Affordable housing for Singaporeans, PM Wong vows, amid rising property prices: Singapore live news
Prime Minister Lawrence Wong assured Singaporeans that public housing will remain affordable, despite concerns about rising resale prices. Speaking to over 900 students at NUS, he shared that the government is committed to ensuring Build-to-Order (BTO) flats continue to be priced according to income, not the resale market. He also addressed how the Singapore Dream is evolving from a focus on material success to one of personal fulfilment and purpose. Wong emphasised the importance of giving individuals the freedom to carve their own path in life. Additionally, he responded to questions on same-sex marriage, disabilities, and global geopolitics, promising future initiatives in the upcoming Budget to address the concerns of people with disabilities.
