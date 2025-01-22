Live

Affordable housing for Singaporeans, PM Wong vows, amid rising property prices: Singapore live news

Kempas Residences. (Photo: Kwan Yong Construction Pte Ltd)
Prime Minister Lawrence Wong assures Singaporeans of affordable public housing, emphasising that flats will remain priced in relation to income, during a dialogue with more than 900 students at the National University of Singapore (NUS) Tuesday (21 Jan). (Photo: Kwan Yong Construction Pte Ltd)

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong assured Singaporeans that public housing will remain affordable, despite concerns about rising resale prices. Speaking to over 900 students at NUS, he shared that the government is committed to ensuring Build-to-Order (BTO) flats continue to be priced according to income, not the resale market. He also addressed how the Singapore Dream is evolving from a focus on material success to one of personal fulfilment and purpose. Wong emphasised the importance of giving individuals the freedom to carve their own path in life. Additionally, he responded to questions on same-sex marriage, disabilities, and global geopolitics, promising future initiatives in the upcoming Budget to address the concerns of people with disabilities.

    Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong speaks during a signing ceremony and press conference at the Government House, in Bangkok, Thailand, November 28, 2024. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
    Prime Minister Lawrence Wong reiterated his commitment to affordable public housing, while tackling concerns about property prices, during a dialogue with more than 900 students at the National University of Singapore (NUS) Tuesday (21 Jan). REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

    Prime Minister Lawrence Wong reaffirmed the government's commitment to keeping public housing affordable for Singaporeans while addressing the growing concerns about skyrocketing prices, especially in the resale market.

    Speaking to more than 900 students at the National University of Singapore (NUS) on Tuesday (21 Jan), Wong emphasised that new Build-to-Order (BTO) flats would always be priced in relation to income levels, not the resale market.

    This ensures that homeownership remains attainable for most Singaporeans, even as resale prices soar.

    While he acknowledged that property prices have surged, especially during the pandemic due to supply disruptions, Wong emphasised that the government is working to address the issue by building more flats and increasing private housing supply.

    These moves are expected to stabilise the market in the coming years.

    Wong also took the opportunity to discuss the evolution of the Singapore Dream, noting that the younger generation’s aspirations have shifted beyond material success.

    The emphasis is now on personal fulfilment, where everyone is encouraged to chart their own unique path of success.

    He stressed that the government is committed to providing opportunities for all, including people with disabilities, through future plans to be announced in the upcoming Budget.

    On the topic of same-sex marriage, Wong noted that the repeal of Section 377A marked a significant step forward.

    However, he added that Singapore’s societal consensus on marriage as between a man and a woman remains, and the government will allow this issue to evolve naturally over time.

