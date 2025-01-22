Affordable housing for Singaporeans, PM Wong vows, amid rising property prices: Singapore live news

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong reiterated his commitment to affordable public housing, while tackling concerns about property prices, during a dialogue with more than 900 students at the National University of Singapore (NUS) Tuesday (21 Jan). REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong reaffirmed the government's commitment to keeping public housing affordable for Singaporeans while addressing the growing concerns about skyrocketing prices, especially in the resale market.

Speaking to more than 900 students at the National University of Singapore (NUS) on Tuesday (21 Jan), Wong emphasised that new Build-to-Order (BTO) flats would always be priced in relation to income levels, not the resale market.

This ensures that homeownership remains attainable for most Singaporeans, even as resale prices soar.

While he acknowledged that property prices have surged, especially during the pandemic due to supply disruptions, Wong emphasised that the government is working to address the issue by building more flats and increasing private housing supply.

These moves are expected to stabilise the market in the coming years.

Wong also took the opportunity to discuss the evolution of the Singapore Dream, noting that the younger generation’s aspirations have shifted beyond material success.

The emphasis is now on personal fulfilment, where everyone is encouraged to chart their own unique path of success.

He stressed that the government is committed to providing opportunities for all, including people with disabilities, through future plans to be announced in the upcoming Budget.

On the topic of same-sex marriage, Wong noted that the repeal of Section 377A marked a significant step forward.

However, he added that Singapore’s societal consensus on marriage as between a man and a woman remains, and the government will allow this issue to evolve naturally over time.