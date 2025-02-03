Live

Deepseek-Nvidia chips: Singapore reaffirms commitment to upholding trade laws; church buys Orchard Towers property for $54.5 million: Live news

Nvidia and Deepseek logos are seen in this illustration taken 27 January 2025. (PHOTO: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo)
Nvidia and Deepseek logos are seen in this illustration taken 27 January 2025. (PHOTO: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo)

    Singapore church buys large Orchard Towers property for $54.5 million

    A view of Orchard Towers on 27 March 2020. (PHOTO: REUTERS/Edgar Su)
    A view of Orchard Towers on 27 March 2020. (PHOTO: REUTERS/Edgar Su)

    A church has purchased some 19,000 sq ft of space on the fourth floor of Orchard Towers for $54.5 million.

    The Business Times reported on Friday (31 January) that based on the sale and purchase agreement for the property, Cornerstone Heritage – whose shareholders are founders and senior pastors of Cornerstone Community Church – bought the properties about two weeks ago.

    The property was sold for S$2,825 per sq ft based on a total strata area of 19,289 sq ft. According to a note by the church's senior pastor Yang Tuck Yoong, found on its website, the space was formerly occupied by Top 5 nightclub and a bar called Crazy Horse.

    In the same note, Pastor Yang said, "For several years now, our church has been seeking additional space to accommodate the needs of our growing community. Our congregation at Cornerstone Bugis is growing and many attendees with children would benefit from a Cornerstone location closer to central Singapore."

    "A permanent home in Orchard with low en-bloc potential also means more sustainable operations for our 'Bugis' congregation and the possibility of opening more service slots for our numerous language congregations during the weekend as well. Furthermore, the retail units surrounding the auditorium offer space for potential future expansion should our footprint need to grow in the city," he added.

    "Orchard Towers presents a rare freehold opportunity prime real estate, which has been earmarked for renewal. This bodes well, both for the ongoing value of the property as well as the availability of amenities surrounding the church which already has an adequate selection of transport options, malls, food, and shops surrounding it. To boot, the location also contains a carpark with ample parking for our large congregation practically eliminating the challenge of insufficient parking lots."

    In the past, other churches in Singapore have also invested in commercial properties.

    Rock Productions, the business arm of New Creation Church, bought The Star Vista for $296 million in 2019. And in 2012, City Harvest Church increased its stake in Suntec Singapore International Convention and Exhibition Centre to 39.2 per cent.

    Read on to find out more about the Cornerstone Community Church's plans for the new space at Orchard Towers.

    Deepseek-Nvidia chips: Singapore's trade ministry reaffirms commitment to upholding local and international trade laws

    Nvidia and Deepseek logos are seen in this illustration taken, 27 January 2025. (PHOTO: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustrationo/File Photo)
    Nvidia and Deepseek logos are seen in this illustration taken, 27 January 2025. (PHOTO: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustrationo/File Photo)

    Singapore has reaffirmed its commitment to upholding domestic and international trade laws following reports that intermediaries in the country may have facilitated the unauthorised movement of Nvidia chips into China.

    In a statement on Saturday (1 February), Singapore's Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) emphasised that it expects US companies to adhere to both US export regulations and Singapore's legal framework. "Our customs and law enforcement agencies will continue to work closely with their US counterparts," MTI said in the statement. "We have always upheld the rule of law, and acted decisively and firmly against individuals and companies that flout the rules."

    According to a Bloomberg report on Thursday, US officials are probing whether DeepSeek circumvented US export restrictions by acquiring Nvidia semiconductors through third parties in Singapore.

    Noting that Singapore is an international business hub with major US and European companies having significant operations in the city-state, the MTI added, "Nvidia has explained that many of (its) customers use their business entities in Singapore to purchase chips for products destined for the US and other Western countries. Nvidia has also stated that there is no reason to believe that DeepSeek obtained any export-controlled products from Singapore."

    More details on what the MTI said about Deepseek-Nvidia chips here.

