Deepseek-Nvidia chips: Singapore reaffirms commitment to upholding trade laws; church buys Orchard Towers property for $54.5 million: Live news

A view of Orchard Towers on 27 March 2020. (PHOTO: REUTERS/Edgar Su)

A church has purchased some 19,000 sq ft of space on the fourth floor of Orchard Towers for $54.5 million.

The Business Times reported on Friday (31 January) that based on the sale and purchase agreement for the property, Cornerstone Heritage – whose shareholders are founders and senior pastors of Cornerstone Community Church – bought the properties about two weeks ago.

The property was sold for S$2,825 per sq ft based on a total strata area of 19,289 sq ft. According to a note by the church's senior pastor Yang Tuck Yoong, found on its website, the space was formerly occupied by Top 5 nightclub and a bar called Crazy Horse.

In the same note, Pastor Yang said, "For several years now, our church has been seeking additional space to accommodate the needs of our growing community. Our congregation at Cornerstone Bugis is growing and many attendees with children would benefit from a Cornerstone location closer to central Singapore."

"A permanent home in Orchard with low en-bloc potential also means more sustainable operations for our 'Bugis' congregation and the possibility of opening more service slots for our numerous language congregations during the weekend as well. Furthermore, the retail units surrounding the auditorium offer space for potential future expansion should our footprint need to grow in the city," he added.

"Orchard Towers presents a rare freehold opportunity prime real estate, which has been earmarked for renewal. This bodes well, both for the ongoing value of the property as well as the availability of amenities surrounding the church which already has an adequate selection of transport options, malls, food, and shops surrounding it. To boot, the location also contains a carpark with ample parking for our large congregation practically eliminating the challenge of insufficient parking lots."

In the past, other churches in Singapore have also invested in commercial properties.

Rock Productions, the business arm of New Creation Church, bought The Star Vista for $296 million in 2019. And in 2012, City Harvest Church increased its stake in Suntec Singapore International Convention and Exhibition Centre to 39.2 per cent.

