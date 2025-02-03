Esther Au Yong
Live
Deepseek-Nvidia chips: Singapore reaffirms commitment to upholding trade laws; church buys Orchard Towers property for $54.5 million: Live news
Yahoo Singapore features a curated selection of some of the biggest, most important, and fascinating news that’s making waves online.
Hello to all our readers, Yahoo Singapore will be bringing you live news updates today. The editorial team will be curating the latest must-know local and international news.
Singapore has reaffirmed its commitment to upholding domestic and international trade laws following reports that intermediaries in the country may have facilitated the unauthorised movement of Nvidia chips into China. In a statement on Saturday (1 February), Singapore's Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) emphasised that it expects US companies to adhere to both US export regulations and Singapore's legal framework. "Our customs and law enforcement agencies will continue to work closely with their US counterparts," MTI said in the statement. "We have always upheld the rule of law, and acted decisively and firmly against individuals and companies that flout the rules." Get more details on what MTI said about Deepseek-Nvidia chips here.
A church has purchased some 19,000 sq ft of space on the fourth floor of Orchard Towers for $54.5 million. The Business Times reported on Friday (31 January) that based on the sale and purchase agreement for the property, Cornerstone Heritage – whose shareholders are founders and senior pastors of Cornerstone Community Church – bought the properties about two weeks ago. Find out more.
Read more in our live blog below, including the latest local and international news and updates:
Live2 updates