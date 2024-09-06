Graft trial of former Singapore minister S Iswaran postponed to 24 September, survey finds Taylor Swift music most likely to make listeners feel 'happy' and 'love': Singapore live news

We feature a curated selection of some of the biggest, most important, and fascinating news that’s making waves online.

Hello to all our readers, Yahoo Singapore will be bringing you live news updates today.

First up, the trial of Singapore's ex-transport minister S Iswaran on charges related to corruption has been moved to 24 September. Read more about Iswaran's case and why its start date is being postponed.

In other Singapore news, a survey of over 1,500 Singapore listeners has found that music by superstar singer-songwriter Taylor Swift will most likely make them feel "happy" (23.6 per cent of respondents) and "love" (25.9 per cent of respondents). And Linkin Park is the most likely to make listeners feel "angry" (14.1 per cent). Find out who makes listeners feel "sad".

And in sad news, Ugandan marathon runner Rebecca Cheptegei, who competed in the Paris Olympics just last month, has died days after she was allegedly set on fire by her ex-boyfriend.