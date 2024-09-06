Live

Graft trial of former Singapore minister S Iswaran postponed to 24 September, survey finds Taylor Swift music most likely to make listeners feel 'happy' and 'love': Singapore live news

Graft trial of former Singapore minister S Iswaran moved to 24 September. (PHOTO: Bloomberg)
Hello to all our readers, Yahoo Singapore will be bringing you live news updates today.

First up, the trial of Singapore's ex-transport minister S Iswaran on charges related to corruption has been moved to 24 September. Read more about Iswaran's case and why its start date is being postponed.

In other Singapore news, a survey of over 1,500 Singapore listeners has found that music by superstar singer-songwriter Taylor Swift will most likely make them feel "happy" (23.6 per cent of respondents) and "love" (25.9 per cent of respondents). And Linkin Park is the most likely to make listeners feel "angry" (14.1 per cent). Find out who makes listeners feel "sad".

And in sad news, Ugandan marathon runner Rebecca Cheptegei, who competed in the Paris Olympics just last month, has died days after she was allegedly set on fire by her ex-boyfriend.

Live3 updates
  • Esther Au Yong

    Ugandan Olympian distance runner Rebecca Cheptegei dies after being set on fire by ex-boyfriend

    Uganda's Rebecca Cheptegei in action during the women's marathon final of the World Athletics Championship in 2023. (PHOTO: REUTERS/Dylan Martinez/File Photo)
    Ugandan marathon runner Rebecca Cheptegei, who competed in the Paris Olympics just last month, has died days after she was allegedly set on fire by her ex-boyfriend.

    "We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our athlete, Rebecca Cheptegei early this morning who tragically fell victim to domestic violence," the Uganda Athletics Federation posted on X. "As a federation, we condemn such acts and call for justice. May her soul rest in peace."

    Cheptegei, 33, who lived in Kenya, had been in critical condition after suffering burns on 75 per cent of her body.

    Read more on the attack on Cheptegei here.

  • Esther Au Yong

    Singapore listeners say Taylor Swift No. 1 artist to make them feel 'happy' and 'love', Linkin Park makes them feel 'angry'

    Taylor Swift arrives ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs v Baltimore Ravens game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on 5 September 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (PHOTO: David Eulitt/Getty Images)
    A survey of over 1,500 Singapore listeners has found that music by superstar singer-songwriter Taylor Swift will most likely make them feel "happy" (23.6 per cent of respondents) and "love" (25.9 per cent of respondents). And Linkin Park is the most likely to make listeners feel "angry" (14.1 per cent).

    A survey of over 1,500 Singapore listeners has found that music by Taylor Swift is most likely to make them feel "happy". (SCREENSHOT: Preply)
    A survey of over 1,500 Singapore listeners has found that music by Taylor Swift is most likely to make them feel "love". (SCREENSHOT: Preply)
    A survey of over 1,500 Singapore listeners has found that music by Linkin Park is the most likely to make them feel "angry" (14.1 per cent). (SCREENSHOT: Preply)

    The data was collected from a survey of 1,502 Singaporeans conducted by Preply, an online language learning marketplace. Participants were asked to identify which artists made them feel happy, sad, angry, or loved, Preply said in a statement.

    Find out more about which artists the Singapore respondents say make them feel "sad" in the Preply research here.

  • Esther Au Yong

    Trial of former Singapore transport minister S Iswaran delayed to 24 September

    Former Singapore transport minister S Iswaran leaves the State Courts in Singapore on 25 March 2024. (PHOTO: Then Chih Wey/Xinhua via Getty Images)
    Former Singapore transport minister S Iswaran leaves the State Courts in Singapore on 25 March 2024. (PHOTO: Then Chih Wey/Xinhua via Getty Images)

    The trial of Singapore's former transport minister S Iswaran on charges related to corruption has been moved to 24 September.

    Bloomberg reported that a spokesperson from the Attorney-General's Chambers saud, "The parties had jointly requested the Court to adjourn the start of the hearing for PP v S Iswaran to 24 September 2024, and because it was a joint request, the Court acceded to it."

    The first day of the trial was originally scheduled for 10 September.

    Read more on why Iswaran is being brought to court.

