HDB to launch Silver Upgrading Programme in Ang Mo Kio; Singapore scientists find link between high temperatures and sperm count: Singapore live news

Artist's impression of a therapeutic garden at Chong Boon Heights in Ang Mo Kio, with sensory planting and spaces for contemplative activities. (PHOTO: HDB/A D Lab Pte Ltd)
    Singapore scientists explain temperature link to diabetes in pregnant women, sperm issues in men

    Little child girl kissing belly of a pregnant woman in the garden. (PHOTO: Getty)
    A recent study by scientists from Singapore and the United Kingdom have found evidence that high temperatures impact human hormone levels and their endocrine system.

    The recent review, covering studies since the 1940s, indicates that heat impacts hormone production and function, and sperm count in men, and increased the risk of gestational diabetes and thyroid disorders in pregnant women.

    “Basically we know the impacts, but the ‘why’ and ‘how’ are lacking,” said Associate Professor Jason Le of the Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine, National University of Singapore, in an article published on Sunday (25 August) in Singapore's Straits Times.

    Convicted Singapore oil tycoon's mansion sold at nearly $4 million discount

    Founder of collapsed oil trading firm Hin Leong Trading Pte Ltd, Lim Oon Kuin, better known as O.K. Lim, arrives at the State Courts in Singapore on 30 April, 2021. (PHOTO: REUTERS/Edgar Su)
    In other real estate news, a convicted oil tycoon’s mansion is being sold for nearly $4 million below its original asking price.

    The Good Class Bungalow (GCB), co-owned by Lim Oon Kuin, founder of collapsed oil firm Hin Leong Trading, is being purchased for $39.2 million, according to a property filing seen by Bloomberg News. It was originally put up for sale at $43 million.

    The buyers are Hiew Wen Ji and Hiew Wen Li, according to the filing, the report said. The two are children of Hiew Yoon Khong, The Business Times reported earlier. Yoon Khong is the chief executive officer of Mapletree Investments.

    HDB to launch Silver Upgrading Programme in Ang Mo Kio before Bukit Merah, Queenstown, and Toa Payoh

    Artist's impression of a therapeutic garden at Chong Boon Heights in Ang Mo Kio, with sensory planting and spaces for contemplative activities. (PHOTO: HDB/A D Lab Pte Ltd)
    The Housing and Development Board (HDB) announced on Sunday (25 August) that it will launch the Silver Upgrading Programme (SUP) in four precincts in Ang Mo Kio, before expanding the programme to include the other 22 precincts in Ang Mo Kio, Bukit Merah, Queenstown, and Toa Payoh over the next five years.

    The SUP involves developing and implementing senior-centric features to "help seniors age-in-place more comfortably by upgrading existing HDB precincts with higher densities of seniors", HDB said.

    "Senior-friendly enhancements under the SUP will be tailored for each precinct. They could include new active ageing facilities like therapeutic gardens and fitness trails, barrier-free access, rest areas along pathways, as well as dementia-friendly elements to aid in navigation," HDB added. "In addition, 3-Generation playgrounds, combining play areas for children and fitness equipment for adults and seniors, could be introduced to promote inter-generational interaction."

