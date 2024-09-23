Live

McLaren's Lando Norris wins F1 Singapore Grand Prix; Eduardo Saverin gives $20 mil to Singapore American School: Live news

McLaren's British driver Lando Norris (centre) leads the pack as he drives at the start of the Formula One Singapore Grand Prix night race at the Marina Bay Street Circuit in Singapore on 22 September 2024. (PHOTO: AFP)
First up, McLaren's Lando Norris has emerged champion at the F1 Singapore Grand Prix on Sunday (22 September), as he keeps chipping away at Max Verstappen's (Red Bull) points lead. And the latter has also threatened that he may leave Formula One. Find out why.

Billionaire Eduardo Saverin, who co-founded Facebook with Mark Zuckerberg, and his family have made a $20 million donation to the Singapore American School. In a weekly email sent on Friday (20 September), the schools superintendent Tom Boasberg said that it is the biggest donation in the school's history. Read more about what the gift will do and why the Saverin family gifted it.

Singapore kitefoiling Olympian bronze medallist Max Maeder has won his second championship title in as many races after his Paris outing. Maeder was crowned champion at the 2024 Formula Kite Asian Championships in Daishan, China, on Sunday (22 September). Get all the details of the Asian kitefoiling championship race.

    Esther Au Yong

    F1 Singapore Grand Prix: McLaren's Lando Norris wins, chips away at Red Bull's Max Verstappen's lead

    McLaren's British driver Lando Norris celebrates winning on the podium after the Formula One Singapore Grand Prix night race at the Marina Bay Street Circuit in Singapore on 22 September 2024.
    McLaren's Lando Norris emerged champion at the F1 Singapore Grand Prix on Sunday (22 September), as he keeps chipping away at Max Verstappen's (Red Bull) points lead.

    Norris cut another seven points off Verstappen's lead with a dominating win in at the iconic night race.

    Meanwhile, Verstappen has threatened that he may leave Formula One due to the governing body's (Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA)) management of the sport. For instance, he has called the FIA's insistence on pursuing issues such as drivers swearing "silly".

    Verstappen had been given a community service punishment after he was caught swearing at the pre-race press conference on Thursday.

    Get the details on what happened during the F1 Singapore Grand Prix that just concluded.

  • Esther Au Yong

    Singapore Olympic bronze medallist Max Maeder wins 2024 Formula Kite Asian Championships

    Max Maeder (left) and Wan Li (right), the new Asian Champions of the 2024 Kiteboarding Asian Championships. (PHOTO: IKA Media / Matias Capizzano; https://www.sail-world.com)
    Singapore kitefoiling Olympian bronze medallist Max Maeder has won his second championship title in as many races after his Paris outing.

    Maeder was crowned champion at the 2024 Formula Kite Asian Championships in Daishan, China, on Sunday (22 September). He was in second place in the 2023 instalment.

    Read more about the race, which was affected by a typhoon in the region prior to its start.

  • Esther Au Yong

    Facebook co-founder donates $20 million to Singapore American School

    Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin in a 2016 file photo. (PHOTO: REUTERS/Edgar Su)
    Billionaire Eduardo Saverin, who co-founded Facebook with Mark Zuckerberg, and his family have made a $20 million donation to the Singapore American School.

    In a weekly email sent on Friday (20 September), the schools superintendent Tom Boasberg said that it is the biggest donation in the school's history.

    The announcement also cited Saverin's wife, Elaine Saverin, as saying she hoped the donation would aid thousands of current and future students at SAS. She reportedly said that the gift "is a significant and meaningful way for our family to demonstrate our commitment to the school".

    Find out more about the Saverin donation and the school.

