McLaren's Lando Norris wins F1 Singapore Grand Prix; Eduardo Saverin gives $20 mil to Singapore American School: Live news

F1 Singapore Grand Prix: McLaren's Lando Norris wins, chips away at Red Bull's Max Verstappen's lead
McLaren's Lando Norris emerged champion at the F1 Singapore Grand Prix on Sunday (22 September), as he keeps chipping away at Max Verstappen's (Red Bull) points lead.
Norris cut another seven points off Verstappen's lead with a dominating win in at the iconic night race.
Meanwhile, Verstappen has threatened that he may leave Formula One due to the governing body's (Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA)) management of the sport. For instance, he has called the FIA's insistence on pursuing issues such as drivers swearing "silly".
Verstappen had been given a community service punishment after he was caught swearing at the pre-race press conference on Thursday.
Get the details on what happened during the F1 Singapore Grand Prix that just concluded.