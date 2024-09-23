McLaren's Lando Norris wins F1 Singapore Grand Prix; Eduardo Saverin gives $20 mil to Singapore American School: Live news

We feature a curated selection of some of the biggest, most important, and fascinating news that’s making waves online.

McLaren's British driver Lando Norris (centre) leads the pack as he drives at the start of the Formula One Singapore Grand Prix night race at the Marina Bay Street Circuit in Singapore on 22 September 2024. (PHOTO: AFP)

Hello to all our readers, Yahoo Singapore will be bringing you live news updates today.

First up, McLaren's Lando Norris has emerged champion at the F1 Singapore Grand Prix on Sunday (22 September), as he keeps chipping away at Max Verstappen's (Red Bull) points lead. And the latter has also threatened that he may leave Formula One. Find out why.

Billionaire Eduardo Saverin, who co-founded Facebook with Mark Zuckerberg, and his family have made a $20 million donation to the Singapore American School. In a weekly email sent on Friday (20 September), the schools superintendent Tom Boasberg said that it is the biggest donation in the school's history. Read more about what the gift will do and why the Saverin family gifted it.

Singapore kitefoiling Olympian bronze medallist Max Maeder has won his second championship title in as many races after his Paris outing. Maeder was crowned champion at the 2024 Formula Kite Asian Championships in Daishan, China, on Sunday (22 September). Get all the details of the Asian kitefoiling championship race.