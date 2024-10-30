New RSIS study finds link between Russian sources and banned website, billionaire investor says Saudi ruler like Lee Kuan Yew: Singapore live news

IMDA said Alamak.io falsely alleged that Singapore had allowed other countries to conduct their biological warfare research activities here. (Photo: Alamak.io)

A new study from the S Rajaratnam School of International Studies (RSIS) has found links between Russian sources and an inauthentic news site.

The report, "Inauthentic Local Lifestyle And News Websites And The Challenge For Media Literacy" was done by RSIS’ Centre of Excellence for National Security head Benjamin Ang, and associate research fellow Dymples Leong.

Released on Friday (25 October), the report showed that the domain name of Alamak.io has links to 5plus1.ru. The country-code ".ru" is for Russian entities.

Alamak.io is one of 10 websites identified by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) last week to be masquerading as Singapore websites by spoofing and incorporating familiar local features.

In total, the authorities ordered the blocking of 10 fake websites linked to foreign actors that could be used to "mount hostile information campaigns" against the city-state.

The study also showed that the 5plus1.ru website is associated with the same IP address as Alamak.io when a reverse internet protocol search was done.

