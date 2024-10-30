New RSIS study finds link between Russian sources and banned website, billionaire investor says Saudi ruler like Lee Kuan Yew: Singapore live news

Live

IMDA said Alamak.io falsely alleged that Singapore had allowed other countries to conduct their biological warfare research activities here. (Photo: Alamak.io)
Hello to all our readers, Yahoo Singapore will be bringing you live news updates today.

A new study from the S Rajaratnam School of International Studies (RSIS) has found links between Russian sources and an inauthentic news site. Read on for the details.

Billionaire Bridgewater Associates Founder Ray Dalio called Saudi Arabia's de-facto ruler Mohammed bin Salman (popularly known as MBS) a "great leader", Bloomberg reported, and likened him to China's Deng Xiaoping and Singapore's founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew.

    Billionaire investor Ray Dalio says Saudi ruler MBS is like Singapore's Lee Kuan Yew

    Ray Dalio, Founder and CIO Mentor, Bridgewater Associates speaks onstage during The Wall Street Journal's 2024 The Future Of Everything Festival at Spring Studios on 22 May 2024 (PHOTO: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
    Billionaire Bridgewater Associates Founder Ray Dalio called Saudi Arabia's de-facto ruler Mohammed bin Salman (popularly known as MBS) a "great leader", Bloomberg reported, and likened him to China's Deng Xiaoping and Singapore's founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew.

    "I think his Royal Highness is a great leader," Dalio said Tuesday at Riyadh's Future Investment Initiative, the crown prince's flagship investment conference. "He's almost like a Deng Xiaoping of China, in a sense, or a Lee Kuan Yew."

    MBS, as the prince is known, runs a tightly-controlled state, and has been driving a multi-trillion dollar program to reduce the kingdom’s reliance on oil. Deng and Lee also oversaw economic transformations while keeping strong grips on power.

    New Singapore study finds link between Russian sources and banned Alamak.io site

    IMDA said Alamak.io falsely alleged that Singapore had allowed other countries to conduct their biological warfare research activities here. (Photo: Alamak.io)
    A new study from the S Rajaratnam School of International Studies (RSIS) has found links between Russian sources and an inauthentic news site.

    The report, "Inauthentic Local Lifestyle And News Websites And The Challenge For Media Literacy" was done by RSIS’ Centre of Excellence for National Security head Benjamin Ang, and associate research fellow Dymples Leong.

    Released on Friday (25 October), the report showed that the domain name of Alamak.io has links to 5plus1.ru. The country-code ".ru" is for Russian entities.

    Alamak.io is one of 10 websites identified by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) last week to be masquerading as Singapore websites by spoofing and incorporating familiar local features.

    In total, the authorities ordered the blocking of 10 fake websites linked to foreign actors that could be used to "mount hostile information campaigns" against the city-state.

    The study also showed that the 5plus1.ru website is associated with the same IP address as Alamak.io when a reverse internet protocol search was done.

