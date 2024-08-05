Live

NTUC Enterprise, Income Insurance deny NTUC Income ex-CEO's criticisms in letter to MAS, kitefoiler Max Maeder at No. 3 at Olympics currently: Singapore live news

View of the NTUC building in the Singapore CBD. (PHOTO: Getty)
Hello to all our readers, Yahoo Singapore will be bringing you live news updates today.

First off, NTUC Enterprise and Income Insurance has rebutted the points made by NTUC Income's ex-CEO Tan Suee Chieh in his open letter to the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). Tan had objected to an offer by German insurer Allianz to buy a controlling stake in Income Insurance. Read on to find out what they say.

Singapore's kitefoiling world champion Maximilian Maeder, and Olympics medal contender, now sits third overall in the fleet after his first Olympics races in the event on Sunday (4 August).

The Singaporean CEO of Evergreen Group Holdings David Yong, 37, who grabbed headlines when he appeared as a cast member in the Netflix series "Super Rich in Korea" has been charged in court for falsification of accounts.

In yet another criticism against Chinese swimmers in the Olympics, British swimmer Adam Peaty has called on anti-doping authorities to "wake up and do your job".

Over in Malaysia, Tencent Holdings is shutting down WeChat Pay Malaysia as the company says it is shifting focus to cater to Chinese tourists.

    Esther Au Yong

    Kitefoiling: Singapore's world champ Max Maeder now sits at No. 3

    Singapore's Maeder Maximilian competes in race 3 of the men’s formula kite kiteboarding event during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on 4 August 2024. (PHOTO: Reuters)
    Singapore's kitefoiling world champion Maximilian Maeder now sits third overall in the fleet after his first Olympics races in the event on Sunday (4 August).

    He is currently behind Slovenia’s Toni Vodisek and Austria’s Valentin Bontus.

    The opening series, which lasts till Wednesday, for kitefoilers consists of up to 16 fleet races. The medals will be contested on Thursday.

    Maeder, who was granted a deferment from full-time national service until 31 August 2028, will next race around 6.13pm SGT on Monday (5 August).

    Esther Au Yong

    NTUC Enterprise, Income Insurance deny criticisms in open letter to MAS

    View of NTUC Centre in Singapore's CBD.
    NTUC Enterprise and Income Insurance has rebutted the points made by NTUC Income's ex-CEO Tan Suee Chieh in his open letter to the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). Tan had objected to an offer by German insurer Allianz to buy a controlling stake in Income Insurance.

    In their joint statement, the organisations said that in raising his objections, Tan "has cast aspersions on the stakeholders in relation to this proposed transaction... these aspersions are not well-founded and, indeed, unfair".

    Find out the details of their objection and what's next for the proposed sale of the Income Insurance stake to Allianz.

  • Esther Au Yong

    Tencent Holdings shutting down WeChat Pay Malaysia

    Wechat Pay logo. (PHOTO: REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration)
    Tencent Holdings is shutting down WeChat Pay Malaysia as the company says it is shifting focus to cater to Chinese tourists.

    WeChat Pay Malaysia stopped registering new e-wallet users from 1 Aust, and will discontinue its local payment services on 1 September, the company said in a statement published on its website.

    Read for more details on when you should be withdrawing funds from your WeChat Pay Malaysia account.

  • Esther Au Yong

    Adam Peaty speaks out against China Olympics swim team

    Adam Peaty of Britain. (PHOTO: REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina/File Photo)
    In yet another criticism against China in the Olympics, British swimmer Adam Peaty has called on anti-doping authorities to "wake up and do your job" after China stormed to gold in the men’s 4x100m medley relay.

    Peaty also suggested his rival Qin Haiyang should be "out of the sport".

    Team GB quartet of Peaty, Duncan Scott, Matthew Richards and Oliver Morgan finished fourth.

    Read what else Peaty had to say against China's Olympics swim team.

  • Esther Au Yong

    Singapore businessman David Yong charged with falsification of accounts

    The Singaporean CEO of Evergreen Group Holdings David Yong, 37, who grabbed headlines when he appeared as a cast member in the Netflix series "Super Rich in Korea" has been charged in court for falsification of accounts.

    He is accused of abetting another person to falsify a company tax invoice in December 2021.

    Find out more about the charges facing the self-proclaimed "multi-hyphenate influencer CEO".

