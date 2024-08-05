NTUC Enterprise, Income Insurance deny NTUC Income ex-CEO's criticisms in letter to MAS, kitefoiler Max Maeder at No. 3 at Olympics currently: Singapore live news

In their joint statement, the organisations said that in raising his objections, Tan "has cast aspersions on the stakeholders in relation to this proposed transaction... these aspersions are not well-founded and, indeed, unfair".
Adam Peaty speaks out against China Olympics swim team
In yet another criticism against China in the Olympics, British swimmer Adam Peaty has called on anti-doping authorities to "wake up and do your job" after China stormed to gold in the men’s 4x100m medley relay.
Peaty also suggested his rival Qin Haiyang should be "out of the sport".
Team GB quartet of Peaty, Duncan Scott, Matthew Richards and Oliver Morgan finished fourth.
Noah Lyles claimed an extraordinary gold medal in the closest men’s 100 metre final in history – despite Kishane Thompson’s foot crossing the line first. Races are judged on whose chest is first through the tape, with American Lyles winning by a wafer-thin margin of 0.005 seconds in a race in which he was last until nearly 50m. Here is how he did it.
Not even an Olympic gold medal could get Kristóf Milák to speak. Despite his victory Saturday night in the 100-meter butterfly at the Paris Olympics, his silence after the race was expected. Milák hasn’t talked to reporters in his native Hungary for more than a year.
An Italian swimmer who blamed a poor race on bad food and a lack of air conditioning in the Olympic Village has been caught taking a nap in a Paris park by a fellow athlete who posted it on social media.Backstroker Thomas Ceccon won a gold medal in his first race of the Paris Games and a bronze medal (and legion of female fans) in his second.But after failing to qualify for the final in his third event, the men’s 200m backstroke, he joined in a chorus of athlete complaints about conditions at th
Erik ten Hag has suggested Manchester United could start the new Premier League season with Jadon Sancho as a makeshift striker after admitting new signing Joshua Zirkzee will take time to get up to speed.
STORY: :: Hundreds cheer Taiwan's first 2024 gold in a badminton victory over China:: August 4, 2024:: Taipei, Taiwan"I think they are great, it was a nerve-wrecking game yet we managed to win a gold medal, I think they are really impressive, I am very touched.":: Lee Yang and Wang Chi-Lin won the match, beating China's Liang Weikeng and Wang Chang"This is a glory for all people living in the land of Taiwan. They let the world see how the descendants of the legendary emperors Yan and Huang (ethnic Chinese), are able to suffer the hardship and working hard to survive here (in Taiwan). This is a shared honour for all the people in Taiwan.":: Taiwan competes as Chinese Taipei in the Olympics to avoid objections from China"Of course I hope one day we can wave our flag in an international event, we can hold it with pride and it won't be taken away."At Taipei's main train station, supporters held a party to watch the final at 10 p.m. local time (1400GMT) where they were able to stridently show their support with Taiwanese flags and political colours.Taiwan competes at the Olympics as Chinese Taipei to avoid objections from China, which claims the democratically governed island as its own territory. Taiwan's government rejects Chinese sovereignty claims.Father of badminton men's doubles player Wang Chi-Lin joined the crowd on Sunday, said the victory was a 'glory for all people living in the land of Taiwan'.In Paris, badminton doubles final took place without Taiwan's flag, as security staff enforced International Olympic Committee rules. Some Taiwanese supporters saw their banners confiscated and had to rub out their face paint in the colours of Taiwan's flag.
Right before Zheng Qinwen delivered the very first serve of a victory that would deliver China's very first Olympic tennis singles gold medal, loud shouts of “Jia You!” in Mandarin rang out from all sections of Court Philippe Chatrier on Saturday as fans waved the country's red-and-yellow flags. It’s a phrase that literally means “Add oil!” — in other words, “Hit the gas!” — and is loosely equivalent to “Let’s go!” Those yells resumed right after Zheng's opponent in the 2024 Paris Games women's final, Donna Vekic of Croatia, put her return into the net. The 21-year-old Zheng earned the biggest title of her still-nascent career by defeating Vekic 6-2, 6-3 with the same powerful serves and groundstrokes she used to eliminate No. 1 Iga Swiatek in the semifinals.
From apartments and cows to free business class travel for a year, many countries and territories around the world give a host of prizes to their athletes if they come home with gold, silver or bronze medals. While the International Olympic Committee does not give prize money to winners at Paris 2024, many nations and territories offer incentives to their athletes to come home with gold, silver or bronze.Many are financial, but the rewards can be more eclectic -- anything from exemption from com
Olympics organizers said Sunday that arbitrary testing imposed on boxers Imane Khelif and Lin Yu-Ting that led to a storm of vitriol misidentifying the women as transgender or men was “so flawed that it's impossible to engage with it.” International Olympic Committee spokesman Mark Adams again vigorously defended Khelif of Algeria and Lin of Taiwan, hammering the sport's now-banned governing body, the International Boxing Association, that claimed the fighters failed unspecified eligibility tests for women's competition.
It was the sort of attacking full-back play of which Luke Shaw would have been proud: forcing an opening out of nothing down the inside-left channel and whipping in a pinpoint cross full of pace that Amad Diallo crashed home with a sweetly struck volley.