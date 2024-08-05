NTUC Enterprise, Income Insurance deny NTUC Income ex-CEO's criticisms in letter to MAS, kitefoiler Max Maeder at No. 3 at Olympics currently: Singapore live news

We feature a curated selection of some of the biggest, most important, and fascinating news that’s making waves online.

View of the NTUC building in the Singapore CBD. (PHOTO: Getty)

Hello to all our readers, Yahoo Singapore will be bringing you live news updates today.

First off, NTUC Enterprise and Income Insurance has rebutted the points made by NTUC Income's ex-CEO Tan Suee Chieh in his open letter to the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). Tan had objected to an offer by German insurer Allianz to buy a controlling stake in Income Insurance. Read on to find out what they say.

Singapore's kitefoiling world champion Maximilian Maeder, and Olympics medal contender, now sits third overall in the fleet after his first Olympics races in the event on Sunday (4 August).

The Singaporean CEO of Evergreen Group Holdings David Yong, 37, who grabbed headlines when he appeared as a cast member in the Netflix series "Super Rich in Korea" has been charged in court for falsification of accounts.

In yet another criticism against Chinese swimmers in the Olympics, British swimmer Adam Peaty has called on anti-doping authorities to "wake up and do your job".

Over in Malaysia, Tencent Holdings is shutting down WeChat Pay Malaysia as the company says it is shifting focus to cater to Chinese tourists.