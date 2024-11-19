Singapore ends pursuit of 15 money launderers who forfeited S$1.85 billion; Genting Singapore receives 2-year casino license extension instead of 3: Live news

Singapore ends pursuit of 15 money launderers, and more international and local news and updates curated by Yahoo Singapore.

Singapore Flyer with skyscrapers in the background, with a ferris wheel in the city. (PHOTO: Getty)

Singapore police have ended their pursuit of 15 people involved in the city-state's largest-ever money laundering scandal. This is after the suspects agreed to surrender a total of S$1.85 billion worth of assets (98.6 per cent of the seized and prohibited assets) to authorities. Investigations into two more foreign nationals are ongoing. Get more details below.

Meanwhile, Genting Singapore's license to operate a casino here has been renewed for two years with effect from next February, instead of the usual three-year term. Genting Singapore operates Resorts World Sentosa, one of the two integrated resorts here. Find out why Genting Singapore received a shorter extension.

