Singapore ends pursuit of 15 money launderers who forfeited S$1.85 billion; Genting Singapore receives 2-year casino license extension instead of 3: Live news

Singapore ends pursuit of 15 money launderers, and more international and local news and updates curated by Yahoo Singapore.

Singapore Editorial Team
Singapore Flyer with skyscrapers in the background, with a ferris wheel in the city. (PHOTO: Getty)
Hello to all our readers, Yahoo Singapore will be bringing you live news updates today.

Singapore police have ended their pursuit of 15 people involved in the city-state's largest-ever money laundering scandal. This is after the suspects agreed to surrender a total of S$1.85 billion worth of assets (98.6 per cent of the seized and prohibited assets) to authorities. Investigations into two more foreign nationals are ongoing. Get more details below.

Meanwhile, Genting Singapore's license to operate a casino here has been renewed for two years with effect from next February, instead of the usual three-year term. Genting Singapore operates Resorts World Sentosa, one of the two integrated resorts here. Find out why Genting Singapore received a shorter extension.

Read more in our live blog below, including the latest local and international news and updates.

    Esther Au Yong

    Singapore ends pursuit of 15 money launderers who surrendered S$1.85 billion of assets to authorities

    Singapore police have ended their pursuit of 15 people involved in the city-state's largest-ever money laundering scandal. This is after the suspects agreed to surrender a total of S$1.85 billion worth of assets (98.6 per cent of the seized and prohibited assets) to authorities.

    A total of 17 individuals, who are all foreign nationals, have been at large since local police made a series of high-profile arrests of 10 other money launderers in August 2023. Investigations into the two remaining foreign nationals are ongoing. Assets amounting to S$144.9 million linked to them remain seized or the subject of prohibition of disposal orders, police said in a statement.

    For more details of the money-laundering case and what else the police are doing, read here.

  • Esther Au Yong

    Car driven into crowd outside primary school in China; third attack on crowds in a week

    In China, a car has been driven into a crowd of people outside a primary school in Hunan province, with multiple injuries feared.

    There are no details of casualties yet but state media said "several students and adults were injured and fell to the ground". The driver of the vehicle – identified as a white SUV – was caught by parents and school security officers and handed over to police.

    This is the third seemingly random attack on crowds in China in a week.

    More details of this developing story here.

  • Esther Au Yong

    A guide to buying resale HDB flat in Singapore

    An aerial look of Commonwealth. (PHOTO: Getty)
    If you're in the market for a resale HDB flat, here's a guide to check out before you make any decisions.

    Factors to consider include the type of HDB flat you're looking to buy, your budget for the purchase, where you would like to stay and how old the apartment is.

  • Esther Au Yong

    Sitting at your desk too much daily may put you at greater risk of heart disease, even if you exercise

    Sitting at your desk all day may put you at greater risk for heart disease – even if you work out in your free time, according to new research.

    Researchers looked at data from some 90,000 people who wore an accelerometer for a week and compared their sedentary and active time with later diagnoses of conditions like stroke, heart attack and heart failure in later years, according to the study published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.

    Find out how much sitting is too much.

  • Esther Au Yong

    Genting Singapore receives two-year extension of casino license

    Resorts World Sentosa and Hard Rock Hotel, integrated resort on the Sentosa island in Singapore. (PHOTO: Getty)
    Genting Singapore's license to operate a casino here has been renewed for two years with effect from next February, instead of the usual three-year term.

    Genting Singapore operates Resorts World Sentosa, one of the two integrated resorts here.

    According to the Gambling Regulatory Authority (GRA), Resorts World Sentosa's tourism performance for the evaluation period from January 1 2021 to Dec 31 2023 was deemed "unsatisfactory" by an independent evaluation panel, with a number of areas requiring "rectification and substantial improvement".

    Get more details of the shorter extension here.

Latest stories