100 people evacuated after Buangkok condo fire; Singapore traffic to Johor ‘back to normal’: Singapore live news

Traffic and pedestrians on the street in Johor Bahru, Malaysia. (Photo: Getty)

Malaysia’s Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook says traffic levels from Singapore to Johor have ‘gone back to normal’ following the bumpy rollout of the Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP).

The VEP – needed for foreign-registered vehicles entering Malaysia – came into effect on 1 October and was met with frustration by drivers who had faced multiple challenges trying to complete the registration and installation process in time.

This initially resulted in a noticeable dip in traffic of around 20 per cent from Singapore to JB.

“I have been receiving reports on a daily basis on the number of cars coming in, and the number has already gone back to normal,” Loke said.

“Yes, there were some reductions on October 1 and 2. However, after I went down and gave my assurance on October 3, there was no more reduction,” he said.

The VEP is being implemented in phases and the Malaysian government has assured there will only be reminders – and not fines – issued during this current stage.

“For now, there will be no fines, only reminders for them to install their VEP as soon as possible,” Loke said.

No specific timeline has been given on when the VEP requirements will be fully implemented.

Under the rules, drivers of non-Malaysia-registered vehicles who do not have a VEP can be denied entry into the country or fined up to RM2,000 ($614).