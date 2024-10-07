100 people evacuated after Buangkok condo fire; Singapore traffic to Johor ‘back to normal’: Singapore live news

100 people evacuated from Buangkok condo after fire
It was far from a quiet Sunday night for residents of a Buangkok condominium unit as 100 people were forced to evacuate their homes due to a fire.
At about 8.35pm on 6 October, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) responded to the fire at a fourth floor unit at Park Green condo in Rivervale Link.
There were no reported injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
Firefighters who were at the scene revealed the fire involved the living room and kitchen area of the unit.
“The fire was extinguished by firefighters with two water jets. There was no one inside the unit at the time of the incident,” said SCDF in a statement.
“About 100 persons had evacuated from the neighbouring units,” added SCDF.