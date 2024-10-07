Live

100 people evacuated after Buangkok condo fire; Singapore traffic to Johor ‘back to normal’: Singapore live news

We feature a curated selection of some of the biggest, most important, and fascinating news that’s making waves online

Yahoo News Singapore
Updated
Fire at Park Green condo in Rivervale Link on 6 October. (Photo: SCDF)
Fire at Park Green condo in Rivervale Link on 6 October. (Photo: SCDF)

Hello to all our readers! Yahoo Singapore will be bringing you live news updates today.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) sprang into action on Sunday night (6 October) to put out a fire which broke out in a fourth floor unit at Park Green condo in Rivervale Link. There were no reported injuries but the SCDF says around 100 people were evacuated due to the fire. More on the story below.

No VEP? No problem. The negativity surrounding the much-talked about Vehicle Entry Permit rollout appears to be over as traffic levels heading to Johor have returned to normal. This was according to Malaysia’s Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook who has been hard at work reassuring us that the current stage of the VEP implementation was more about reminding drivers to install the RFID tag and not about fining those who had not yet completed the process.

Live2 updates
  • Featured
    Marcus Chhan

    100 people evacuated from Buangkok condo after fire

    The aftermath of a fire inside a fourth floor unit at Park Green condo in Rivervale Link. (Photo: SCDF)
    The aftermath of a fire inside a fourth floor unit at Park Green condo in Rivervale Link. (Photo: SCDF)

    It was far from a quiet Sunday night for residents of a Buangkok condominium unit as 100 people were forced to evacuate their homes due to a fire.

    At about 8.35pm on 6 October, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) responded to the fire at a fourth floor unit at Park Green condo in Rivervale Link.

    There were no reported injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

    Firefighters who were at the scene revealed the fire involved the living room and kitchen area of the unit.

    “The fire was extinguished by firefighters with two water jets. There was no one inside the unit at the time of the incident,” said SCDF in a statement.

    “About 100 persons had evacuated from the neighbouring units,” added SCDF.

  • Marcus Chhan

    Singapore traffic to Johor ‘back to normal’ after initial VEP dip

    Traffic and pedestrians on the street in Johor Bahru, Malaysia. (Photo: Getty)
    Traffic and pedestrians on the street in Johor Bahru, Malaysia. (Photo: Getty)

    Malaysia’s Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook says traffic levels from Singapore to Johor have ‘gone back to normal’ following the bumpy rollout of the Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP).

    The VEP – needed for foreign-registered vehicles entering Malaysia – came into effect on 1 October and was met with frustration by drivers who had faced multiple challenges trying to complete the registration and installation process in time.

    This initially resulted in a noticeable dip in traffic of around 20 per cent from Singapore to JB.

    “I have been receiving reports on a daily basis on the number of cars coming in, and the number has already gone back to normal,” Loke said.

    “Yes, there were some reductions on October 1 and 2. However, after I went down and gave my assurance on October 3, there was no more reduction,” he said.

    The VEP is being implemented in phases and the Malaysian government has assured there will only be reminders – and not fines – issued during this current stage.

    “For now, there will be no fines, only reminders for them to install their VEP as soon as possible,” Loke said.

    No specific timeline has been given on when the VEP requirements will be fully implemented.

    Under the rules, drivers of non-Malaysia-registered vehicles who do not have a VEP can be denied entry into the country or fined up to RM2,000 ($614).

Latest stories