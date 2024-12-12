2 S'poreans make Forbes’ 100 Most Powerful Women list; Couple faces over 150 charges in $72m embezzlement case: Singapore live news

We feature a curated selection of some of the biggest, most important, and fascinating news that’s making waves online

Hello to all our readers, Yahoo Singapore will be bringing you live news updates today. The editorial team will be curating the latest must-know local and international news.

Singaporean women are proving to be a force to be reckoned with on the global stage. Helen Wong and Jenny Lee, two prominent figures, have been recognised in Forbes’ 100 Most Powerful Women list. Wong, as Group CEO of OCBC Bank, has been instrumental in driving the bank’s growth and innovation. Her strategic vision and strong leadership have solidified OCBC’s position as a leading financial institution in Southeast Asia. Similarly, Lee, a renowned venture capitalist, has made significant contributions to the tech industry. Her astute investments and entrepreneurial spirit have helped to nurture promising startups and drive technological advancements. These two women are not only breaking barriers but also inspiring future generations to pursue their ambitions. Their inclusion on this prestigious list highlights the increasing influence of Singaporean women in the international arena. Their achievements demonstrate the power of women to shape the world and drive positive change. See the full list of Forbes World's 100 Most Powerful Women here.

A businessman and his wife are facing serious charges for one of Singapore’s largest embezzlement schemes. Ng Teck Lee, former CEO of Citiraya Industries, and his wife Thor Chwee Hwa were arrested in Johor Bahru, Malaysia, after spending nearly two decades evading authorities. They are being investigated for over 150 potential criminal offences, including criminal breach of trust and bribery. Ng is accused of embezzling over $72 million by misappropriating electronic scrap, while his wife is charged with handling the proceeds of the criminal activity. In 2011, CPIB seized $23 million in assets from the couple, marking one of the largest asset seizures in Singapore’s history. The case continues to unfold, with further charges likely as investigations deepen. More on Ng's embezzlement case here.

