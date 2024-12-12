Live

2 S'poreans make Forbes’ 100 Most Powerful Women list; Couple faces over 150 charges in $72m embezzlement case: Singapore live news

Helen Wong, Group CEO, OCBC (left) and Jenny Lee, Senior Managing Partner, Granite Asia. (Photos: Wong – Lam Yik/Bloomberg; Lee - Steve Jennings/Getty Images for TechCrunch)
    Couple linked to $72m embezzlement scheme faces over 150 charges

    Businessman Ng Teck Lee and his wife Thor Chwee Hwa are accused of embezzling $72 million, one of Singapore’s biggest fraud cases. The pair evaded capture for nearly two decades, and now face over 150 potential charges linked to the fraudulent activities at Ng’s former company, Citiraya Industries. (Photo: Malay Mail)
    A businessman and his wife are under investigation for over 150 potential offences related to one of Singapore’s largest corporate fraud scandals.

    Ng Teck Lee, 58, former CEO of Citiraya Industries, and his wife Thor Chwee Hwa, 55, were arrested in Johor Bahru, Malaysia, on 3 December, after nearly 20 years on the run.

    The Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) is leading the probe into the alleged $72 million embezzlement scheme involving electronic scrap misappropriation and bribery, according to The Straits Times.

    Ng faces multiple charges, including criminal breach of trust (CBT) for allegedly misappropriating over 6,700kg of electronic scrap.

    Prosecutors claim Ng ordered employees to repackage, rather than crush the scrap for precious metals.

    The embezzlement reportedly resulted in more than US$51 million in profits, which is equivalent to $72 million in 2005.

    Additionally, Ng is accused of bribing an employee at Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) to ensure the delivery of undamaged chips to his company.

    Thor, who fled with her husband in 2005, is also under investigation and faces charges of dealing with the benefits of criminal conduct.

    Court documents suggest she was involved in handling assets derived from her husband's fraudulent activities.

    In 2011, CPIB made a record asset seizure of $23 million from the couple, including bank accounts, insurance policies, and properties in Singapore, marking the largest such seizure in CPIB history.

    The couple, who assumed false identities while evading capture, will return to court on 18 December for further proceedings.

    The CPIB is continuing its investigation into the embezzlement and other linked offences, which may involve further crimes under Singapore’s Corruption, Drug Trafficking, and Other Serious Crimes Act.

    Read on Ng's embezzlement case here.

    Singapore’s women leaders make waves on global power stage

    Helen Wong, Group CEO, OCBC (left) and Jenny Lee, Senior Managing Partner, Granite Asia. (Photos: Wong – Lam Yik/Bloomberg; Lee - Steve Jennings/Getty Images for TechCrunch)
    Singaporean women are making significant strides on the global stage, as evidenced by the latest Forbes World’s 100 Most Powerful Women list.

    Two prominent Singaporean figures, OCBC's Helen Wong and Granite Asia's Jenny Lee, have secured prominent positions, showcasing the nation’s growing influence in the international arena.

    Helen Wong, Group CEO of OCBC Bank, ranked 59th on the list. Her strategic leadership has propelled OCBC to new heights, solidifying its position as a leading financial institution in Southeast Asia. Wong’s inclusion on the list highlights the increasing prominence of women in the global banking industry.

    Jenny Lee, a renowned venture capitalist and senior managing partner at Granite Asia, claimed the 96th spot. Her astute investments and entrepreneurial spirit have made her a force to be reckoned with in the tech industry. Lee’s presence on the list underscores Singapore’s emergence as a thriving tech hub and a breeding ground for innovative female leaders.

    These two powerhouses exemplify Singapore’s commitment to gender equality and women’s empowerment. Their achievements inspire future generations of women to pursue their ambitions and break down barriers.

    Two other Singaporean women leaders, Tan Su Shan, incoming CEO of DBS, and Serena Teo Joo Ling, CEO of CapitaLand Ascott Trust, are among those featured in Forbes Asia’s 2024 Power Businesswomen.

    See the full list of Forbes World's 100 Most Powerful Women here.

