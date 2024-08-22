2 taken to hospital after fire at Great World Serviced Apartments; COE prices mixed, slight dip for Cat A and B: Singapore live news

Live

2 taken to hospital after fire at Great World Serviced Apartments; COE prices mixed, slight dip for Cat A and B

Hello to all our readers, Yahoo Singapore will be bringing you live news updates today.

    2 taken to hospital after fire at Great World Serviced Apartments

    A unit on the 18th floor of Great World Serviced Apartments caught fire on 21 Aug.

    When the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) arrived on scene, black smoke was emitting from the unit. No one was in the unit, according to a post on the SCDF Facebook page.

    The fire was extinguished with a water jet. Due to the fire, the kitchen was damaged and the rest of the house sustained soot and heat damage.

    About 150 people had already evacuated before the SCDF arrived. Another two people from neighbouring units were taken to the hospital because of smoke inhalation.

    For more information on the cause of the fire, read here.

    COE prices end mixed, slight dip for Cat A and B

    Certificate of entitlement (COE) prices were mixed at the end of the second bidding exercise in August 2024.

    Cat A prices fell $389 to $93,900 and Cat B slipped $212 to $105,889. Cat D, reserved for motorcycles, also saw a dip of $291, closing at $9,310.

    Conversely, Cat C and E saw their premiums rise.

    For the full breakdown of COE prices, read here.

