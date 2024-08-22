2 taken to hospital after fire at Great World Serviced Apartments; COE prices mixed, slight dip for Cat A and B: Singapore live news

2 taken to hospital after fire at Great World Serviced Apartments
A unit on the 18th floor of Great World Serviced Apartments caught fire on 21 Aug.
When the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) arrived on scene, black smoke was emitting from the unit. No one was in the unit, according to a post on the SCDF Facebook page.
The fire was extinguished with a water jet. Due to the fire, the kitchen was damaged and the rest of the house sustained soot and heat damage.
About 150 people had already evacuated before the SCDF arrived. Another two people from neighbouring units were taken to the hospital because of smoke inhalation.
For more information on the cause of the fire, read here.