3 dead in Hougang HDB block fire on 9 Jan; All you need to know about CNY ang bao rates for 2025: Singapore live news

A fire at an Hougang HDB block killed three people. (PHOTO: Facebook/Singapore Civil Defence Force)
Hello to all our readers, Yahoo Singapore will be bringing you live news updates today.

Three people were pronounced dead at the scene of a fire at a HDB block in Hougang on Thursday (9 Jan). The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) shared on Facebook on 9 Jan that they were alerted to a fire at Block 971 Hougang Street 91 at about 12.40pm. Firefighters evacuated residents from levels one to seven as a precautionary measure. They also rescued a cat, a bird and eight rabbits from a unit on the third floor. Read on to find out more about the fire, including what Ang Mo Kio GRC MP Ng Ling Ling said.

The Lunar New Year is almost upon us and it's the time where people are wondering how much to pack for hong baos. After all, it's really tricky as there is a hierarchy of sorts, and you don't want to come across as looking too 'cheap'. So, here's a handy guide to everything you need to know – including where to get your crisp new notes.

Read more in our live blog below, including the latest local and international news and updates.

  • PUB: Risk of flash floods from Jan 10 to 13 due to monsoon surge

    Bryan Lim

    PUB: Risk of flash floods from Jan 10 to 13 due to monsoon surge

    Flash floods could occur from 10 Jan to 13 Jan as the monsoon surge hits Singapore. (PHOTO: Getty Images)
    Flash floods may occur from 10 Jan to 13 Jan as the monsoon surge hits Singapore.

    National water agency PUB warned on 9 Jan that the heavy rain during this period might cause drains and canals to overflow temporarily, resulting in flash floods.

    A monsoon surge refers to a strengthening of winds over the South China Sea, causing extensive rainclouds to form over our surrounding region.

    The National Environment Agency (NEA) said on 9 Jan that the monsoon surge might cause temperatures in some areas to drop to 22 deg C. "Periods of moderate to heavy thundery showers with cool and windy conditions can be expected," they added.

    3 dead in Hougang HDB block fire on 9 Jan

    A fire at an Hougang HDB block killed three people. (PHOTO: Facebook/Singapore Civil Defence Force)
    Three people were pronounced dead at the scene of a fire at a HDB block in Hougang on Thursday (9 Jan).

    The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) shared on Facebook on 9 Jan that they were alerted to a fire at Block 971 Hougang Street 91 at about 12.40pm. SCDF resources from Sengkang Fire Station and Ang Mo Kio Fire Station arrived at the scene in eight minutes.

    Two victims were found inside a bedroom by firefighters and were pronounced dead by an SCDF paramedic.

    In an evening update, the SCDF said they found a third victim in a bedroom.

    According to the SCDF, firefighters forced entry into the affected unit, but encountered challenges entering due to an excessive number of items inside.

    They also evacuated residents, with the help of the police, from levels one to seven of the 15-storey block as a precautionary measure.

    "The fire involved a unit on the third floor and was extinguished using three water jets. A firefighting robot was also used to ventilate the unit. The fire was extinguished at about 3.15pm," wrote SCDF.

    Firefighters also rescued a cat, a bird and eight rabbits from the unit.

    In a Facebook post on 9 Jan, MP Ng Ling Ling (Ang Mo Kio GRC) said the police and SCDF officers are working to identify the cause of the fire.

    She said that affected residents who require assistance can approach grassroots volunteers at the residents’ network centre at Block 976. The centre is open till 10pm.

    A resident who lives in the affected block, who only wanted to be identified as Madam Said, told The Straits Times that the occupant of the affected unit is a man in his 60s who is often seen walking his dog around the estate.

  • Bryan Lim

    All you need to know about CNY hong bao rates for 2025

    Here's a handy guide to all you need to know about hong baos for 2025. (PHOTO: Getty Images)
    The Lunar New Year is almost upon us and it's the time where people are wondering how much to pack for hong baos.

    After all, it's really tricky as there is a hierarchy of sorts, and you don't want to come across as looking too 'cheap'. On the other hand, even a $10 hong bao can add up if you have 10 kids to give to.

    So if you're worried, here's your handy guide to everything you need to know about hong baos for 2025 – rates, where to get free hong bao packets, and where to get your crisp new notes.

