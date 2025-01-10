3 dead in Hougang HDB block fire on 9 Jan; All you need to know about CNY ang bao rates for 2025: Singapore live news
Hello to all our readers, Yahoo Singapore will be bringing you live news updates today.
Three people were pronounced dead at the scene of a fire at a HDB block in Hougang on Thursday (9 Jan). The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) shared on Facebook on 9 Jan that they were alerted to a fire at Block 971 Hougang Street 91 at about 12.40pm. Firefighters evacuated residents from levels one to seven as a precautionary measure. They also rescued a cat, a bird and eight rabbits from a unit on the third floor. Read on to find out more about the fire, including what Ang Mo Kio GRC MP Ng Ling Ling said.
The Lunar New Year is almost upon us and it's the time where people are wondering how much to pack for hong baos. After all, it's really tricky as there is a hierarchy of sorts, and you don't want to come across as looking too 'cheap'. So, here's a handy guide to everything you need to know – including where to get your crisp new notes.
Read more in our live blog below, including the latest local and international news and updates.
PUB: Risk of flash floods from Jan 10 to 13 due to monsoon surge
Flash floods may occur from 10 Jan to 13 Jan as the monsoon surge hits Singapore.
National water agency PUB warned on 9 Jan that the heavy rain during this period might cause drains and canals to overflow temporarily, resulting in flash floods.
A monsoon surge refers to a strengthening of winds over the South China Sea, causing extensive rainclouds to form over our surrounding region.
The National Environment Agency (NEA) said on 9 Jan that the monsoon surge might cause temperatures in some areas to drop to 22 deg C. "Periods of moderate to heavy thundery showers with cool and windy conditions can be expected," they added.
Three people were pronounced dead at the scene of a fire at a HDB block in Hougang on Thursday (9 Jan).
The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) shared on Facebook on 9 Jan that they were alerted to a fire at Block 971 Hougang Street 91 at about 12.40pm. SCDF resources from Sengkang Fire Station and Ang Mo Kio Fire Station arrived at the scene in eight minutes.
Two victims were found inside a bedroom by firefighters and were pronounced dead by an SCDF paramedic.
In an evening update, the SCDF said they found a third victim in a bedroom.
According to the SCDF, firefighters forced entry into the affected unit, but encountered challenges entering due to an excessive number of items inside.
They also evacuated residents, with the help of the police, from levels one to seven of the 15-storey block as a precautionary measure.
"The fire involved a unit on the third floor and was extinguished using three water jets. A firefighting robot was also used to ventilate the unit. The fire was extinguished at about 3.15pm," wrote SCDF.
Firefighters also rescued a cat, a bird and eight rabbits from the unit.
In a Facebook post on 9 Jan, MP Ng Ling Ling (Ang Mo Kio GRC) said the police and SCDF officers are working to identify the cause of the fire.
She said that affected residents who require assistance can approach grassroots volunteers at the residents’ network centre at Block 976. The centre is open till 10pm.
A resident who lives in the affected block, who only wanted to be identified as Madam Said, told The Straits Times that the occupant of the affected unit is a man in his 60s who is often seen walking his dog around the estate.
The Lunar New Year is almost upon us and it's the time where people are wondering how much to pack for hong baos.
After all, it's really tricky as there is a hierarchy of sorts, and you don't want to come across as looking too 'cheap'. On the other hand, even a $10 hong bao can add up if you have 10 kids to give to.
So if you're worried, here's your handy guide to everything you need to know about hong baos for 2025 – rates, where to get free hong bao packets, and where to get your crisp new notes.
A "violent predator" who groomed a 15-year-old girl online has been jailed for trying to murder her in the street. Ellis Dismore, 24, was sentenced to 43 years in prison at Teesside Crown Court on Wednesday for attempted murder and more than 20 other offences against young girls. Cleveland Police said Dismore, from Middlesbrough, had sent threatening and disturbing voice messages to members of the girl's family after he had groomed her online.
A man who fired a gun inside a restaurant in the nation's capital after a fake online conspiracy theory called “Pizzagate” motivated him to do so nearly a decade ago was shot and killed by North Carolina police during a weekend traffic stop. Edgar Maddison Welch was a passenger in a vehicle stopped by officers in Kannapolis on Saturday night, according to a Kannapolis Police Department news release. One of the officers recognized the car as the vehicle of someone he had arrested and who had an outstanding warrant for a felony probation violation — Welch, police said.
A Chinese actor who disappeared after traveling to Thailand and was found near the border of Myanmar in an area where online scam networks operate was a victim of human trafficking, Thai police said Wednesday. Chinese state-owned newspaper The Global Times reported Monday that the family of Wang Xing requested help from the Chinese Embassy in Thailand after the actor went missing at the Thailand-Myanmar border. Authorities found Wang on Tuesday in Myanmar and brought him to Thailand for questioning, Thai police said.
Police shot and killed a man who drew national headlines in 2016 for storming a Washington, D.C. area pizza shop armed with several guns—part of an ill-fated attempt to prove an outlandish conspiracy theory about the Hilary Clinton presidential campaign. Edgar Maddison Welch was shot and killed by police in Kannapolis, North Carolina on Saturday night during a traffic stop, the city’s police department confirmed in a release sent to the Daily Beast. Over eight years ago, Welch stormed into Comet