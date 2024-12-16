45% of Singapore workers fear admitting AI use at work; Singapore's utility costs are high, but not the highest: Singapore live news

A new report highlights that while 52 per cent of Singaporean workers use AI, 45 per cent are hiding it due to fears of being seen as incompetent. (Photo: Getty Images)

Artificial intelligence (AI) adoption is surging globally, and Singapore is no exception.

A recent study by Slack reveals that 52 per cent of Singaporean employees use AI in their jobs, but there’s a catch – 45 per cent are too scared to admit it to their managers.

This secrecy stems from concerns that AI usage might be seen as a sign of incompetence, laziness, or dishonesty.

The report highlights a stark difference between how executives and employees view AI.

While leaders see AI as a tool that frees up time for innovation and skill development, employees in Singapore tend to use the time saved by AI for administrative tasks or to catch up on core responsibilities.

This misalignment signals a need for more communication and clarity around AI’s role at work.

Despite this reluctance to admit AI usage, workers in Singapore are eager to improve their AI skills.

A whopping 88 per cent of respondents expressed an urgency to become AI experts.

However, 63 per cent of them have had little exposure to AI training, spending fewer than five hours learning how to use it.

The demand for AI skills is growing rapidly in Singapore, with generative AI-related job postings up by 4.6 times from September 2023 to September 2024.

To meet this demand, employers must ensure they’re not only offering AI tools but also creating a supportive learning environment for their workers.

Find out why Singapore workers are embracing AI but not openly discussing it here.