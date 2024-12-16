Live

45% of Singapore workers fear admitting AI use at work; Singapore's utility costs are high, but not the highest: Singapore live news

First up, artificial intelligence (AI) adoption is on the rise in Singapore, but a significant portion of the workforce is hesitant to openly admit its use. Despite 52 per cent of workers incorporating AI into their tasks, 45 per cent fear being judged as lazy or incompetent. The latest Workforce Index from Slack reveals that a lack of proper training and clear guidelines is hindering broader AI adoption. While 88 per cent of workers feel an urgency to become AI experts, the majority have spent very little time learning about the technology. To address this, experts urge companies to provide more training, create a culture of experimentation, and set clear rules on AI usage. With AI-related job postings surging, businesses must act fast to attract and retain AI-savvy talent. Read on why workers in Singapore embrace AI but keep it quiet.

Utility bills are a growing concern worldwide, but in Singapore, they take a hefty chunk of household budgets, according to Numbeo, an online cost-of-living database. Residents pay an average of $209.50 a month for electricity, cooling and other essential services. While these costs are among the highest in Asia, they are relatively manageable due to Singapore's high wages. By comparison, countries like Indonesia and India pay much less, but their utility bills account for a larger portion of income. Globally, Singapore’s costs are comparable to those in Japan and South Korea, yet far cheaper than places like the UK, Germany and Austria, where bills can exceed $415 a month. While inflation and the energy crisis continue to push prices higher, Singapore remains one of the more affordable countries for utilities in the region, particularly considering its robust income levels. See how Singapore's average utility bills compare with other countries here.

    Joel Balbin

    45% of Singaporeans won't admit AI use at work, report says

    A young woman looking at a computer screen concentrating and with a hopeful expression. The attractive woman is of Chinese descent.
    A new report highlights that while 52 per cent of Singaporean workers use AI, 45 per cent are hiding it due to fears of being seen as incompetent. (Photo: Getty Images)

    Artificial intelligence (AI) adoption is surging globally, and Singapore is no exception.

    A recent study by Slack reveals that 52 per cent of Singaporean employees use AI in their jobs, but there’s a catch – 45 per cent are too scared to admit it to their managers.

    This secrecy stems from concerns that AI usage might be seen as a sign of incompetence, laziness, or dishonesty.

    The report highlights a stark difference between how executives and employees view AI.

    While leaders see AI as a tool that frees up time for innovation and skill development, employees in Singapore tend to use the time saved by AI for administrative tasks or to catch up on core responsibilities.

    This misalignment signals a need for more communication and clarity around AI’s role at work.

    Despite this reluctance to admit AI usage, workers in Singapore are eager to improve their AI skills.

    A whopping 88 per cent of respondents expressed an urgency to become AI experts.

    However, 63 per cent of them have had little exposure to AI training, spending fewer than five hours learning how to use it.

    The demand for AI skills is growing rapidly in Singapore, with generative AI-related job postings up by 4.6 times from September 2023 to September 2024.

    To meet this demand, employers must ensure they’re not only offering AI tools but also creating a supportive learning environment for their workers.

    Find out why Singapore workers are embracing AI but not openly discussing it here.

  • Featured
    Joel Balbin

    Utility prices in Singapore are high but low burden on wages

    Hand holding remote control, turning on of air conditioning
    Utility bills in Singapore are high, but the country’s robust wages keep the burden light for most residents. (Photo: Getty Images)

    Singapore has some of the highest utility costs in Southeast Asia, according to online cost-of-living database Numbeo.

    On average, households in Singapore pay $209.50 a month for electricity, water, cooling, and garbage collection – a hefty sum by global standards.

    However, when factoring in Singapore’s relatively high wages, this amount accounts for only 3.7 per cent of the average monthly income, making it more affordable for residents compared to many countries in Europe and beyond.

    In comparison to other Asian nations, Singapore’s utility costs are significantly higher.

    For instance, Indonesia pays just $91.23 for similar services, while Malaysia and China average around $64.88 and $70.93, respectively.

    While these figures may seem modest, they represent a much larger share of the average wage in these countries.

    In Indonesia, for example, the typical utility bill takes up a staggering 20.9 per cent of the average salary, leaving many households financially strained.

    While India boasts the cheapest utility bills at just $55.52, even the Philippines at $140.41 is much more affordable than Singapore.

    However, many of these countries benefit from energy subsidies or cheaper local resources, which help keep costs low.

    Globally, Singapore’s utility costs are on par with other high-income nations, though still far cheaper than places like Austria, Germany and the United Kingdom, where monthly bills can reach over $415.

    The UK's average utility bills account for about 10 per cent of the average monthly wage while Germany is power rates now account for 10.7 per cent of the average monthly income.

    As inflationary pressures and energy crises continue to affect countries worldwide, Singapore stands out as an expensive place to run a home, but one where high wages help offset the costs.

    You can compare Singapore's average utility bills with other countries here.

  • Joel Balbin

    Trump’s crypto stance drives Bitcoin to record high

    Illustration shows representations of cryptocurrency Bitcoin
    Illustration shows representations of cryptocurrency Bitcoin

    Bitcoin has reached a new record high, surging past US$106,000 ($143,000) on Monday (16 Dec), fuelled by President-elect Donald Trump’s comments about creating a US Bitcoin strategic reserve.

    Trump, who has been vocal in his support for cryptocurrencies, hinted that the US should adopt policies similar to its oil reserve strategy, which would include holding Bitcoin as part of national reserves.

    The news sent Bitcoin prices soaring, pushing them above the previous all-time high.

    The surge follows Trump’s election victory in November, which has been followed by a series of pro-crypto appointments, including former PayPal executive David Sacks, who was named as the White House czar for artificial intelligence and cryptocurrencies.

    The rising optimism has helped propel Bitcoin prices to new heights, with some analysts now predicting that the next target could be US$110,000.

    Other cryptocurrencies also benefited from the rally, with Ether rising nearly 3 per cent to hit $4,014.

    The broader market has seen a surge of optimism as investors are increasingly betting on digital assets in light of the shift in US leadership.

    However, despite the record-breaking rise, skepticism about the practicality of a national Bitcoin reserve remains.

    Some experts, like Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, have compared Bitcoin to gold, cautioning that it is highly volatile and not a reliable store of value.

    The rally has also been driven by institutional support, as evidenced by Nasdaq’s recent decision to include MicroStrategy, a major Bitcoin buyer, in the Nasdaq-100 Index.

    The move signals the growing legitimacy of Bitcoin in the financial world, though experts caution that the volatile nature of digital assets may lead to a near-term pullback.

    Read on Bitcoin hitting a new record high here.

