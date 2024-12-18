As coffee prices hit record highs, Singapore consumers pay more; Singapore to Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta, Bangkok among world’s top routes in 2024: Singapore live news

Live

Coffee lovers in Singapore face some of the highest prices worldwide, as global shortages and climate events push costs through the roof in 2024. (Photo: Getty Images)

Coffee prices have surged worldwide in 2024, and Singapore is feeling the heat, according to online cost-of-living database Numbeo. The cost of a cappuccino in the city-state has hit $6.21, reflecting a broader global trend. Extreme weather in coffee giants like Brazil and Vietnam has caused crop losses, pushing prices higher. At the same time, demand for coffee continues to rise, particularly in Asia, where coffee culture is flourishing. While some producing nations offer cheaper prices, like Ethiopia and Brazil, the rising cost of dairy and beans globally is squeezing consumers everywhere. While Singaporeans are cutting back on café visits, per a according to a YouGov survey, global coffee consumption shows no signs of slowing. See how the cost of a cup of cappuccino in Singapore compares in other countries here.

Asia-Pacific’s recovery in air travel is in full swing, and Singapore is at the heart of it. New data from aviation data provider OAG shows that seven out of the top 10 busiest international routes in 2024 are based in the region. Singapore’s Changi Airport plays a pivotal role, with routes to Bangkok, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, and Hong Kong topping the list. The surge in travel comes as both leisure and business demand return post-pandemic. As flight volumes grow across Asia, Singapore continues to be a central hub for regional and international travel, leading the aviation sector into the new year. While Middle Eastern routes see an uptick, the enduring popularity of New York to London shows that classic global hubs still have their place. Read on how Singapore plays a pivotal role in global aviation here.

    Joel Balbin

    Singapore among the priciest as coffee prices soar globally

    Coffee lovers in Singapore face some of the highest prices worldwide, as global shortages and climate events push costs through the roof in 2024. (Photo: Getty Images)

    As coffee prices skyrocket worldwide, Singapore stands out as one of the priciest places for a cappuccino in 2024, according to Numbeo, an online cost-of-living database.

    The average price for a regular cappuccino in the city-state has reached a staggering $6.21, reflecting a global coffee price surge.

    This increase is attributed to a variety of factors, including extreme weather in key coffee-producing countries, supply chain disruptions, and rising dairy costs, all of which are pushing up the price of the beloved brew.

    Coffee-producing giants like Brazil, Vietnam, and Colombia are feeling the impact of climate challenges.

    Severe weather conditions in Brazil, the world's largest coffee producer, have caused significant crop losses, pushing global prices to record highs.

    In Vietnam, where coffee accounts for 17 per cent of global production, coffee growers are shifting to the lucrative durian fruit, further tightening supply.

    Meanwhile, in Colombia, the third-largest producer, escalating costs of fertiliser and labor have reduced harvest yields, contributing to the price hike.

    While Singapore's coffee prices remain relatively high compared to other coffee-producing countries, the price is still far lower than in Denmark, the UAE and Switzerland, where cappuccinos top $7.78, $7.73 and $7.46, respectively.

    The sharp rise in coffee prices globally has even led Singaporeans to brew more coffee at home, with 31 per cent of people cutting back on café visits due to soaring costs, according to a YouGov survey.

    However, Singapore’s demand for quality coffee remains steady, with specialty coffee chains and global players like Starbucks pushing the prices upward.

    Among the major coffee producers, Brazil still offers relatively affordable coffee at $2.10 per cappuccino, despite its ongoing production struggles.

    Ethiopia, the fourth-largest producer, offers one of the most affordable cups at just $1.53, benefiting from domestic supply but facing its own challenges due to new deforestation regulations.

    In contrast, Vietnam’s prices are rising, with cappuccinos now averaging $2.31 in Ho Chi Minh City, largely due to supply constraints as farmers pivot to durian.

    With coffee demand continuing to rise, particularly in Asia, prices are unlikely to dip anytime soon.

    From Manila to Jakarta to Kuala Lumpur, coffee culture is thriving, and while coffee prices are climbing, so is the public’s appetite for their daily fix, making the global coffee market more dynamic than ever.

    You can compare Singapore's price of a cup of cappuccino with other countries here.

    Joel Balbin

    Singapore shines as Asia dominates 2024’s busiest airline routes

    As Asia-Pacific leads the global air travel recovery in 2024, Singapore’s Changi Airport remains one of the busiest hubs, with key routes to Bangkok, Jakarta, and Kuala Lumpur topping the charts. (Photo: Getty Images)

    The travel boom is back, and Asia is leading the charge in 2024.

    A new report from aviation data provider OAG reveals that seven of the world's 10 busiest international flight routes this year are concentrated in the Asia-Pacific region, with Singapore firmly at the heart of the region's aviation resurgence.

    Source: OAG
    Singapore’s Changi Airport ranks prominently among the world’s busiest, with flights to Bangkok, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, and Hong Kong among the top international routes.

    Changi Airport ranks among the busiest globally, with multiple routes making the top 10.

    These include the bustling flights to Bangkok (4.03 million seats), Jakarta (4.07 million), Kuala Lumpur (5.38 million), and Hong Kong (4.7 million).

    The report highlights how flight capacity in Asia has surged as the region continues its post-pandemic recovery, reflecting a broader return to both leisure and business travel.

    According to John Grant, chief analyst at OAG, "Asia is leading the recovery, with Singapore firmly in the mix of major hubs like Hong Kong and Seoul."

    Notably, the Singapore-Kuala Lumpur route remains a staple, ranking fourth globally in 2024, just shy of the third-place Seoul-Tokyo route.

    This route shows a slight dip from 2019 levels, but still represents a 10 per cent growth compared to 2023.

    The surge in regional air traffic comes as Asia-Pacific continues to see the fastest recovery in global aviation markets, with travel demand surpassing even the pre-pandemic years for several routes.

    Interestingly, while Asia-Pacific dominates, there is a notable rise in Middle Eastern air travel, with routes like Cairo to Jeddah (5.47 million seats) and Dubai to Riyadh (4.3 million) breaking into the global top 10.

    This shift is largely attributed to the booming leisure travel market, particularly in regions like Saudi Arabia, where the Vision 2030 initiative has spurred both tourism and business demand.

    However, it's not all about Asia and the Middle East.

    The classic New York-JFK to London-Heathrow route remains the only transatlantic flight among the top 10, holding its ground as the busiest intercontinental connection with 4.01 million scheduled seats.

    This signifies the continued importance of these iconic global hubs, even in a recovering aviation landscape dominated by regional routes.

    As air travel rebounds and flight volumes increase, Singapore stands as a critical player in global aviation.

    The city-state’s position at the centre of Asia-Pacific ensures it remains a top destination for both leisure and business travellers, while helping lead the global aviation recovery into 2024.

    Find out how Singapore is solidifying its place as a key player in the region’s aviation landscape here.

