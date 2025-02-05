Live

Barbie Hsu reportedly visited multiple hospitals in Japan before tragic death; Singapore puts controls on race-based business groups: Singapore live news

Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu died at the age of 48 from influenza complications in Japan. (Photo by Shang Hongtao/VCG via Getty Images)
The death at the age of just 48 of beloved Taiwanese celebrity Barbie Hsu has been a shock to many fans. More details, according to Taiwanese media, have surfaced around the final few days of the 'Meteor Garden' star. It was reported Hsu had already begun to feel unwell on 29 January and she had gone to at least three medical facilities during her holiday in Japan before finally being hospitalised on 1 February. She reportedly died the following day.

The Maintenance of Racial Harmony Bill was passed in Parliament on Tuesday (4 February). Included in the Bill are new safeguards against foreign interference. Entities linked to Chinese, Malay and Indian ethnic groups will now have to disclose foreign donations, overseas affiliations, and ensure Singapore citizens are appointed to leadership positions.

    Marcus Chhan

    Barbie Hsu visited multiple hospitals in Japan before tragic death: Taiwan media

    Barbie Hsu rose to fame at age 17 in the mid-1990s alongside her younger sister in Mandapop duo S.O.S. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying, File)
    Taiwanese media have attempted to shed more light on the events leading up to the tragic death of actress Barbie Hsu.

    The iconic star of TV series ‘Meteor Garden’ died at the age of 48 from a flu-related illness while holidaying in Japan with her family.

    Taiwan media outlets, including Next Apple and ET Today, claim Hsu had visited at least three different medical facilities before being hospitalised for her illness.

    It was reported she had first called for an ambulance on 29 January while in Hakone but her symptoms were not serious enough to require hospitalisation she returned to her hotel that day.

    On 1 February, now in Tokyo, it was claimed she still felt unwell and visited a ‘small’ hospital where she was then referred to a larger medical facility. Hsu reportedly was treated for her illness at the larger hospital but was not admitted.

    The 48-year-old’s condition took a turn for the worse later that night and her family called for an ambulance to take her to hospital. The reports indicate she died on 2 February.

  • Marcus Chhan

    Singapore executes ex-cop convicted of 2013 Kovan double murder

    Iskandar Rahmat, the former police officer convicted of the 2013 murder of a father and his son in Kovan, has been hanged.

    The Singapore Police Force (SPF) issued a statement confirming the capital sentence of death imposed on the 46-year-old had been carried out today (5 February). “Capital punishment is imposed only for the most serious crimes, including murder,” said SPF

    Iskandar was convicted of the murder of 67-year-old Tan Boon Sin and his son, 42-year-old Tan Chee Heong. He was sentenced to death on 4 December 2015 and the Court of Appeal dismissed his appeal on 3 February 2017.

    Justice Tay Yong Kwang, who presided over the trial, said that there was enough evidence to prove that the murder of the elderly Tan was premeditated.

    Iskandar had claimed that the killings of the two Tans was a poorly conceived robbery gone terribly wrong.

  • Marcus Chhan

    Fake Aupen handbags were being sold online at official retail price

    Aupen was founded in Singapore in November 2022 and has become a hit with celebrities. (Photo by Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images)
    Authorities in China recently raided a factory producing counterfeit Aupen products which were being sold at retail price.

    Aupen was founded by Singaporean Nicholas Tan, and his unique handbags have famously found favour with a number of high profile celebrities including Taylor Swift.

    According to a report, the factory in China had 2,000 employees and more than US$150,000 in counterfeit bags were seized in the raid. Nine ringleaders have been imprisoned in connection with the case.

    Aupen only sells direct-to-consumer on Aupen.com and it was Tan who alerted authorities to the presence of fake Aupen bags being sold online – at retail price – on major e-commerce sites such as Alibaba.

    “Although we are a young brand, we take our design integrity very seriously, and we will go to great lengths to defend our trademarks and our intellectual property,” Tan was quoted as saying.

    In December last year, Tan said he had no plans to open a physical retail store for Aupen.

  • Marcus Chhan

    Singapore puts controls on race-based business groups

    The Maintenance of Racial Harmony Bill was passed on 4 February in Parliament. (Photo: Getty)
    Singapore passed the Maintenance of Racial Harmony Bill on Tuesday (4 February) which included safeguards against foreign interference.

    The Bill will see around 300 entities linked to Chinese, Malay and Indian ethnic groups have to disclose foreign donations and overseas affiliations. They must also ensure Singapore citizens are appointed to leadership positions.

    “We have always treated racial harmony as being fundamental in Singapore, and so this Bill has to be seen in that context,” said Minister of Home Affairs K Shanmugam.

    Under the bill, Singapore will have the power to issue a ‘foreign influence restraining order’ against designated groups that may ‘present a threat to public peace and public order.’ You can read the full details of the Maintenance of Racial Harmony Bill, here.

    Bloomberg reports the Bill is the latest in a string of legislation in recent years to clamp down on foreign influence and misinformation.

