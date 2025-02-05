Barbie Hsu reportedly visited multiple hospitals in Japan before tragic death; Singapore puts controls on race-based business groups: Singapore live news

Barbie Hsu visited multiple hospitals in Japan before tragic death: Taiwan media
Taiwanese media have attempted to shed more light on the events leading up to the tragic death of actress Barbie Hsu.
The iconic star of TV series ‘Meteor Garden’ died at the age of 48 from a flu-related illness while holidaying in Japan with her family.
Taiwan media outlets, including Next Apple and ET Today, claim Hsu had visited at least three different medical facilities before being hospitalised for her illness.
It was reported she had first called for an ambulance on 29 January while in Hakone but her symptoms were not serious enough to require hospitalisation she returned to her hotel that day.
On 1 February, now in Tokyo, it was claimed she still felt unwell and visited a ‘small’ hospital where she was then referred to a larger medical facility. Hsu reportedly was treated for her illness at the larger hospital but was not admitted.
The 48-year-old’s condition took a turn for the worse later that night and her family called for an ambulance to take her to hospital. The reports indicate she died on 2 February.