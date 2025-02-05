Barbie Hsu reportedly visited multiple hospitals in Japan before tragic death; Singapore puts controls on race-based business groups: Singapore live news

We feature a curated selection of some of the biggest, most important, and fascinating news that’s making waves online

Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu died at the age of 48 from influenza complications in Japan. (Photo by Shang Hongtao/VCG via Getty Images)

The death at the age of just 48 of beloved Taiwanese celebrity Barbie Hsu has been a shock to many fans. More details, according to Taiwanese media, have surfaced around the final few days of the 'Meteor Garden' star. It was reported Hsu had already begun to feel unwell on 29 January and she had gone to at least three medical facilities during her holiday in Japan before finally being hospitalised on 1 February. She reportedly died the following day.

The Maintenance of Racial Harmony Bill was passed in Parliament on Tuesday (4 February). Included in the Bill are new safeguards against foreign interference. Entities linked to Chinese, Malay and Indian ethnic groups will now have to disclose foreign donations, overseas affiliations, and ensure Singapore citizens are appointed to leadership positions.

