BYD overtakes Toyota, Tesla as Singapore’s top car brand in 2024; Singapore’s favourite Chinese New Year traditions, revealed: Singapore live news

BYD overtakes Toyota, Tesla as Singapore's top car brand in 2024; Singapore's favourite Chinese New Year traditions, revealed

BYD, the Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer, has overtaken Toyota to become Singapore’s top-selling car brand in 2024. With a staggering 337 per cent increase in sales, BYD reached 6,191 units sold, surpassing Toyota's 5,736 cars. The surge in popularity is driven by the brand’s well-priced electric models, including the Atto 3, Dolphin, and Seal, which have gained traction in a market known for its expensive car ownership. Government incentives aimed at boosting EV adoption in Singapore have also played a key role in BYD's success. This marks a pivotal moment in the region’s shift towards sustainable transportation, with Chinese automakers like BYD leading the charge in Southeast Asia. While the competition remains fierce with Tesla and traditional brands like BMW and Mercedes-Benz, BYD’s strong performance in 2024 sets it up for continued success in 2025. More on BYD becoming Singapore's leading car brand here.

Chinese New Year in Singapore is a time to celebrate with family, partake in meaningful traditions, and observe cultural superstitions. A recent survey by language learning platform Preply highlights the most popular customs, including family visits, reunion dinners, and the exchange of hong baos (red envelopes). Over half of respondents said visiting family is their favourite tradition, while nearly 50 per cent cherish the reunion dinner. Superstitions like avoiding sweeping the floor on New Year's Day and wearing red for good fortune are widely believed by participants. The survey also reveals key etiquette practices, such as avoiding opening red envelopes too early and remembering to bring oranges as a symbol of prosperity. These traditions reflect the deep cultural values and the importance of family ties during the festive period. Here's what you need to know about Chinese New Year customs and traditions in Singapore.

Read more in our live blog below, including the latest local and international news and updates.

    Joel Balbin

    BYD sees explosive growth, outsells Tesla and Toyota in Singapore

    BYD, China’s electric vehicle (EV) giant, has overtaken Toyota to become the most popular car brand in Singapore for the first time.

    BYD’s sales skyrocketed by over 300 per cent, outpacing established names like Tesla, Toyota, and BMW.

    With a surge of 6,191 cars sold in 2024, BYD secured a commanding 14.39 per cent share of the island’s highly competitive car market.

    BYD's remarkable success is evident in its astronomical year-on-year growth – sales is up 337 per cent compared to 2023.

    The brand surpassed Toyota, which saw an impressive 48 per cent increase in sales, reaching 5,736 units.

    Other brands like BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and Tesla also showed healthy growth, but none could match the pace set by BYD, which now leads the EV charge in Singapore.

    Several factors contributed to BYD’s triumph.

    The company’s offerings, such as the Atto 3, Dolphin, and Seal, combined with strong government incentives, drove adoption in the city-state.

    Singapore’s push towards net-zero emissions has made EVs like BYD’s more attractive.

    With generous rebates and the promise of more charging infrastructure, the Singaporean government is helping accelerate the switch to electric mobility.

    BYD’s entry into the luxury market with models like the Denza D9 MPV also helped boost its appeal.

    Despite the high cost of car ownership in Singapore, the brand's well-priced EVs are proving popular with consumers seeking both luxury and sustainability.

    While BYD's dominance in 2024 is impressive, it faces stiff competition in 2025, particularly with the arrival of Tesla’s new Model Y.

    However, the rapid expansion of charging infrastructure and BYD’s continued focus on affordable EVs could allow it to hold onto its lead as Singapore’s most popular car brand.

    Read on BYD becoming top Singapore car brand here.

  • Featured
    Joel Balbin

    Singapore’s Lunar New Year celebrations: Traditions, superstitions and etiquette

    Chinese New Year celebration. Family celebrating winter holiday. Traditional festive dinner in China. Parents, grandparent and kids eating and giving red ang pao envelopes to children. Home decoration
    From family reunions to hong baos (red envelopes), a survey by language learning platform Preply reveals how Singaporeans celebrate Chinese New Year, with traditions, superstitions and etiquette taking centre stage. (Photo: Getty Images)

    As the Lunar New Year approaches, Singaporeans are gearing up for a two-week celebration filled with family reunions, traditional meals, and a few quirky customs.

    A recent survey by language learning platform Preply sheds light on how Singaporeans celebrate this cultural festival.

    The survey of 1,000 adults highlights favourite traditions, common superstitions, and key etiquette dos and don'ts, offering insight into how the holiday is observed across generations.

    The most popular tradition is visiting family, with 52 per cent of respondents saying it's their favourite part of the celebration.

    Whether it’s sharing pineapple tarts, enjoying home-cooked dishes, or exchanging hong baos (red envelopes), family reunions are at the heart of the festivities.

    Closely following is the reunion dinner on New Year’s Eve, cherished by 46 per cent of Singaporeans, with Baby Boomers showing a stronger preference for this tradition than younger generations.

    Superstitions also play a significant role in shaping the celebrations.

    The most common belief is to avoid sweeping the floor on New Year's Day, as 32 per cent of respondents fear it will sweep away good fortune for the coming year.

    Wearing red, the colour of prosperity, is another popular superstition, with 27 per cent of Singaporeans believing it will bring luck and ward off bad spirits.

    In contrast, wearing black or white, associated with mourning, is considered bad luck by 25 per cent of participants.

    Etiquette is crucial during the celebrations, and a major faux pas is opening a red envelope too early – 27 per cent of people say this is the biggest mistake guests can make.

    Guests should also avoid giving gifts like shoes or clocks, which are linked to bad luck and death.

    Interestingly, many respondents admitted to committing their own faux pas. 26 per cent of respondents confessed to being late for family visits, while another 21 per cent forgot to bring oranges – an important symbol of prosperity.

    Whether it’s the joy of exchanging red envelopes, the excitement of a reunion dinner, or the adherence to age-old customs, Singaporeans are making the most of this vibrant and meaningful celebration.

    Read on the top Chine New Year customs and traditions in Singapore here.

  • Joel Balbin

    Six planets line up in rare parade in Singapore’s night sky until February

    A planetary alignment, or a
    A planetary alignment, or a "planet parade" see eight planets Mercury, Venus, Earth, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune.

    A rare celestial spectacle is unfolding in Singapore’s skies between 20 Jan and 20 Feb, as six planets align in a mesmerising “planet parade.”

    Stargazers will be able to spot Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Neptune, and Uranus – a lineup that only occurs once in a blue moon.

    While Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn can be seen with the naked eye, Neptune and Uranus will require a telescope due to their distance and faint visibility.

    The phenomenon, often referred to as a “planet parade,” is an optical illusion where multiple planets appear to line up along the ecliptic, the sun’s apparent path through the sky.

    While not a true alignment (where planets would be perfectly aligned in a straight line), the parade offers a rare and beautiful spectacle of planets in close proximity.

    For the best experience, Singaporeans should head to locations like Marina Barrage, East Coast Park, and the Southern Ridges, where the view is unobstructed and the skies are darker.

    This event is not only a treat for casual stargazers but also a significant astronomical occasion.

    A similar planetary parade won’t occur again until 2036, when Saturn, Uranus, Jupiter, Mars, Neptune, and Venus will once again light up the night sky.

    This rare alignment will be visible from east to west, showcasing the dynamic and ever-changing nature of our solar system.

    For those eager to catch a glimpse, the prime time for viewing the parade is from sunset until 9:30pm, with the planets appearing in various positions across the sky.

    A spectacular moment will occur on 1 Feb when Venus and the crescent moon will appear close together in the southwest sky, offering an unforgettable photo opportunity.

    Don’t miss the rare planet parade in Singapore’s night sky.

