Cat A COE price drops 10%, premiums down in almost all categories; Singapore home prices set to rise in 2025: Singapore live news

Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums dropped in Category A by 10% to $89,889, down from $99,889 previously. This marks the biggest drop for Category A in 2024, a category meant for smaller and less powerful cars and electric vehicles (EVs). A similar downward trend has been seen across most of the categories – namely, Category B, D, and E.
Singapore home prices are set to rise in 2025, according to Bloomberg Intelligence (BI). BI analysts attributed the rebound of prices to falling interest rate. Housing demand will continue to be supported by inflation-hedging power, healthy household balance sheets, cheaper interest rates and the demand from public home owners upgrading to private apartments.
Still playing Pokemon GO? You have been unknowingly training an AI
According to a blog post on Niantic, the developer behind the hit mobile game, the company is building a a Large Geospatial Model (LGM) using millions of scans taken from the smartphones of Pokemon GO players and other Niantic products.
Like how ChatGPT trains itself on an enormous amount of existing text to produce text on its own that sounds normal, the LGM uses the same principal but it's meant to produce what real-world places (think a church, playground, or a house) might look like.
Niantic wrote, "When you look at a familiar type of structure – whether it’s a church, a statue, or a town square – it’s fairly easy to imagine what it might look like from other angles, even if you haven’t seen it from all sides.
"As humans, we have 'spatial understanding' that means we can fill in these details based on countless similar scenes we’ve encountered before. But for machines, this task is extraordinarily difficult. Even the most advanced AI models today struggle to visualise and infer missing parts of a scene, or to imagine a place from a new angle."
Niantic possess an edge in creating this 'spatial intelligence' for their LGM because they can go to places which are only accessible to pedestrians, via users of their products including Pokemon GO.
Over the last five years, the company has been focused on building their Visual Positioning System (VPS).
"[This sytem] uses a single image from a phone to determine its position and orientation using a 3D map built from people scanning interesting locations in our games," they added.
With VPS, users can position themselves in the world with centimetre-level accuracy, Niantic explained. That means they can see digital content placed against the physical environment precisely and realistically.
An example is in a feature they rolled out on Pokemon GO called Pokemon Playgrounds, where the user can place Pokémon at a specific location, and they will remain there for others to see and interact with.
The developer shared, "Niantic’s VPS is built from user scans, taken from different perspectives and at various times of day, at many times during the years, and with positioning information attached, creating a highly detailed understanding of the world.
"This data is unique because it is taken from a pedestrian perspective and includes places inaccessible to cars."
Cat A COE price drops 10%, premiums down in almost all categories
Category B, used to register larger and more powerful cars and EVs, dropped to $105,081, down from $108,001 previously.
Category D, used for motorcycles, dropped to $8,669, down from $9,089 previously.
Category E, an open category used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, fell to S$107,501 from S$109,000.
Category C was the only category which saw a rise of 1% from $68,340 to $69,000.
