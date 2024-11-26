Marcus Chhan
Live
Civil servants to get 1.05 months of year-end bonus; SM Lee warns against writing off China: Singapore live news
We feature a curated selection of some of the biggest, most important, and fascinating news that’s making waves online
Hello to all our readers, Yahoo Singapore will be bringing you live news updates today.
Civil servants will get 1.05 months of year-end bonus, said the Public Service Division (PSD) on Monday (25 November). The PSD also announced that civil servants in grades equivalent to MX15 and MX16, and those in the Operations Support Scheme (OSS), will receive an additional one-time payment of $600.
Live1 update