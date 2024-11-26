Civil servants to get 1.05 months of year-end bonus; SM Lee warns against writing off China: Singapore live news

Civil servants to receive 1.05-month year-end bonus while junior grade officers to get an additional $600. (Photo: Getty)

The Public Service Division (PSD) announced on Monday (25 November) that civil servants will get 1.05 months of year-end bonus or Annual Variable Component (AVC).

Civil servants in grades equivalent to MX15 and MX16 – and those in the Operations Support Scheme (OSS) – will receive an additional one-time payment of $600.

The PSD said the year-end payment “takes into consideration that Singapore’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is expected to grow by around 3.5 per cent in 2024 as well as the National Wages Council (NWC) guidelines for 2024/2025.”

“The Government’s year-end AVC payout of 1.05 months for civil servants reflects Singapore’s strongest economic growth since 2021 and recognises their contributions this year,” said Cham Hui Fong, NTUC Deputy Secretary-General.

Together with the mid-year bonus, civil servants will receive a total of 1.5 months of bonus in 2024.