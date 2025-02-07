Coldplay releases new music video featuring Singapore landmarks; Delays on North-South and East-West MRT lines: Singapore live news

Coldplay releases new music video featuring Singapore landmarks
Coldplay’s new music video for the song ‘Man In The Moon’ is out – and it won’t take you long to realise that it was filmed in Singapore!
The British band can be seen rocking out on a glammed up custom-made floating stage in Marina Bay with Singapore’s iconic skyline serving as the backdrop. But that’s not all, the music video features a ton of recognisable local landmarks. Of course, there’s some shots of all the Instagram spots like the infinity pool at Marina Bay Sands, the Supertrees at Gardens by the Bay, the Singapore Flyer, and the tree tunnel at Fort Canning Park. However, the more eagle-eyed of you might also notice some footage of People’s Park Complex in Chinatown and scenes at MacPherson.
The four-minute music video was done in collaboration between Warner Music Singapore and the Singapore Tourism Board (STB). And it was directed under the watchful gaze of director Ben Mor who manages to make the concept work as a music video and not allow it to become a boring ad.
Coldplay was filmed for the video during their Singapore stop of their Music of the Spheres World Tour in January 2024.
The full list of locations featured below:
MacPherson Neighbourhood
Mountain Coffee at Geylang
S.E.A. Aquarium at Resorts World
Sentosa Singapore
People’s Park Complex, Chinatown
Fort Canning Park
Jewel Changi Airport
Marina Bay Sands
Gardens by the Bay
Level Up – Arcade and Live Music Bar
Marina Bay