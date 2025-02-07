Coldplay releases new music video featuring Singapore landmarks; Delays on North-South and East-West MRT lines: Singapore live news

We feature a curated selection of some of the biggest, most important, and fascinating news that’s making waves online

Coldplay's new music video was filmed in Singapore. (Photo: Coldplay - 'Man In The Moon').

Hello to all our readers, Yahoo Singapore will be bringing you live news updates today.

Coldplay’s new music video for the song ‘Man In The Moon’ was filmed in Singapore and features a number of instantly recognisable locations. The four-minute music video was done in collaboration between Warner Music Singapore and the Singapore Tourism Board (STB). It was filmed when the band was in Singapore during last year's Music of the Spheres World Tour.

The North-South and East-West MRT lines were hit by delays on Friday morning (7 February). A faulty engineering vehicle on the North-South Line caused delays between Ang Mo Kio and Jurong East stations. As a result, SMRT redirected trains from the East-West line to assist. SMRT first advised travellers to add 20 minutes to their travelling time from Ang Mo Kio to Jurong East but this has since been revised to 5 minutes.

Read more in our live blog below, including the latest local and international news and updates: