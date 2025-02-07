Live

Coldplay releases new music video featuring Singapore landmarks; Delays on North-South and East-West MRT lines: Singapore live news

Coldplay's new music video was filmed in Singapore. (Photo: Coldplay - 'Man In The Moon').
Hello to all our readers, Yahoo Singapore will be bringing you live news updates today.

Coldplay’s new music video for the song ‘Man In The Moon’ was filmed in Singapore and features a number of instantly recognisable locations. The four-minute music video was done in collaboration between Warner Music Singapore and the Singapore Tourism Board (STB). It was filmed when the band was in Singapore during last year's Music of the Spheres World Tour.

The North-South and East-West MRT lines were hit by delays on Friday morning (7 February). A faulty engineering vehicle on the North-South Line caused delays between Ang Mo Kio and Jurong East stations. As a result, SMRT redirected trains from the East-West line to assist. SMRT first advised travellers to add 20 minutes to their travelling time from Ang Mo Kio to Jurong East but this has since been revised to 5 minutes.

Read more in our live blog below, including the latest local and international news and updates:

    Marcus Chhan

    Coldplay releases new music video featuring Singapore landmarks

    Coldplay’s new music video for the song ‘Man In The Moon’ is out – and it won’t take you long to realise that it was filmed in Singapore!

    The British band can be seen rocking out on a glammed up custom-made floating stage in Marina Bay with Singapore’s iconic skyline serving as the backdrop. But that’s not all, the music video features a ton of recognisable local landmarks. Of course, there’s some shots of all the Instagram spots like the infinity pool at Marina Bay Sands, the Supertrees at Gardens by the Bay, the Singapore Flyer, and the tree tunnel at Fort Canning Park. However, the more eagle-eyed of you might also notice some footage of People’s Park Complex in Chinatown and scenes at MacPherson.

    The four-minute music video was done in collaboration between Warner Music Singapore and the Singapore Tourism Board (STB). And it was directed under the watchful gaze of director Ben Mor who manages to make the concept work as a music video and not allow it to become a boring ad.

    Coldplay was filmed for the video during their Singapore stop of their Music of the Spheres World Tour in January 2024.

    The full list of locations featured below:

    MacPherson Neighbourhood

    Mountain Coffee at Geylang

    S.E.A. Aquarium at Resorts World

    Sentosa Singapore

    People’s Park Complex, Chinatown

    Fort Canning Park

    Jewel Changi Airport

    Marina Bay Sands

    Gardens by the Bay

    Level Up – Arcade and Live Music Bar

    Marina Bay

  • Marcus Chhan

    Singapore reaffirms longstanding support for Palestinian right to a homeland

    Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan has reaffirmed Singapore’s long-standing support for the right of the Palestinian people to a homeland of their own. (Photo by NHAC NGUYEN/AFP via Getty Images)
    Singapore has made known its continued support for the rights of the Palestinian people to have a homeland of their own.

    The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) issued a statement on 7 February which read: "Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan reaffirmed in Parliament on 4 February 2025 Singapore’s long-standing support for the right of the Palestinian people to a homeland of their own."

    The statement continued: "A negotiated two-state solution consistent with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions is the only viable path for achieving a comprehensive, just, and durable solution to this long-standing conflict."

    MFA said Singapore will "work closely" with the Palestinian Authority to "enhance their capacity for administration and reconstruction."

    The MFA statement comes as US President Donald Trump faces heavy criticism from world leaders for his outlandish proposal for America to take over the Gaza Strip and re-settle Palestinians in other countries.

  • Marcus Chhan

    Raw milk cheese from France recalled due to STEC infection risk: SFA

    The recall of Reflets De France’s Morbier AOP au lait cru is ongoing. (Photo: SFA)
    An imported raw milk cheese from France is being recalled due to possible presence of shigatoxin-producing E.coli (STEC).

    The European Rapid Alert System for Food and Feed first issued a notification on the recall of Reflets De France’s Morbier AOP au lait cru (raw milk cheese).

    The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said in a statement on 6 February: “As the implicated product was imported into Singapore, the Singapore Food Agency has directed the importer, Le Petit Depot, to recall the product. The recall is ongoing.”

    STEC infection can occur by consuming contaminated food, particularly raw or unpasteurised milk.

    SFA warned that food contaminated with STEC may not look or smell spoilt but can cause serious infections. Symptoms can include diarrhoea, stomach cramps and vomiting.

    Consumers who purchased the product, which expires on 29 March, are advised not to eat it.

  • Marcus Chhan

    Singapore says 23 tonnes of diesel leaked from police facility into southern waters

    Singapore had to contend with an oil leak from a pipeline belonging to energy company Shell in October last year. (Photo: SDC)
    Singapore waters experienced yet another oil spill on 5 February. It was revealed that about 23 tonnes of diesel oil leaked from a hose used to refuel patrol craft at the Police Coast Guard’s (PCG) Brani Base.

    In a joint statement on 6 February, the Singapore Police Force (SPF), Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) and National Environment Agency (NEA) said the leak was discovered at 11.50am and eventually isolated at about 3.40pm that same day (5 February).

    The statement added that PCG and the MPA have deployed patrol craft and spill response resources to clean up “small patches of light oil sheens observed in our southern waters.”

    “Contractors have also been activated to support the operation. There are no oil slicks observed,” read the statement.

    In a social media post last night, Sentosa said it was “closely monitoring” the situation and currently “there are no oil sightings or smell at all our beaches, and the waters of Tanjong, Palawan, and Siloso Beach remain open.”

    Sentosa have deployed a mix of oil absorbent and deflective booms around Tanjong, Palawan and Siloso beaches.

  • Marcus Chhan

    Delays on North-South and East-West MRT lines due to engineering vehicle fault

    SMRT said the delays on North-South and East-West lines were due to engineering vehicle fault. (Photo: Getty)
    Morning commuters on the North-South and East-West MRT lines faced delays on Friday (7 February) due to a faulty engineering vehicle.

    The faulty engineering vehicle is on the North-South Line and led to delays between Ang Mo Kio and Jurong East stations. As a result, SMRT redirected trains from the East-West line to assist which meant waiting time between trains on the NSEWL temporarily increased to about 3.5 minutes.

    SMRT first alerted the public about the delays with a social media post at 5.52am which advised travellers to add 20 minutes to their travelling time from Ang Mo Kio to Jurong East because of a train fault. It has since been revised to 5 minutes.

    Free regular bus and bridging bus services between Bishan and Woodlands have been made available but you can check SMRT’s social media pages for regular updates on the situation.

    Update from SMRT: 9.30am [NSL] Update: The NSEWL train service has returned to normal. Free regular bus and bridging bus services have ceased. We thank you for your understanding and patience.

