Live

Cost of renting surges in Singapore and other global cities; Economists expect 3.6% growth for Singapore’s economy in 2024: Singapore live news

We feature a curated selection of some of the biggest, most important, and fascinating news that’s making waves online

Yahoo News Singapore
The Light Rail Transit or LRT is a series of localised automated guideway transit systems acting as feeder services to the heavy rail MRT at Singapore
Rental prices have skyrocketed globally, with Singapore among the most expensive cities for renters. (Photo: Getty Images)

Hello to all our readers, Yahoo Singapore will be bringing you live news updates today. The editorial team will be curating the latest must-know local and international news.

Rental prices are soaring across the globe, with Singapore now sitting atop the most expensive markets, according to online cost-of-living database Numbeo. A one-bedroom city-centre apartment in the island nation averages $3,636 per month, driven by intense demand and a lack of affordable housing. Other cities like Hong Kong, Switzerland, and the UAE have also seen rental costs climb dramatically. Rising prices, exacerbated by population growth and post-pandemic migration trends, are making it harder for renters worldwide to find affordable accommodations. More on the soaring rental prices worldwide here.

Singapore's economy is expected to grow 3.6 per cent in 2024, up from previous estimates, according to a new survey by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). The revision follows a strong third-quarter performance where GDP surged by 5.4 per cent, surpassing forecasts. Despite the growth, inflation is forecast to remain contained, with headline inflation at 2.5 per cent and core inflation at 2.8 per cent. Economists expect the MAS to maintain its current monetary policy settings in January, keeping the Singapore dollar’s nominal effective exchange rate unchanged. The city-state continues to perform strongly within the Asia-Pacific region, driven by robust external demand and rising business confidence. The outlook for the final quarter of 2024, however, suggests a slight moderation in growth, with economists forecasting a 3.1 per cent increase. More on Singapore’s 2024 economic outlook here.

Read more in our live blog below, including the latest local and international news and updates.

Live2 updates
  • Joel Balbin

    Singapore leads expensive rental markets as prices soar worldwide

    A landscape view of Singapore HDB housing with bright sky and clouds
    Rental prices have skyrocketed globally, with Singapore among the most expensive cities for renters. (Photo: Getty Images)

    Singapore has become the world’s most expensive place to rent a home, with one-bedroom flats costing an eye-watering $3,636 per month, according to onlincost-of-living database Numbeo.

    The surge in prices is linked to a growing population and a shortage of affordable housing.

    While locals benefit from affordable housing options, expats are hit hardest by the cost of living in this densely packed island city, as rents soar amid booming demand.

    Following Singapore, other major global cities are also grappling with rapidly rising rent costs.

    Hong Kong, long notorious for its exorbitant housing prices, comes in second at $2,911 per month for a one-bedroom city-centre apartment.

    The combination of limited space and fierce competition continues to make Hong Kong one of the most unaffordable cities for renters.

    Rounding up the top 5, Switzerland, Luxembourg and the UAE are struggling with sky-high rent prices due to a combination of housing shortages and intense demand.

    As more people flock to these urban centres, the supply of affordable housing is failing to keep pace, forcing rental prices to climb.

    Cities across Europe and the Americas are not immune to the global trend.

    The United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada have also seen significant increases in rental costs.

    Economic factors such as inflation, supply chain disruptions, and post-pandemic migration trends have made the housing market even more competitive.

    While these rising costs affect millions, the situation in Singapore is particularly striking.

    Despite its high home ownership rate of nearly 90 per cent, the city’s expat population faces exorbitant rental costs.

    The gap between available supply and skyrocketing demand continues to fuel the global housing affordability crisis, with renters in nearly every major city feeling the squeeze.

    Find out which cities see skyrocketing rentals here.

  • Joel Balbin

    Singapore raises 2024 economic growth to 3.6%

    A jogs along the promenade near the financial business district in Singapore on October 14, 2024. Singapore's economy grew more than expected in the third quarter as a rush for all things linked to artificial intelligence drove up demand for computer chips, according to preliminary data. (Photo by Roslan RAHMAN / AFP) (Photo by ROSLAN RAHMAN/AFP via Getty Images)
    Singapore’s economy is projected to expand by 3.6% in 2024, according to a new survey from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).Economists forecast steady inflation and unchanged monetary policy in January. (Photo: ROSLAN RAHMAN/AFP via Getty Images)

    A better-than-expected third-quarter GDP performance has prompted a revision in Singapore’s 2024 growth forecast to 3.6 per cent from the earlier prediction of 2.6 per cent.

    The new forecast comes from a survey of 20 economists conducted by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), which also anticipates no change in monetary policy during its upcoming review in January.

    The revised growth projection follows a robust third-quarter performance, where Singapore's GDP grew by 5.4 per cent, surpassing estimates.

    Despite this, inflation is expected to remain under control, with headline inflation for 2024 forecast at 2.5 per cent, down from 2.6 per cent in the previous estimate.

    Core inflation, which excludes the prices of private transport and accommodation, is predicted to be 2.8 per cent, slightly lower than the earlier 2.9 per cent forecast.

    Economists polled by the MAS suggest that the country’s monetary policy will remain unchanged in the first quarter of 2024, with only a third of respondents expecting a reduction in the slope of the Singapore dollar’s nominal effective exchange rate (S$NEER).

    The central bank has not altered its policy settings since October 2022, when it raised the currency band for the fifth consecutive time to combat inflationary pressures.

    Looking ahead, the trade ministry recently raised its GDP growth forecast for 2024 to 3.5 per cent, reflecting confidence in continued growth momentum.

    However, the expected 3.1 per cent growth for the final quarter of 2024 signals a slight moderation in economic activity after the earlier surge.

    The latest survey results show that Singapore’s economy is poised to grow steadily in 2024, aided by strong external demand and improved business sentiment.

    Read on Singapore’s economic outlook for 2024 here.

Latest stories

  • PPI shows wholesale inflation jumped more than expected amid 'extended and bumpy journey' to Fed's target

    Thursday's wholesale inflation reading follows a string of releases that have shown price increases aren't rapidly falling toward the Fed's 2% target.

  • China pledges more debt, rate cuts to counter Trump's tariff threats

    China pledged on Thursday to increase the budget deficit, issue more debt and loosen monetary policy to maintain a stable economic growth rate as it girds for more trade tensions with the U.S. as Donald Trump returns to the White House. The remarks came in a state media readout of an annual agenda-setting meeting of China's top leaders, known as the Central Economic Work Conference (CEWC), held on Dec. 11-12.

  • An 'unfamiliar' era for investors has arrived after a 20-year 'regime': Morning Brief

    As another CPI reading is set to show the continued challenge of reeling in inflation, RSM chief economist Joe Brusuelas says that things are different now — and explains what that means.

  • India: Is the fastest-growing big economy losing steam?

    India's economy slumped to 5.4% , below the central bank's RBI's 7% forecast. What's going on?

  • Inflation Stays Stubborn: Why the Fed's Next Move Could Supercharge the S&P 500

    Markets brace for a rate cut as inflation lingers--what it means for your portfolio in 2024

  • Rate cuts fail to spur European stocks

    Europe's main stock markets were little changed Thursday despite interest rate cuts by the eurozone and Swiss central banks as policymakers warned of economic and political woes in the region and beyond.Earlier, the Swiss National Bank surprised markets with a 50-basis-point reduction in its rate, citing slowing inflation and uncertainty over the impact of Trump's economic policies and Europe's political upheaval.

  • How Much the US Spends Compared to Other Countries: How It Affects Your Wallet

    From rent to online shopping, which country's residents spend the most? Ubuy Switzerland did a study that looked at factors like local purchasing power, annual average income, average annual online...

  • China ends planning meeting with vows to stabilize its economy, but gives no details on stimulus

    Chinese leaders wrapped up a two-day planning meeting in Beijing on Thursday with pledges to take a more proactive approach in pepping up the world's second-largest economy, but gave no details on new stimulus measures. A state-run CCTV report on the annual meeting mainly reiterated a strategy outlined earlier in the week after a session of the ruling Communist Party’s powerful Politburo at which leaders pledged to loosen monetary policy and adopt a more proactive fiscal approach. Markets in China have climbed recently on renewed hopes for a stronger dose of stimulus to help counter weak consumer spending that has kept the economy growing this year at a rate slightly slower than the government's official target of about 5%.

  • US weekly jobless claims unexpectedly rise

    The number of Americans filing new applications for jobless benefits unexpectedly rose last week and more people continued to collect unemployment checks at the end of November relative to the beginning of the year as demand for labor cools. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits increased 17,000 to a seasonally adjusted 242,000 for the week ended Dec. 7, the Labor Department said on Thursday. Last's week jump in claims likely reflected volatility after the Thanksgiving holiday and likely does not mark an abrupt shift in labor market conditions.

  • China's leaders to chart economic plans for 2025: report

    China's leadership will gather Wednesday to hammer out plans to boost the economy next year, reports said, as they look to address weak domestic demand and the possibility of a deepening trade war with the United States.Beijing is also strapping in for four more years of tensions with the United States under President-elect Donald Trump, who has promised to impose stinging tariffs on China.

  • Inflation Isn’t Coming Down. Why the Fed Is Poised to Cut Interest Rates Anyway.

    Fed-funds futures now point to a nearly 100% chance that Fed officials opt for another quarter-point cut next week.

  • US wholesale inflation accelerated in November in sign that some price pressures remain elevated

    Wholesale costs in the United States picked up sharply last month, signaling that price pressures are still evident in the economy even though inflation has tumbled from the peak levels it hit more than two years ago. The Labor Department reported Thursday that its producer price index — which tracks inflation before it reaches consumers — rose 0.4% last month from October, up from 0.3% the month before. Higher food prices pushed up the November wholesale inflation reading, which came in hotter than economists had expected.

  • Bank of Canada cuts interest rate, says to expect more 'gradual approach' ahead

    The 50 bp cut is the Bank's fifth consecutive drop in rates since June, and its second jumbo reduction in a row.

  • Fed could cut interest rates again as US inflation barely moves in November

    Federal reserve could cut rates for third time this year as prices rise 2.7% compared with a year before

  • Morning Bid: China's yuan plans and a look at inflation

    The dollar's supremacy has been one of the big stories of 2024 and, based on U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's proposed "America first" agenda that includes trade tariffs, this story is likely to continue next year. China's top brass are considering letting the yuan currency weaken in 2025 to act as a shock absorber to the higher tariffs that a second Trump presidency could bring. Trump has said he's planning a 10% universal import tariff and a 60% duty on Chinese imports into the United States.

  • How likely is a Bank of Japan rate hike next week?

    TOKYO (Reuters) -The Bank of Japan holds its final policy meeting for the year next week with its decision to be announced just hours after that of the U.S. Federal Reserve's expected interest rate cut. IS BOJ GOING TO RAISE INTEREST RATES? The BOJ ended negative interest rates in March and raised its short-term policy target to 0.25% in July.

  • IRS recovers $4.7 billion in back taxes and braces for cuts with Trump and GOP in power

    IRS leadership on Thursday announced that the agency has recovered $4.7 billion in back taxes and proceeds from a variety of crimes since the nation's tax collector received a massive glut of funding through Democrats' flagship tax, climate and health law in 2022. The announcement comes under the backdrop of a promised reckoning from Republicans who will hold a majority over both chambers of the next Congress and have long called for rescinding the tens of billions of dollars in funding provided to the agency by Democrats. IRS leadership, meanwhile, is hoping to justify saving the funding the agency already has.

  • Steve Bannon warns GOP Congress will give wealthy and corporations ‘massive’ tax breaks

    Bannon has advocated for raising taxes on wealthy individuals and corporations

  • Morning bid: ECB, Swiss set to cut, but by how much?

    A momentous couple weeks for global central banks brings policy decisions from two of the biggest on Thursday: the European Central Bank and the Swiss National Bank. The Swiss central bank decides first, and market-implied odds are tilted towards a half-point cut to 0.5%, ramping up in recent weeks after Chairman Martin Schlegel invoked the possibility of a return to negative rates if needed to dampen investor appetite for the safe-haven franc. At the ECB, a more-standard quarter-point reduction is seen as the most likely outcome, but the 15% odds on a half-point cut suggest that traders see it as a non-negligible risk.

  • Brazil's central bank hikes more than expected, signals more tightening ahead

    BRASILIA (Reuters) -Brazil's central bank raised interest rates by a greater-than-expected 100 basis points on Wednesday and pointed to matching hikes for the next two meetings, signaling a shift to a new government-named governor will not weaken its determination to battle inflation. If the proposed roadmap is followed, the benchmark borrowing rate could soar to 14.25% as early as March - more than an eight-year high - reflecting policymakers' determination to curb rising inflation expectations amid robust economic activity, a tight labor market and a weaker currency. The bank's rate-setting committee, known as Copom, unanimously increased the benchmark Selic rate to 12.25%, noting a recent government-announced package of budget measures had impacted Brazil's real currency, asset prices and inflation expectations.