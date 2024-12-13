Joel Balbin
Cost of renting surges in Singapore and other global cities; Economists expect 3.6% growth for Singapore’s economy in 2024: Singapore live news
Rental prices are soaring across the globe, with Singapore now sitting atop the most expensive markets, according to online cost-of-living database Numbeo. A one-bedroom city-centre apartment in the island nation averages $3,636 per month, driven by intense demand and a lack of affordable housing. Other cities like Hong Kong, Switzerland, and the UAE have also seen rental costs climb dramatically. Rising prices, exacerbated by population growth and post-pandemic migration trends, are making it harder for renters worldwide to find affordable accommodations. More on the soaring rental prices worldwide here.
Singapore's economy is expected to grow 3.6 per cent in 2024, up from previous estimates, according to a new survey by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). The revision follows a strong third-quarter performance where GDP surged by 5.4 per cent, surpassing forecasts. Despite the growth, inflation is forecast to remain contained, with headline inflation at 2.5 per cent and core inflation at 2.8 per cent. Economists expect the MAS to maintain its current monetary policy settings in January, keeping the Singapore dollar’s nominal effective exchange rate unchanged. The city-state continues to perform strongly within the Asia-Pacific region, driven by robust external demand and rising business confidence. The outlook for the final quarter of 2024, however, suggests a slight moderation in growth, with economists forecasting a 3.1 per cent increase. More on Singapore’s 2024 economic outlook here.
