Cost of renting surges in Singapore and other global cities; Economists expect 3.6% growth for Singapore’s economy in 2024: Singapore live news

Rental prices have skyrocketed globally, with Singapore among the most expensive cities for renters. (Photo: Getty Images)

Singapore has become the world’s most expensive place to rent a home, with one-bedroom flats costing an eye-watering $3,636 per month, according to onlincost-of-living database Numbeo.

The surge in prices is linked to a growing population and a shortage of affordable housing.

While locals benefit from affordable housing options, expats are hit hardest by the cost of living in this densely packed island city, as rents soar amid booming demand.

Following Singapore, other major global cities are also grappling with rapidly rising rent costs.

Hong Kong, long notorious for its exorbitant housing prices, comes in second at $2,911 per month for a one-bedroom city-centre apartment.

The combination of limited space and fierce competition continues to make Hong Kong one of the most unaffordable cities for renters.

Rounding up the top 5, Switzerland, Luxembourg and the UAE are struggling with sky-high rent prices due to a combination of housing shortages and intense demand.

As more people flock to these urban centres, the supply of affordable housing is failing to keep pace, forcing rental prices to climb.

Cities across Europe and the Americas are not immune to the global trend.

The United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada have also seen significant increases in rental costs.

Economic factors such as inflation, supply chain disruptions, and post-pandemic migration trends have made the housing market even more competitive.

While these rising costs affect millions, the situation in Singapore is particularly striking.

Despite its high home ownership rate of nearly 90 per cent, the city’s expat population faces exorbitant rental costs.

The gap between available supply and skyrocketing demand continues to fuel the global housing affordability crisis, with renters in nearly every major city feeling the squeeze.

Find out which cities see skyrocketing rentals here.