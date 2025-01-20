CPF’s Special Account closure boosts retirement payouts for seniors; Singapore to boost cost of living support in 2025 Budget: Singapore live news

The Special Accounts (SA) of approximately 1.4 million Central Provident Fund (CPF) members aged 55 and above officially closed on Sunday (19 Jan), marking a significant shift in Singapore’s retirement savings system. (Photo by Borja Sanchez-Trillo/Getty Images)

The Special Account (SA) of more than 1.4 million Central Provident Fund (CPF) members aged 55 and above were officially closed on Sunday (19 Jan), marking a significant move to enhance retirement security for Singapore’s seniors.

The savings from Special Accounts have been transferred to Retirement Accounts, up to each member's Full Retirement Sum (FRS), where they will continue to earn a higher interest rate of 4 per cent annually.

Any leftover savings have been moved to the Ordinary Accounts, which will earn a standard interest of 2.5 per cent.

Members wishing to continue earning the higher interest rate on these funds can transfer their OA savings to their RA, up to the Enhanced Retirement Sum (ERS), a process that must be completed by January 2025 for those seeking immediate benefits.

Beyond the SA closure, CPF members aged 55 and above can opt to top up their Retirement Accounts to increase their monthly CPF LIFE payouts.

The ERS for 2025 has been raised to $426,000, a move expected to provide more flexibility and increased financial security.

Members turning 55 this year can receive monthly payouts of up to $3,300 starting at age 65 if they reach the ERS.

The ERS will continue to rise annually, encouraging members to top up their savings each year for larger retirement benefits.

The CPF Board has also enhanced the Matched Retirement Savings Scheme (MRSS), which will now match up to $2,000 annually for members aged 55 to 70 who top up their Retirement Accounts.

The cap for this scheme has also been raised, allowing eligible members to receive a lifetime maximum grant of $20,000.

The scheme’s age cap has been removed as of January 2025, opening the door for more than 740,000 seniors to benefit.

With this change, the government hopes to help seniors boost their savings and enjoy more substantial retirement payouts.

