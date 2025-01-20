Live

CPF’s Special Account closure boosts retirement payouts for seniors; Singapore to boost cost of living support in 2025 Budget: Singapore live news

First off, the Central Provident Fund's (CPF) Special Account (SA) for members aged 55 and above officially closed on Sunday (19 Jan). The closure of the SA is part of efforts to enhance retirement savings, marking a key change in Singapore’s retirement savings framework. The savings have been transferred to members’ Retirement and Ordinary Accounts, with opportunities for higher interest rates, increased retirement payouts and more flexible options. Members can now choose to transfer excess savings to their Retirement Accounts to earn up to 4 per cent interest and increase their monthly payouts. The Enhanced Retirement Sum (ERS) for 2025 is set at $426,000, providing greater financial security. Additionally, the Matched Retirement Savings Scheme has been expanded, allowing more seniors to top up and boost their retirement savings. More on the CPF's Special Accounts closure here.

Amid growing concerns about the rising cost of living, Singapore’s government is set to offer more support in the upcoming 2025 Budget. Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced that, in addition to previous measures like CDC vouchers and utility rebates, more assistance will be provided to help citizens cope. At the same time, Lee reiterated the government's focus on long-term solutions, including investments in education and new technologies like AI and robotics to prepare Singaporeans for future opportunities.

    Joel Balbin

    CPF closes Special Accounts for 55+ members, enhances retirement benefits

    SINGAPORE - FEBRUARY 08: Elderly men take a rest in Chinatown during the Chinese New Year 2016 on February 8, 2016 in Singapore. The Singapore government is encouraging companies to bring retirees back into the workforce rather than simply extending the working age. The increase of elderly Singaporeans who live by themselves, against the traditionally culture that expects children to look after elderly parents, and the low pension system are forcing the elderly to continue working after retirement age. (Photo by Borja Sanchez-Trillo/Getty Images)
    The Special Accounts (SA) of approximately 1.4 million Central Provident Fund (CPF) members aged 55 and above officially closed on Sunday (19 Jan), marking a significant shift in Singapore’s retirement savings system. (Photo by Borja Sanchez-Trillo/Getty Images)

    The Special Account (SA) of more than 1.4 million Central Provident Fund (CPF) members aged 55 and above were officially closed on Sunday (19 Jan), marking a significant move to enhance retirement security for Singapore’s seniors.

    The savings from Special Accounts have been transferred to Retirement Accounts, up to each member's Full Retirement Sum (FRS), where they will continue to earn a higher interest rate of 4 per cent annually.

    Any leftover savings have been moved to the Ordinary Accounts, which will earn a standard interest of 2.5 per cent.

    Members wishing to continue earning the higher interest rate on these funds can transfer their OA savings to their RA, up to the Enhanced Retirement Sum (ERS), a process that must be completed by January 2025 for those seeking immediate benefits.

    Beyond the SA closure, CPF members aged 55 and above can opt to top up their Retirement Accounts to increase their monthly CPF LIFE payouts.

    The ERS for 2025 has been raised to $426,000, a move expected to provide more flexibility and increased financial security.

    Members turning 55 this year can receive monthly payouts of up to $3,300 starting at age 65 if they reach the ERS.

    The ERS will continue to rise annually, encouraging members to top up their savings each year for larger retirement benefits.

    The CPF Board has also enhanced the Matched Retirement Savings Scheme (MRSS), which will now match up to $2,000 annually for members aged 55 to 70 who top up their Retirement Accounts.

    The cap for this scheme has also been raised, allowing eligible members to receive a lifetime maximum grant of $20,000.

    The scheme’s age cap has been removed as of January 2025, opening the door for more than 740,000 seniors to benefit.

    With this change, the government hopes to help seniors boost their savings and enjoy more substantial retirement payouts.

    Read on the CPF's closure of the Special Accounts here.

  • Featured
    Joel Balbin

    Singapore announces more help to combat cost of living woes

    Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, left, talks to journalist during a joint press conference with Indonesia President Joko Widodo at Bogor Presidential Palace in Bogor, Indonesia, Monday, April 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)(AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)
    Singaporeans can expect more help in tackling the rising cost of living, as Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong confirms further assistance will be provided in the 2025 Budget. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)

    As concerns over the cost of living grow, Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong reassured Singaporeans that more assistance is on the way.

    Speaking at an Edusave awards ceremony over the weekend, Lee outlined the government's ongoing efforts to support citizens, including more financial aid to help families cope with inflation.

    The government has been rolling out various initiatives, including $800 in CDC vouchers last year and $300 this January to address these concerns.

    Additionally, utility rebates and cash payouts through the Assurance Package have provided crucial support to struggling households.

    At the local level, Lee highlighted the community-driven efforts to alleviate financial burdens.

    With the Budget 2025 presentation coming next month, Lee emphasised that the government would continue to invest in education and provide much-needed relief to vulnerable households.

    Lee pointed to the ongoing investment in education, such as upgrading school facilities and enhancing curricula to meet the demands of new technologies like artificial intelligence and robotics.

    Drawing from Singapore's past resilience, Lee urged Singaporeans to stay confident.

