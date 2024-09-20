Joel Balbin
Death penalty support rises in Singapore amid crime concerns: Singapore live news
The 2023 Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) survey showed that 77.4 per cent of Singaporeans support the death penalty for serious crimes, up from 73.7 per cent in 2021. Approval for the mandatory death penalty also increased significantly for drug trafficking (68.7 per cent), firearm offences (74.3 per cent), and intentional murder (85 per cent). Respondents expressed strong belief in the deterrent effect of the death penalty, with 87.9 per cent and 90.2 per cent asserting its effectiveness against drug trafficking and murder, respectively. Furthermore, a majority preferred retaining the mandatory death penalty, viewing it as a stronger deterrent than discretionary options. Confidence in the criminal justice system remains high, with nearly 90% trusting that death penalty cases are handled fairly. Read on why more Singaporeans support the death penalty for serious crimes here.
