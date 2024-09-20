Live

Death penalty support rises in Singapore amid crime concerns: Singapore live news

The Ministry of Home Affairs building (left) and a noose to illustrate death penalty in Singapore.
Support for the death penalty in Singapore is increasing, with 77.4 per cent backing it for serious crimes, according to survey by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). The majority favours mandatory sentences, citing strong deterrent effects. (PHOTO: Google Maps/Getty Images)

    A new survey shows that a majority of Singapore residents favouring the death penalty for serious crimes like murder and drug trafficking.

    With 77.4 per cent of respondents supporting capital punishment, the survey conducted by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) highlights a growing belief in its effectiveness as a crime deterrent.

    The survey indicated a significant rise in support for the mandatory death penalty specifically for drug trafficking, firearm offences, and intentional murder.

    Support for these mandatory sentences rose to 68.7 per cent, 74.3 per cent, and 85 per cent respectively, compared to previous figures.

    The findings suggest a broader consensus on the necessity of stringent punishments to deter serious crimes in society.

    Approval ratings for the death penalty's effectiveness against drug trafficking and murder increased significantly, reaching 87.9 per cent and 90.2 per cent, respectively.

    Furthermore, many believed that the death penalty was a more effective deterrent than life imprisonment.

    Confidence in the Singapore criminal justice system remained high, with nearly 90 per cent of respondents trusting that death penalty cases were managed fairly and rigorously.

    Trust in the judicial system remains robust, as most respondents feel confident that safeguards prevent wrongful executions.

    Find out why more Singaporeans support the death penalty for serious crimes here.

