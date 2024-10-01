Live

East-West line service fully restored after 6-day disruption; What to know about VEP for Singapore vehicles: Singapore live news

The East-West line service has been fully restored. (PHOTO: Getty Images)
The East-West line service has been fully restored as of Tuesday (1 Oct) morning. For safety reasons, there'll also be Temporary Speed Restrictions on westbound trains travelling on the repaired sections of the track. To know more about the restored EWL services, read here.

Starting from today (1 Oct), Singapore vehicles will require a Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) to enter Johor. But have you activated yours yet? If you need some help, check out a guide for VEPs here.

  • Bryan Lim

    East-West line service fully restored after 6-day disruption

    The East-West line service has been fully restored as of Tuesday morning (1 Oct).

    This marks the end of a six-day disruption that began with a faulty train that damaged the tracks on 25 Sept.

    In a Facebook video, Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat said SMRT and the Land Transport Authority (LTA) have successfully completed all safety checks and tests.

    LTA shared, in a separate press release on Monday, that the workers had replaced all 10 rail segments which developed new cracks. For safety reasons, there'll also be Temporary Speed Restrictions on westbound trains travelling on the repaired sections of the track, which means that trains will travel slower at 40km/h.

    These restrictions will be imposed for three days, until Thursday (3 Oct). This is part of the standard process following rail replacements, LTA explained.

    Commuters are advised to plan for an additional five minutes of travelling time.

    For more on the restored EWL services, read here.

