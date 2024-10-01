Bryan Lim
Live
East-West line service fully restored after 6-day disruption; What to know about VEP for Singapore vehicles: Singapore live news
We feature a curated selection of some of the biggest, most important, and fascinating news that’s making waves online
Hello to all our readers, Yahoo Singapore will be bringing you live news updates today.
The East-West line service has been fully restored as of Tuesday (1 Oct) morning. For safety reasons, there'll also be Temporary Speed Restrictions on westbound trains travelling on the repaired sections of the track. To know more about the restored EWL services, read here.
Starting from today (1 Oct), Singapore vehicles will require a Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) to enter Johor. But have you activated yours yet? If you need some help, check out a guide for VEPs here.
Live1 update