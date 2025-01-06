Elderly woman allegedly punched at City Hall MRT station; Family stuck on Changi Airport T4 aerobridge after arrival gate locked: Singapore live news

A family, including an elderly woman in a wheelchair, was stuck on the aerobridge at Changi Airport's Terminal 4 after disembarking from a Cathay Pacific plane. (PHOTO: Getty Images)

A family was stuck on the aerobridge at Changi Airport's Terminal 4 after disembarking from a Cathay Pacific plane.

According to a video uploaded by the passenger, Michele Yap, on Instagram on Monday (30 Dec), the family – comprising Yap, her elderly mum in a wheelchair, and domestic helper – can be seen trapped behind locked doors. In the video, Yap herself tried opening the doors to no avail.

Yap wrote, "My 81-year-old mother was so traumatised! We couldn’t get through to airport police, the medical emergency line said it wasn’t an emergency... Unbelievable oversight and lack of proper protocol!"

In the video, a woman, whom Yap identified as an airport staff member, was with the group. She can be seen trying to contact the airport police but was unable to get through due to the "high call volume"

She added that it took the staff member 30 minutes "to finally reach her boss to get someone to let us out".

In the comments, Yap clarified that they were not the last ones to disembark. She was also able to walk back onto the plane to "find just anybody who could help".

Cathay Pacific responded to Yap's post on the same day and apologised. They wrote, "We understand how frustrating this must have been, especially for your mother. We are currently investigating the matter and will follow up with you shortly."

In response to AsiaOne's queries, a spokesperson for the airline acknowledged and confirmed the incident.

They revealed, "Based on our initial investigation, a staff member from our ground handling agent did not conduct a thorough check prior to closing the doors of the arrival gate."

The airline is also reviewing procedures with their ground handling agent to ensure that such incidents do not occur in the future.

The spokesperson said, "We are in touch with the passenger to address her concerns. We deeply regret this oversight and apologise for the inconvenience caused to the passengers."