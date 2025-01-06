Elderly woman allegedly punched at City Hall MRT station; Family stuck on Changi Airport T4 aerobridge after arrival gate locked: Singapore live news

Budget 2025 to help more Singaporeans: PM Lawrence Wong
Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will deliver the full Budget statement on 18 Feb, but he revealed ahead of time that more help will provided for Singaporeans in Budget 2025.
During a visit to Jalan Besar GRC on 4 Jan, PM Wong said that the Government is aware that many Singaporeans are worried about the cost of living and they are dealing with that head-on.
On 3 Jan, every Singaporean household has been issued $300 worth of CDC vouchers.
PM Wong said, "I hope this will be a good start for you, and it will help you as you prepare for the year ahead. We will continue to provide more help for Singaporeans. The Budget is coming next month."
He added: "So we will continue to look at schemes and programmes and ways in which we can provide more help for Singaporeans, for cost of living, for your daily concerns and, importantly, to help all of us realise our dreams and aspirations together."
2025 will also mark Singapore's diamond jubilee, or SG60, and PM Wong said it is a time to both reflect and celebrate.
"It’s a time for us to reflect on how far we have come as a country, on who we are as a people, and importantly, on what kind of Singapore we would like to see going forward for the next generation."