Elderly woman allegedly punched at City Hall MRT station; Family stuck on Changi Airport T4 aerobridge after arrival gate locked: Singapore live news

An elderly woman was allegedly punched in the lift at City Hall MRT station. (PHOTO: Getty Images)
Hello to all our readers, Yahoo Singapore will be bringing you live news updates today.

An elderly woman was allegedly punched while taking the lift at City Hall MRT station on New Year's Eve. Saniah Ma’arop, 68, was on the lift with another elderly man who was carrying bags of items. One of the bags touched her leg and he turned around and allegedly punched her without warning. An 88-year-old man is assisting with investigations for voluntarily causing hurt. For more on the alleged attack, read on.

A family, including an elderly woman in a wheelchair, was stuck on the aerobridge at Changi Airport's Terminal 4 after disembarking from a Cathay Pacific plane. In a video shared by the passenger, Michele Yap, the family can be seen stuck behind locked doors. A woman, whom Yap identified as an airport staff member, was with the group and tried contacting airport police but couldn't get through due to the "high call volume". Read on to find out more about the incident.

Read more in our live blog below, including the latest local and international news and updates.

    Bryan Lim

    Budget 2025 to help more Singaporeans: PM Lawrence Wong

    Prime Minister Lawrence Wong says more help will be provided for Singaporeans in Budget 2025. (PHOTO: Getty Images)
    Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will deliver the full Budget statement on 18 Feb, but he revealed ahead of time that more help will provided for Singaporeans in Budget 2025.

    During a visit to Jalan Besar GRC on 4 Jan, PM Wong said that the Government is aware that many Singaporeans are worried about the cost of living and they are dealing with that head-on.

    On 3 Jan, every Singaporean household has been issued $300 worth of CDC vouchers.

    PM Wong said, "I hope this will be a good start for you, and it will help you as you prepare for the year ahead. We will continue to provide more help for Singaporeans. The Budget is coming next month."

    He added: "So we will continue to look at schemes and programmes and ways in which we can provide more help for Singaporeans, for cost of living, for your daily concerns and, importantly, to help all of us realise our dreams and aspirations together."

    2025 will also mark Singapore's diamond jubilee, or SG60, and PM Wong said it is a time to both reflect and celebrate.

    "It’s a time for us to reflect on how far we have come as a country, on who we are as a people, and importantly, on what kind of Singapore we would like to see going forward for the next generation."

    Bryan Lim

    ICA blames foreigners for surge in sham marriages

    Sham marriages rose eightfold in 2024, compared to the same period in 2023, with 32 cases reported. (PHOTO: Getty Images)
    Sham marriages have risen sharply in 2024, with 32 cases reported between January and September, compared to four cases within the same period in 2023.

    According to the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA), the rise in sham marriages is due to the increasing number of foreigners wanting to extend their visit passes to continue staying and working here.

    Inspector Mark Chai, deputy officer-in-charge of ICA’s intelligence division, explained to The Straits Times that sham marriages in Singapore often involve a foreign woman paying a Singaporean man money to marry so they can stay or work here.

    "The idea of such marriages is often spread through word of mouth. And to some Singaporean men, it can be seen as easy money," said Chai.

    Superintendent Goh Wee Kiat, a senior assistant director at ICA’s intelligence division, said most marriage of convenience cases were reported through public tip-offs. While couples can try to hide it, he pointed out that there are "telltale signs that out officers are able to spot".

    A marriage of convenience is illegal and those involved can be jailed for up to 10 years, fined up to $10,000, or both.

    For more on sham marriages, including a recent case that was uncovered during a December raid, read here.

  • Bryan Lim

    SIA flight diverted twice in UK as snow causes mayhem

    An SQ flight to Manchester was diverted twice due to the snow. It was supposed to continue on to Houston from Manchester. (PHOTO: Getty Images)
    A Singapore Airlines flight to Manchester was diverted twice because of snow.

    SQ 52 left Changi Airport on Sunday (5 Jan) and was due to arrive in Manchester at 9.25am on the same day. However, the runways were shut due to the snow and only reopened shortly after 9.30am.

    The flight was re-routed to London and landed at Gatwick Airport at 9.48am. It then took off again at 10.48am, but reportedly circled in the air for 45 minutes above Peak District before turning back. It landed in London Gatwick at around 1.55pm.

    Manchester isn't its final destination, though, as the flight was due to fly to Houston, Texas after a 90-minute layove

    For more on the diverted Manchester SQ flight, read here.

  • Bryan Lim

    Family stuck on Changi Airport T4 aerobridge after arrival gate locked

    A family, including an elderly woman in a wheelchair, was stuck on the aerobridge at Changi Airport's Terminal 4 after disembarking from a Cathay Pacific plane. (PHOTO: Getty Images)
    A family was stuck on the aerobridge at Changi Airport's Terminal 4 after disembarking from a Cathay Pacific plane.

    According to a video uploaded by the passenger, Michele Yap, on Instagram on Monday (30 Dec), the family – comprising Yap, her elderly mum in a wheelchair, and domestic helper – can be seen trapped behind locked doors. In the video, Yap herself tried opening the doors to no avail.

    Yap wrote, "My 81-year-old mother was so traumatised! We couldn’t get through to airport police, the medical emergency line said it wasn’t an emergency... Unbelievable oversight and lack of proper protocol!"

    In the video, a woman, whom Yap identified as an airport staff member, was with the group. She can be seen trying to contact the airport police but was unable to get through due to the "high call volume"

    She added that it took the staff member 30 minutes "to finally reach her boss to get someone to let us out".

    In the comments, Yap clarified that they were not the last ones to disembark. She was also able to walk back onto the plane to "find just anybody who could help".

    Cathay Pacific responded to Yap's post on the same day and apologised. They wrote, "We understand how frustrating this must have been, especially for your mother. We are currently investigating the matter and will follow up with you shortly."

    In response to AsiaOne's queries, a spokesperson for the airline acknowledged and confirmed the incident.

    They revealed, "Based on our initial investigation, a staff member from our ground handling agent did not conduct a thorough check prior to closing the doors of the arrival gate."

    The airline is also reviewing procedures with their ground handling agent to ensure that such incidents do not occur in the future.

    The spokesperson said, "We are in touch with the passenger to address her concerns. We deeply regret this oversight and apologise for the inconvenience caused to the passengers."

  • Bryan Lim

    Elderly woman allegedly punched at City Hall MRT station

    An elderly woman was allegedly punched while taking the lift at City Hall MRT station. (PHOTO: Getty Images)
    A woman was allegedly punched at City Hall MRT station on New Year's Eve.

    Saniah Ma’arop, 68, was on the lift heading towards the platform at about 4.30pm on 31 Dec, 2024. There was an elderly man, who was carrying bags of items, on the lift as well.

    According to The Straits Times, one of the bags touched Sainah's leg and the man allegedly turned towards her and punched her in the head without warning. She kicked his bag as he exited and quickly took a photo of him.

    Saniah was on her way home from the Supreme Court where she works as a cleaner.

    It was reported by Shin Min Daily News that Sainah felt pain in her head and neck, and her vision became blurry after the alleged attack.

    The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force said they received a call for assistance at 150 North Bridge Road at about 5.30pm that day. An 88-year-old man is assisting with investigations for voluntarily causing hurt.

    Her son, Eddie Khairul, shared that Saniah was taken to Raffles Hospital where she underwent an MRI scan and was hospitalised for two days.

    Saniah told Shin Min that her headache has subsided but she still experiences discomfort in her body.

    "After this incident I don't dare to take the lift anymore, I'll choose to take the escalator instead," she said.

