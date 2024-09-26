Joel Balbin
Live
EWL disruption enters day two as commuter woes continue: Singapore live news
We feature a curated selection of some of the biggest, most important, and fascinating news that’s making waves online
Hello to all our readers, Yahoo Singapore will be bringing you live news updates today.
As the East-West Line (EWL) train disruption stretches into its second day, commuters in Singapore face ongoing transport challenges. With services still suspended between Jurong East and Buona Vista due to a traction power fault, the situation remains fluid. The disruption began Wednesday (25 Sept) morning, stranding 850 passengers after a power fault affected multiple stations. SMRT has introduced shuttle bus services to assist affected commuters, though frustrations regarding crowd management persist. The LTA has confirmed ongoing repairs and safety checks on affected trains. With this incident following several other disruptions, questions about the reliability of Singapore's public transport system are being raised. More on the second day of SMRT's EWL disruption here.
Live1 update