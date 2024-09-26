EWL disruption enters day two as commuter woes continue: Singapore live news

SMRT's East-West Line (EWL) disruption has entered its second day, affecting services between Jurong East and Buona Vista due to a traction power fault. (Photo: Getty Images)

As the train disruption on the East-West Line (EWL) enters its second day, commuters continue to face significant challenges.

Train services between Jurong East and Buona Vista remain suspended due to a traction power fault that originated from a power trip on Wednesday (25 Sept) morning.

This incident stranded approximately 850 passengers and led to extensive service outages, affecting nine stations along this route.

In response to the ongoing disruption, SMRT has implemented shuttle bus services between Boon Lay and Jurong East, as well as between Queenstown and Buona Vista.

Additionally, free regular bus services are being offered between Boon Lay and Queenstown, and bridging buses are in operation for affected commuters.

SMRT staff are deployed to assist passengers and maintain order, but some commuters report frustrations with crowd management and long wait times.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said in a statement that repair works are underway, but the extent of the damage means that train services will remain suspended for an extended period.

They are conducting thorough checks on all affected trains before returning them to service.

The LTA has encouraged commuters to stay informed through social media updates.

Despite the chaos, many commuters have adapted to the situation.

Reports indicate that while the morning rush was crowded, SMRT staff worked efficiently to guide passengers to buses.

This disruption follows a series of recent MRT service interruptions, raising concerns about the reliability of public transport in Singapore.

Read on the second day of SMRT's EWL disruption here.