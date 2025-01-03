FairPrice doubles discount for SG60 to help lower-income families; PM Lawrence Wong among world's richest leaders in 2024: Singapore live news

Live

To mark Singapore's SG60 celebrations, FairPrice Group (FPG) has introduced a generous initiative for lower-income families. From 1 January to 1 March 2025, Community Health Assist Scheme (CHAS) Blue and Orange cardholders can enjoy 6 per cent discounts on Thursdays and Fridays at all FairPrice and Unity outlets. This initiative, which doubles the usual 3 per cent discount, is part of FairPrice's broader commitment to supporting those in need. The move follows the success of the "A Full Plate" donation drive, which raised $1.6 million for over 600,000 beneficiaries. FairPrice Group's CEO, Vipul Chawla, emphasised the importance of easing financial pressures for those most affected by inflation. Eligible customers can present their physical or digital cards to benefit from the discount, which is valid for up to $200 per transaction. This campaign is a key part of FPG's year-long celebrations for Singapore's 60th anniversary.

The world's richest political leaders often come from countries with stark economic disparities. Leaders like Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, whose wealth is estimated at $6.84 million (US$5 million), contrast sharply with those such as North Korea's Kim Jong Un, whose fortune has been pegged at US$5 billion. Malaysia's Anwar Ibrahim and the Philippines' Bongbong Marcos also feature prominently, with reported assets of US$2.4 million and US$3.6 million, respectively. Meanwhile, Russia's Vladimir Putin is estimated to be worth an astounding US$200 billion, though much of his wealth remains clouded in secrecy.

    In a gesture of goodwill to mark Singapore’s 60th birthday, FairPrice Group (FPG) has announced an exciting initiative that will benefit lower-income families.

    From 1 January to 1 March 2025, Community Health Assist Scheme (CHAS) Blue and Orange cardholders will enjoy doubled discounts every Thursday and Friday, increasing from 3 per cent to 6 per cent at all FairPrice supermarkets and Unity outlets.

    This initiative, which was launched to celebrate the nation's milestone SG60, comes as a thank you to Singaporeans for their overwhelming support of FPG's “A Full Plate” donation drive.

    The food drive raised over $1.6 million to support 600,000 beneficiaries across 10 charity partners, highlighting the country's spirit of compassion in difficult economic times.

    Group CEO Vipul Chawla said the campaign's success reflected the heart and unity of Singaporeans, who came together despite inflationary pressures.

    Chawla emphasised that food and grocery costs are a significant part of most households’ budgets.

    The doubled discount is part of FPG's year-long celebrations for SG60, marking a commitment to giving back to the community.

    Eligible customers can apply these discounts by showing their physical or digital cards at checkout, with a daily limit of $200 per transaction.

    This initiative complements other ongoing programs by FPG, including price freezes on certain items and exclusive promotions to ease the financial strain on families.

    Find out more about FairPrice's discount scheme for CHAS cardholders here.

    From Lawrence Wong to Vladimir Putin: World's richest leaders in 2024

    The richest leaders in the world in 2024 represent an intriguing mix of transparency and secrecy.

    While some leaders like Singapore's Lawrence Wong and Malaysia's Anwar Ibrahim have declared their wealth, others, such as North Korea's Kim Jong Un and Russia's Vladimir Putin, guard their fortunes with remarkable opacity.

    PM Wong, though not as rich as his predecessor, Lee Hsien Loong (who has an estimated net worth of $50 million), is worth a $6.84 million (US$5 million).

    This sum is likely to grow while taking the top political role in one of Asia’s richest nations.

    Wong's annual salary is around $2.2 million (US$1.6 million), making him one of the highest-paid world leaders.

    Meanwhile, PM Anwar has a net worth of US$2.4 million, a figure he openly declared in 2022 as part of his transparency campaign.

    Despite his humble salary of just US$5,000 a month, Anwar has built wealth primarily from his real estate investments.

    In the Philippines, President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr, the son of the late dictator, is estimated to be worth US$3.6 million, though rumours suggest his wealth could be as high as US$3.5 billion – a far cry from the massive sums his father allegedly plundered from the state.

    At the other end of the spectrum, North Korea’s Kim Jong Un is reportedly worth US$5 billion.

    The secretive leader’s wealth comes from international investments and assets hidden in over 200 bank accounts.

    But that pales in comparison with Putin, whose fortune has been the subject of intense speculation and investigation.

    With assets possibly valued at US$200 billion, Putin’s wealth is among the most secretive in the world.

    While these leaders' wealth is often shrouded in mystery, one thing remains clear: power in Asia can translate into substantial financial gain, even for those ruling over nations with struggling economies.

    But you'd be surprised (or not) to know who else made the world richest leaders list in 2024.

    Former journalist Jessinta Tan pleads guilty to assault

    Former journalist Jessinta Tan Suat Lin awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to assaulting her neighbour and threatening her husband. (Photo: Jessinta Tan/Facebook via MalayMail)
    Former journalist Jessinta Tan Suat Lin awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to assaulting her neighbour and threatening her husband. (Photo: Jessinta Tan/Facebook via MalayMail)

    Jessinta Tan Suat Lin, a former journalist, pleaded guilty to assault and harassment charges, in a series of alarming incidents.

    The 50-year-old housewife, who previously worked with news platforms such as TODAY, admitted guilt to three charges on Thursday (2 Jan).

    The charges stem from two separate incidents. On 16 February 2024, Tan attacked her neighbour at Westmont condominium in West Coast Road.

    Frustrated by the neighbour's exercise routine, Tan hurled eggs and profanities before physically assaulting the woman with a mop, breaking its handle into three pieces.

    The victim suffered injuries to her head and arms and later moved out of the condo.

    Two months later, an argument over parenting styles escalated into Tan threatening her husband and teenage son.

    She sent her husband a vulgar text message and told her son she would kill his father in his sleep.

    That night, she threatened to accuse her husband of rape, prompting him to file a police report.

    Tan's lawyer described her as a loving mother with a strained relationship with her husband. He requested leniency, citing Tan's anxiety and depression.

    District Judge Crystal Goh has called for a report to determine Tan's suitability for a mandatory treatment order.

    The case has been adjourned for sentencing on 11 February, and Tan is currently out on $10,000 bail.

    Read more on the former journalist's court case here.

    SingPost faces calls for iIndependent inquiry after senior executives’ dismissals

    A general view of the newly opened SingPost Regional eCommerce Logistics Hub in Singapore on November 1, 2016. SingPost launched its 131 million USD regional hub facility on November 1, the company's largest e-commerce logistics investment in Singapore. / AFP / ROSLAN RAHMAN (Photo credit should read ROSLAN RAHMAN/AFP via Getty Images)
    SingPost faces calls for an independent investigation as the three dismissed senior executives deny misconduct allegations and challenge their sackings. (Photo: ROSLAN RAHMAN/AFP via Getty Images)

    Singapore Post (SingPost) is facing mounting pressure for an independent investigation into the sudden dismissal of three senior executives.

    The dismissal, which followed allegations of lapses in the company’s international e-commerce logistics operations, has sparked a public dispute between the company and the executives involved.

    On Thursday (2 Jan), David Gerald, president of the Securities Investors Association Singapore (SIAS), called for an independent inquiry into the matter, saying that the conflicting statements from both parties had raised more questions than answers.

    The controversy began last month when SingPost dismissed the three senior executives on disciplinary grounds following a whistleblower report.

    The report alleged that several employees had manipulated delivery status codes to avoid penalties from one of the company’s largest clients.

    According to SingPost, the executives were responsible for making false statements during the internal investigation.

    In response, two of the dismissed executives have strongly denied the allegations.

    They argued that they were not fully informed of the facts when they were asked to provide their input and have described the sackings as “procedurally unfair.”

    Both executives have pledged to contest their dismissals.

    SingPost has said it is open to discussions with the SIAS, but has yet to commit to a third-party investigation.

    The retail investor watchdog’s call for an independent inquiry comes at a time of heightened scrutiny over corporate governance in Singapore.

    Read on the call for independent Iinvestigation into SingPost executive firings here.

