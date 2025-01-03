FairPrice doubles discount for SG60 to help lower-income families; PM Lawrence Wong among world's richest leaders in 2024: Singapore live news

We feature a curated selection of some of the biggest, most important, and fascinating news that’s making waves online

To mark Singapore's SG60 celebrations, FairPrice Group (FPG) has introduced a generous initiative for lower-income families. From 1 January to 1 March 2025, Community Health Assist Scheme (CHAS) Blue and Orange cardholders can enjoy 6 per cent discounts on Thursdays and Fridays at all FairPrice and Unity outlets. This initiative, which doubles the usual 3 per cent discount, is part of FairPrice’s broader commitment to supporting those in need. The move follows the success of the "A Full Plate" donation drive, which raised $1.6 million for over 600,000 beneficiaries. FairPrice Group’s CEO, Vipul Chawla, emphasised the importance of easing financial pressures for those most affected by inflation. Eligible customers can present their physical or digital cards to benefit from the discount, which is valid for up to $200 per transaction. This campaign is a key part of FPG’s year-long celebrations for Singapore’s 60th anniversary. More on FairPrice's discount scheme for CHAS cardholders here.

The world’s richest political leaders often come from countries with stark economic disparities. Leaders like Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, whose wealth is estimated at $6.84 million (US$5 million), contrast sharply with those such as North Korea's Kim Jong Un, whose fortune has been pegged at US$5 billion. Malaysia’s Anwar Ibrahim and the Philippines’ Bongbong Marcos also feature prominently, with reported assets of US$2.4 million and US$3.6 million, respectively. Meanwhile, Russia’s Vladimir Putin is estimated to be worth an astounding US$200 billion, though much of his wealth remains clouded in secrecy. Find out who else made the world richest leaders list in 2024 here.

