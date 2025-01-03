FairPrice doubles discount for SG60 to help lower-income families; PM Lawrence Wong among world's richest leaders in 2024: Singapore live news

FairPrice doubles discount for SG60 to help lower-income families
In a gesture of goodwill to mark Singapore’s 60th birthday, FairPrice Group (FPG) has announced an exciting initiative that will benefit lower-income families.
From 1 January to 1 March 2025, Community Health Assist Scheme (CHAS) Blue and Orange cardholders will enjoy doubled discounts every Thursday and Friday, increasing from 3 per cent to 6 per cent at all FairPrice supermarkets and Unity outlets.
This initiative, which was launched to celebrate the nation's milestone SG60, comes as a thank you to Singaporeans for their overwhelming support of FPG's “A Full Plate” donation drive.
The food drive raised over $1.6 million to support 600,000 beneficiaries across 10 charity partners, highlighting the country's spirit of compassion in difficult economic times.
Group CEO Vipul Chawla said the campaign's success reflected the heart and unity of Singaporeans, who came together despite inflationary pressures.
Chawla emphasised that food and grocery costs are a significant part of most households’ budgets.
The doubled discount is part of FPG's year-long celebrations for SG60, marking a commitment to giving back to the community.
Eligible customers can apply these discounts by showing their physical or digital cards at checkout, with a daily limit of $200 per transaction.
This initiative complements other ongoing programs by FPG, including price freezes on certain items and exclusive promotions to ease the financial strain on families.
Find out more about FairPrice's discount scheme for CHAS cardholders here.