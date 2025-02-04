Live

Singapore live news: Foreign family members of GE candidates can now show support; Singapore's oldest artist dies aged 103

File photo showing Singaporeans vote at a polling station during the city-state's presidential election in Singapore on 1 September 2023. (PHOTO: Roslan RAHMAN / AFP)
Hello to all our readers, Yahoo Singapore will be bringing you live news updates today. The editorial team will be curating the latest must-know local and international news.

The immediate foreign family members of general election (GE) candidates will be exempted from a longstanding rule barring foreigners from being involved in election activities, in the next Singapore GE, which must be called by November. However, these family members cannot canvass for votes. Read on for more.

Singapore's oldest artist Lim Tze Peng, who received the Cultural Medallion in 2003, has died at the age of 103. Prime Minister Lawrence Wong paid tribute to Lim on Monday (3 February) on Facebook, calling him one of the country's "most significant artists".

Read more in our live blog below, including the latest local and international news and updates:

Live6 updates
  • Featured
    Esther Au Yong

    Singapore GE: Foreign family members of election candidates can now show support

    File photo of polling station in 2023. (PHOTO: Roslan RAHMAN / AFP)
    The immediate foreign family members of general election (GE) candidates will be exempted from a longstanding rule barring foreigners from being involved in election activities, in the next Singapore GE, which must be called by November.

    In a joint statement on Monday (3 February) – by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the Ministry of Digital Development and Information and the Elections Department (ELD) – the authorities said that while these foreign family members can show support for the candidates during the campaign period, they should not actively canvass for political support. They should also not do anything that can be interpreted as an attempt to persuade or dissuade voters. Acts of showing support can include accompanying the candidates on walkabouts.

    The Straits Times reported that the joint statement was in response to media queries on the publication of some amendments to election laws in the government e-Gazette on 20 January.

    However, those under 16 will still not be allowed to do so, as is stated in the current rules.

  • Esther Au Yong

    Budget 2025 likely to talk about cost of living, investments in AI, fertility and more: UOB

    Downtown, Singapore - September 1, 2022 : Group Of People Crossing Road In Downtown Area Of Singapore City At Evening With Buildings On Background.
    With Prime Minister Lawrence Wong set to present Budget 2025 on 18 February, a UOB analyst has said that he is likely to talk about cost of living, investments in AI, finance, green transition and fertility.

    In the view of UOB's associate economist Jester Koh, this year's Budget could revolve around four main themes: cost-of-living and job security measures; strategies to boost Singapore's fertility rate; anchoring investments in key areas such as artificial intelligence (AI), finance and the green transition to create good jobs and upskill the workforce; and supporting families through every stage of life.

    In addition, UOB's wishlist includes Singaporeans receiving additional Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers of at least $600 per household in FY2025.

    For more of UOB's Budget 2025 analysis and predictions, read on.

  • Esther Au Yong

    Singapore does not expect to be on US President Trump's hit list for tariffs

    Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said he doesn't expect the city-state to be in the firing line for US tariffs. (PHOTO: Getty)
    Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said he doesn't expect the city-state to be in the firing line for US tariffs even as US President Donald Trump shows he's willing to target other friendly nations including Mexico and Canada.

    "Tariffs and emerging tariffs are a reality," Balakrishnan said in parliament in Tuesday (4 February) in response to a question on Singapore's relationship with the US. "I will take some risk and say that I do not anticipate us being on the hit list for direct tariffs" because the US "has a surplus as far as the trade balance with us is concerned".

    He did sound a warning for Singapore though – read on to find out what Balakrishnan said.

  • Esther Au Yong

    Beyonce announces Cowboy Carter stadium tour

    Fresh off her Grammy wins, Beyonce has announced a stadium tour. (PHOTO: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)
    Fresh off her Grammy wins, Beyonce has announced a stadium tour for her foray into country music, Cowboy Carter.

    The tour spans 22 dates, chiefly in the US, beginning in Los Angeles’s SoFi Stadium on 28 April before heading to Chicago, East Rutherford, Houston (her home city), Washington DC and Atlanta. The four London dates begin 5 June, followed by two at Paris' Stade de France.

    Will Beyonce's Cowboy Carter tour come to Singapore?

  • Esther Au Yong

    Cathay Cineplexes receives letters of demand for some $2.7 million allegedly owed for rent and other costs

    Cathay Cineplexes receives letters of demand for some $2.7 million allegedly owed for rent and other costs. (PHOTO: Getty)
    Cathay Cineplexes has received letters of demand from lawyers representing landlords of two of its cinemas for some $2.7 million in alleged rent and other costs owed.

    Cathay Cineplexes' owners, mainboard-listed mm2 Asia, said in a bourse filing on Monday (3 February) evening that the cinema chain received the letters from lawyers on 28 January.

    According to the filing, the letters asked for payment of by 3 and 10 February 2025 for "rent in arrears" for the ease of its operating areas in Century Square and Causeway Point, and associated legal costs.

    In its statement, mm2 said that its board is actively engaging with the landlords to "resolve the matter promptly and amicably, prioritising minimal disruption to business operations". "The Board is also currently seeking legal advice in relation to the letters received, "including possible restructuring" of Cathay Cineplexes' business and financial obligations.

  • Esther Au Yong

    Singapore's oldest artist Lim Tze Peng, Cultural Medallion recipient dies at 103

    Singapore's oldest artist Lim Tze Peng, who received the Cultural Medallion in 2003, has died at the age of 103.

    Prime Minister Lawrence Wong paid tribute to Lim on Monday (3 February) on Facebook, calling him one of the country's "most significant artists".

    "Renowned for his ink paintings of old Singapore, he captured the spirit of a rapidly evolving nation through his art," Wong said.

    "He painted daily — even in his later years — attributing his longevity to this unwavering passion for creativity," the PM added. "My heartfelt condolences go out to his family and loved ones during this time of loss. May they find comfort in knowing that his legacy will live on, continuing to inspire generations through the beauty and soul of his work."

    News that Trump will impose double-digit tariffs on Canadian imports this week is weighing heavily on the minds of Windsor, Ont., autoworkers and others in the sector.Jonathan Klein works at the Stellantis Windsor Assembly Plant, where the Chrysler Pacifica, Grand Caravan and Dodge Charger Daytona are built.Speaking outside the facility where he has worked since 2014, Klein said he has a young family and he didn't sleep very well after hearing the news."There's definitely a lot of worry there,"