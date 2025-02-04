Singapore live news: Foreign family members of GE candidates can now show support; Singapore's oldest artist dies aged 103

File photo of polling station in 2023. (PHOTO: Roslan RAHMAN / AFP)

The immediate foreign family members of general election (GE) candidates will be exempted from a longstanding rule barring foreigners from being involved in election activities, in the next Singapore GE, which must be called by November.

In a joint statement on Monday (3 February) – by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the Ministry of Digital Development and Information and the Elections Department (ELD) – the authorities said that while these foreign family members can show support for the candidates during the campaign period, they should not actively canvass for political support. They should also not do anything that can be interpreted as an attempt to persuade or dissuade voters. Acts of showing support can include accompanying the candidates on walkabouts.

The Straits Times reported that the joint statement was in response to media queries on the publication of some amendments to election laws in the government e-Gazette on 20 January.

However, those under 16 will still not be allowed to do so, as is stated in the current rules.