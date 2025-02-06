Former Singapore President criticises Trump’s Gaza proposal; 111 Singaporeans marked for deportation from US: Singapore live news

We feature a curated selection of some of the biggest, most important, and fascinating news that’s making waves online

Donald Trump’s proposal for the US to take over the Gaza Strip and re-settle Palestinians has sparked global outcry. (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Hello to all our readers, Yahoo Singapore will be bringing you live news updates today.

Singapore’s first female president Halimah Yacob has taken to Facebook to dismiss US President Donald Trump's controversial plan for the Gaza Strip. Trump had previously proposed for the US to take over the territory and re-settle Palestinians in other countries. Singapore's former President described the idea as “truly horrifying” and a “a clear violation of international laws.”

Recently released data shows there are 111 Singaporeans marked for deportation from the US since November 2024. In total, there are more than 1.4 million foreign nationals who are on the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) non-detained docket.

Read more in our live blog below, including the latest local and international news and updates.