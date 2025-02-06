Former Singapore President criticises Trump’s Gaza proposal; 111 Singaporeans marked for deportation from US: Singapore live news

Live

Donald Trump’s proposal for the US to take over the Gaza Strip and re-settle Palestinians has sparked global outcry. (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)
Singapore’s first female president Halimah Yacob has taken to Facebook to dismiss US President Donald Trump's controversial plan for the Gaza Strip. Trump had previously proposed for the US to take over the territory and re-settle Palestinians in other countries. Singapore's former President described the idea as “truly horrifying” and a “a clear violation of international laws.”

Recently released data shows there are 111 Singaporeans marked for deportation from the US since November 2024. In total, there are more than 1.4 million foreign nationals who are on the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) non-detained docket.

    More than 100 Singaporeans marked for deportation from US since Nov 2024

    The non-detained docket refers to individuals not currently being held by ICE but may be detained by other agencies. (Photo: Getty)
    Official data shows that 111 Singaporeans have been marked for deportation from the US since November 2024.

    The number is part of the more than 1.4 million foreign nationals who are on the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) non-detained docket.

    The non-detained docket is a list of every person the US believes is a removable non-citizen in the country and who is not currently held in detention by ICE but may be detained by other agencies.

    Other Southeast Asian nations with citizens on the non-detained docket include Indonesia (4,276), Philippines (3,772), Cambodia (1,747), Thailand (619), Malaysia (435) and Brunei (4).

Latest stories

  • Trump Leaves ‘Instructions’ to Have Iran ‘Obliterated’ If Assassinated

    President Donald Trump warned that he left instructions to have Iran “obliterated” if the country should succeed in any assassination attempt on his life. Speaking from the Oval Office on Tuesday, Trump said he was “torn” over signing a new executive order targeting Iran but ultimately pushed forward with the directive to reinstate oil export sanctions on the country. Last year, it was reported that Iran ordered an operative to assassinate Trump before the election, with three people charged in

  • Trump Smacked Down Musk’s Request to Bring Foreign Ally to DOGE

    Donald Trump’s aides rejected a request from Elon Musk to bring in a foreign national to help gut the federal government, according to a new report, as the president has sought to make it clear who’s in charge. The world’s richest man wanted Baris Akis, a Turkish-born venture capitalist who holds a green card, to join his DOGE initiative, an advisory committee that calls itself the “department” of government efficiency, The Atlantic reported on Tuesday. The law typically doesn’t allow noncitizen

  • Trump Unveils Bonkers Plan to ‘Take Over’ Gaza With U.S. Troops

    President Donald Trump declared Tuesday the United States could “take over” the war-torn Gaza Strip and said he was willing to put American troops on the ground to do it. “The U.S. will take over the Gaza Strip, and we will do a job with it too,” Trump said in a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The president said the U.S. would “level the site” and “create an economic development that will supply unlimited numbers of jobs and housing for the people of the ar

  • Putin Would 'Never' Have Invaded If Kyiv Had Not Given Up 1 Thing, Ukraine's President Says

    Volodymyr Zelenskyy told Piers Morgan the Russian invasion could have been prevented.

  • Saudi Arabia, in swift response to Trump, says no ties with Israel without Palestinian state

    CAIRO (Reuters) -Saudi Arabia said it would not establish ties with Israel without the creation of a Palestinian state, contradicting President Donald Trump's claim that Riyadh was not demanding a Palestinian homeland when he said the U.S. wants to take over the Gaza Strip. In a shocking announcement, Trump said on Tuesday the United States would take over the war-ravaged enclave after Palestinians are resettled elsewhere and develop it economically. Saudi Arabia rejects any attempts to displace the Palestinians from their land, Saudi Arabia's foreign ministry said in a statement on Wednesday, adding that its stance towards the Palestinians is not negotiable.

  • This firm employs thousands in Canada, the US and Mexico. Here’s what its workers think of Trump’s tariffs

    In the hours before Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a 30-day pause on US President Donald Trump’s threatened 25% tariff on Canadian goods, the co-founder of one of Canada’s largest auto parts manufacturers was bewildered.

  • China counters with tariffs on US products. It will also investigate Google.

    China announced retaliatory tariffs on select American imports and an antitrust investigation into Google on Tuesday, just minutes after a sweeping levy on Chinese products imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump took effect. American tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico were also set to go into effect Tuesday before Trump agreed to a 30-day pause, as the two countries acted to address his concerns about border security and drug trafficking. Trump planned to talk with Chinese President Xi Jinping in the coming days.

  • Van Jones Says the Latest Trump Appointee Is One of the ‘Worst People Ever Born’

    CNN commentator Van Jones says the Trump administration’s latest appointment isn’t fit to run a bodega, let alone do the job he’s been offered at the State Department. Darren Beattie, a former Trump speechwriter who was fired in 2018 for making a speech to white nationalists, has reportedly been appointed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio to fill a key role as acting undersecretary of state for public diplomacy. Beattie, a conservative journalist and influential figure in MAGA-land, has previous

  • DeepSeek users in US could face million-dollar fine and prison time under new law

    Hugely popular Chinese AI app has raised security, privacy and ethical concerns

  • Trump announces withdrawal from UN human rights body and halt to funding for Palestinian refugees

    President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that the United States will withdraw from the top U.N. human rights body and will not resume funding for the U.N. agency helping Palestinian refugees. The U.S. left the Geneva-based Human Rights Council last year, and it stopped funding the agency assisting Palestinian refugees, known as UNRWA, after Israel accused it of harboring Hamas militants who participated in the surprise Oct. 7, 2023, attacks in southern Israel, which UNRWA denies.

  • El Salvador’s millennial dictator offers to hold American criminals in mega prisons

    Nayib Bukele, El Salvador’s millennial dictator, has offered to house migrants and “dangerous criminals” deported by the United States in his country’s infamous mega jails, according to Marco Rubio.

  • The West is seeing Kim Jong Un's army in action. The North Korean soldiers are brutal zealots undeterred in the face of death.

    North Korean soldiers are capable, incredibly disciplined, and willing to die before they're captured. But they're also new to modern combat.

  • Trump's Gaza plan is so outrageous, it might just be part of something bigger

    It would be wrong to dismiss Donald Trump's comments as "off the cuff", as they so often are, because this is not the first time in recent days that he has proposed the removal of all Palestinians from Gaza. The forced displacement (it certainly wouldn't be willing) of two million people would be a clear breach of the Geneva Convention. It would be ethnic cleansing.

  • Russia's Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jets deal isn't a silver bullet for Iran's battered air defenses

    Iran looks to be getting Su-35 fighter jets from Russia, but they won't fill the gaps in Iran's degraded air defenses against adversaries like Israel.

  • Palantir CEO Hails Musk’s DOGE Disruption: ‘Some People Are Going to Get Their Heads Cut Off’

    Palantir co-founder and CEO Alex Karp trumpeted the work Elon Musk is doing to overhaul the federal government, saying it will ultimately benefit his company. Asked during a quarterly earnings call about DOGE—Musk’s “department” of government efficiency, which has spent the last week unilaterally axing federal agencies—Karp said he welcomed the “disruption.” “We love disruption, and whatever’s good for America will be good for Americans and very good for Palantir,” Karp, who is worth an estimate

  • US and Philippine fighter aircraft jointly patrol disputed shoal region guarded by China

    U.S. and Philippine fighter aircraft staged a joint patrol and training Tuesday over a disputed South China Sea shoal where Chinese fighter jets fired flares last year to drive away a Philippine aircraft, Philippine officials said. The joint patrol and air-intercept drills over the hotly disputed Scarborough Shoal off the northwestern Philippines were the first by the longtime treaty allies since U.S. President Donald Trump took office again. Two U.S. Air Force B-1 bomber aircraft and three Philippine Air Force FA-50 fighter jets joined the brief patrol and training, which involved practicing how to intercept a hostile aircraft, Philippine air force spokesperson Maria Consuelo Castillo said in a news briefing.

  • Trump signs order withdrawing US from UN bodies

    US President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed an executive order withdrawing Washington from a number of United Nations bodies, including its Human Rights Council (UNHRC), and setting up a broader review of US funding for the multilateral organization.The executive order said it withdrew Washington from UNHRC and the main UN relief agency for Palestinians (UNRWA), and would review involvement in the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). 

  • White House Response To Selena Gomez's Emotional Video Didn't Go As Planned

    In a Jan. 27 video, the singer expressed sorrow over the administration’s aggressive push to deport undocumented migrants.

  • Donald Trump Makes A Cost Estimate That Reflects The ‘Fairy Tale World’ He Lives In

    The president appeared grossly out of touch in talking about the price of transportation.

  • South Korean military officer says he believed Yoon's martial law 'legitimate'

    A top South Korean military commander said on Tuesday he trusted President Yoon Suk Yeol to be making a legitimate decision when he declared martial law, but declined to say if the impeached leader gave orders to "drag" lawmakers out of parliament. Army Lieutenant General Lee Jin-woo testified at a Constitutional Court trial reviewing parliament's impeachment of Yoon over his short-lived martial law decree of Dec. 3. Yoon's declaration of martial law plunged the country into a constitutional crisis that also saw the prime minister being impeached.