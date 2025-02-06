Former Singapore President criticises Trump’s Gaza proposal; 111 Singaporeans marked for deportation from US: Singapore live news

Former Singapore President criticises Trump’s Gaza proposal
Former Singapore President Halimah Yacob has described US President Donald Trump’s proposal for America to take over the Gaza Strip and re-settle Palestinians in other countries as “truly horrifying”.
Singapore’s first female president made her feelings known about Trump’s controversial idea in a Facebook post on Wednesday (5 February), calling it “a clear violation of international laws.”
Trump had also expressed his desire to turn the territory into “the Riviera of the Middle East” and for the US to "develop it, create thousands and thousands of jobs" and turn it into "something the entire Middle East can be very proud of".
His comments were met with global outcry including from Singapore’s neighbours Malaysia where Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said their stance on this issue was similar to other Islamic nations.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has since walked back some elements of Trump's proposal by saying that the idea was for Gazans to leave the territory for an "interim" period of reconstruction and debris-clearing.