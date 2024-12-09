Singapore live news: Former Workers' Party chief Low Thia Khiang will not contest next general election

Former Workers' Party (WP) secretary-general and ex-opposition member of parliament Low Thia Khiang has confirmed that he will not be contesting the next general election, which has to be held next year.

In a video posted on the WP Instagram account on Saturday (7 December), the 68-year-old was approached by a resident when he was distributing the party's Hammer newsletter.

He was then asked if he was participating in the next Singapore General election.

He replied, "I'm already retired... I'm not participating in the election."