Singapore live news: Former Workers' Party chief Low Thia Khiang will not contest next general election, MRT service on part of EWL set to resume on 11 Dec

Former Workers' Party chief Low Thia Khiang will not be contesting in the next general election, and more local and international news curated by Yahoo Singapore.

Hello to all our readers, Yahoo Singapore will be bringing you live news updates today. The editorial team will be curating the latest must-know local and international news.

Former Workers' Party chief Low Thia Khiang has confirmed that he will not be contesting in the next Singapore General Election, to be held next year. Find out more about what he said.

MRT service on the East-West Line, between Tanah Merah and Tampines, is on track to resume on 11 December, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said.

Read more in our live blog below, including the latest local and international news and updates.