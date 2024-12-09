Singapore live news: Former Workers' Party chief Low Thia Khiang will not contest next general election, MRT service on part of EWL set to resume on 11 Dec

Live

Former Workers' Party chief Low Thia Khiang will not contest next general election, MRT service on part of EWL set to resume on 11 Dec

Former Workers' Party chief Low Thia Khiang will not be contesting in the next general election, and more local and international news curated by Yahoo Singapore.

Singapore Editorial Team
Former Workers' Party chief Low Thia Khiang distributing the party's newsletter. (SCREENSHOT: WP Instagram)
Former Workers' Party chief Low Thia Khiang distributing the party's newsletter. (SCREENSHOT: WP Instagram)

Former Workers' Party chief Low Thia Khiang has confirmed that he will not be contesting in the next Singapore General Election, to be held next year. Find out more about what he said.

MRT service on the East-West Line, between Tanah Merah and Tampines, is on track to resume on 11 December, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said.

  • Esther Au Yong

    NParks investigating report of reticulated python allegedly being burned alive

    Reticulated python. (PHOTO: Getty)
    Reticulated python. (PHOTO: Getty)

    Singapore's National Parks Board (NParks) is currently investigating a case of alleged animal cruelty involving a reticulated python being burned alive, the Straits Times reported on Sunday (8 December).

    "NParks takes all cases related to animal cruelty seriously and investigates all feedback received," an NParks spokesperson reportedly said. "We will take action against anyone who has committed an act of animal cruelty."

    On 26 November, the Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (ACRES) posted a video on its Facebook page showing a 2m-long reticulated python stuck in machinery being burned alive using flammable spray cans.

    Find out more about what happened to the python and what's being done in the investigation.

  • Esther Au Yong

    Singapore MRT services between Tanah Merah and Tampines on track to restart on 11 Dec

    A high view point of Singapore mass rapid transit (MRT) transportation train service in central Kallang station. (PHOTO: Getty)
    A high view point of Singapore mass rapid transit (MRT) transportation train service in central Kallang station. (PHOTO: Getty)

    Train service on a portion of the Singapore MRT's East-West Line (EWL) – at Simei, and between Tanah Merah and Tampines stations – is on track to resume on Wednesday (11 December), said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) in an update on its Facebook page on Sunday.

    Some 40 per cent of the track works have been completed, the LTA said on Sunday.

    Find out how you can complete your journey.

  • Esther Au Yong

    Former Workers' Party chief Low Thia Khiang will not contest next Singapore general election

    Former Workers' Party (WP) secretary-general and ex-opposition member of parliament Low Thia Khiang has confirmed that he will not be contesting the next general election, which has to be held next year.

    In a video posted on the WP Instagram account on Saturday (7 December), the 68-year-old was approached by a resident when he was distributing the party's Hammer newsletter.

    He was then asked if he was participating in the next Singapore General election.

    He replied, "I'm already retired... I'm not participating in the election."

Latest stories

  • Syrian rebel leader’s victory speech holds a message for Iran – and for Trump and Israel too

    Abu Mohammad al-Jolani’s road to Damascus has been long. He has talked openly about his change along the way. From young al Qaeda fighter two decades ago, to rebel commander espousing sectarian tolerance.

  • Trump calls for immediate ceasefire in Ukraine and says a US withdrawal from NATO is possible

    Donald Trump on Sunday pushed Russian leader Vladimir Putin to act to reach an immediate ceasefire with Ukraine, describing it as part of his active efforts as president-elect to end the war despite being weeks from taking office. “Zelenskyy and Ukraine would like to make a deal and stop the madness," Trump wrote on social media, referring to Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy. In a television interview that aired Sunday, Trump also said he would be open to reducing military aid to Ukraine and pulling the United States out of NATO.

  • Trump Sends Warning Shot to Putin as He Hails That ‘Assad is Gone’

    With the regime of his Syrian ally Bashar al-Assad toppled in Damascus, Russian leader Vladimir Putin received a public warning from President-elect Donald Trump, who urged him to agree to a ceasefire with Ukraine before the conflict there becomes “far worse.” “Assad is gone,” Trump wrote, in an early Sunday morning post on Truth Social. “He has fled his country. His protector, Russia, Russia, Russia, led by Vladimir Putin, was not interested in protecting him any longer. There was no reason for

  • ‘THIS IS NOT OUR FIGHT’: Trump Rages Against U.S. Intervention in Syria

    President-elect Donald Trump on Saturday raged against any U.S. military involvement in Syria—and took a potshot at former President Barack Obama—as rebels broached the outskirts of the country’s capital city. The Syrian government, led by President Bashar al-Assad, has been engaged in a 13-year struggle to suppress domestic uprisings sparked by discontent with the authoritarian leader. With the conflict seemingly poised to boil over in Damascus, America’s president-elect offered his first detai

  • French first lady helps keep Trump, Bidens apart at Notre Dame

    French officials solved an awkward seating dilemma at the Notre Dame cathedral re-opening on Saturday by placing First Lady Brigitte Macron between US President-elect Donald Trump and Joe Biden's wife and daughter in the front row at the ceremony.Jill Biden, representing the outgoing president, as well as the couple's daughter Ashley, were also seated on the front row but with Brigitte separating them from Trump.

  • Haley on Biden’s pardon reversal: ‘He thought he was going to be president again’

    Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley (R) recently weighed in on the reason behind President Biden’s decision to pardon his son Hunter, pointing to the twists and turns of the presidential election cycle. Biden, who announced on Sunday that he would offer clemency to Hunter Biden for his federal gun and tax charges, had previously vowed…

  • Watching with trepidation and glee, Netanyahu orders military to seize Syria buffer zone

    Israeli leaders are watching events across the border in Syria with trepidation, as 50 years of detente were upended in a matter of hours.

  • Assad has left Damascus, says Russia, as Syrian army declares end of his rule

    The Syrian government has fallen after a lightning offensive by anti-regime forces across the country - ending President Bashar al Assad's 24-year rule. Mr Assad has left office and the country after giving orders for there to be a peaceful transfer of power, the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement on Sunday. Russia was not involved in the talks surrounding his departure, the ministry said, but has been in touch with opposition groups - and urged all sides to refrain from violence.

  • South Korea’s ex-defence minister arrested over alleged role in martial law

    Police have arrested South Korea’s former defence minister Kim Yong-hyun over his role in last week’s martial law declaration that plunged the country into political turmoil.

  • Will the Senate approve Tulsi Gabbard? Our experts are united

    Once is a mistake. Twice is a pattern. That’s the conundrum facing the Trump transition team right now, as rumours swirl that Tulsi Gabbard might be next on the senatorial chopping block.

  • Liz Cheney Claps Back at Trump’s Jail Threat

    Former Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney has clapped back at President-elect Donald Trump after he threatened to imprison her and other members on the congressional committee that investigated the January 6, 2021, Capitol riots. In an interview on NBC’s Meet The Press that aired Sunday morning, Trump claimed that Cheney, along with a “committee of political thugs” deleted all the evidence from their investigation. “Cheney did something that’s inexcusable, along with Thompson and the people on the un-selec

  • South Korea's Yoon: Embittered survivor staggers on after impeachment vote

    South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol faces the greatest challenge of his brief but chequered political career, despite surviving a bruising impeachment challenge, as members of his own party called for him to resign for imposing martial law. Yoon was regarded as a tough political survivor but became increasingly isolated, dogged by personal scandals and strife, an unyielding opposition and rifts within his own party. By the time Yoon attempted to impose martial law on Tuesday, he was badly bruised politically.

  • Ukraine-Russia war latest: Zelensky reveals frontline casualties as Trump calls for immediate ceasefire

    US president-elect Trump meets with Zelensky at reopening of Notre Dame cathedral in Paris

  • US House to vote to provide $3 billion to remove Chinese telecoms equipment

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. House of Representatives is set to vote next week on an annual defense bill that includes just over $3 billion for U.S. telecom companies to remove equipment made by Chinese telecoms firms Huawei and ZTE from American wireless networks to address security risks. The 1,800-page text was released late Saturday and includes other provisions aimed at China, including requiring a report on Chinese efforts to evade U.S. national security regulations and an intelligence assessment of the current status of China's biotechnology capabilities. The Federal Communications Commission has said removing the insecure equipment is estimated to cost $4.98 billion but Congress previously only approved $1.9 billion for the "rip and replace" program.

  • South Korea special forces officer says he had orders to block lawmakers

    The commander of South Korea's special forces that stormed parliament last week after a martial law declaration said on Monday he was ordered to block lawmakers from entering the chamber to prevent a vote to lift the emergency measure. Colonel Kim Hyun-tae, the commanding officer of the 707th Special Missions Group, told reporters he took all responsibility for his troops' raid on parliament but said he was acting under orders from the defence minister. South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, who is now a subject of a criminal investigation, declared martial law on Dec. 3 only to rescind the order within hours after parliament met in defiance of a security cordon to vote it invalid.

  • An Alabama couple were ardent Trump supporters. Then their trans son told them he wanted to die

    Once news outlets called the election for Trump in the early hours of November 6, panic ripped through the LGBTQIA+ community and hotlines saw a dramatic surge in calls. Michelle Del Rey reports

  • Defense secretary announces nearly $1 billion in Ukraine aid as he forcefully argues for global US leadership

    Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Saturday announced a $1 billion military aid package for Ukraine as he forcefully argued for US leadership around the world.

  • Toddler released from jail with hopes of Syria on his shoulders

    First they tried to shoot the lock off. Then they tried crowbarring it. Maybe someone found a key.

  • Trump uses image of Jill Biden to sell his perfumes and colognes

    President-elect Trump shared an image of first lady Jill Biden when trying to sell his perfume Sunday. “Here are my new Trump Perfumes & Colognes! I call them Fight, Fight, Fight, because they represent us WINNING,” Trump posted to his Truth Social site. “Great Christmas gifts for the family.” The post included a photo of…

  • Trump talks ending Ukraine war with Zelensky in ‘good and productive’ first in-person meeting since US election

    Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky says the pair talked for peace in a discussion at the reopening of Notre Dame cathedral in Paris that was ‘good and productive’