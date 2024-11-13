Fugitive lawyer Charles Yeo in UK custody, awaiting extradition hearing: Singapore live news

Charles Yeo is in the custody of the UK, awaiting a full extradition hearing. (PHOTO: Yahoo News Singapore)

Charles Yeo, who fled Singapore after being handed criminal charges, is in the custody of the UK. He is awaiting a full extradition hearing. For more on his case, read on.

South Korean actor Song Jae-rim was found dead in his apartment in Seoul. He was 39.

Fox News host Pete Hegseth has been appointed the next defence secretary. He was said to have struck up a friendship with Trump after his appearances on the channel. For more on Hegseth's history and appointment, read here.