Live

Fugitive lawyer Charles Yeo in UK custody, awaiting extradition hearing: Singapore live news

Yahoo News Singapore
Updated
Charles Yeo is in the custody of the UK, awaiting a full extradition hearing. (PHOTO: Yahoo News Singapore)
Charles Yeo is in the custody of the UK, awaiting a full extradition hearing. (PHOTO: Yahoo News Singapore)

Hello to all our readers, Yahoo Singapore will be bringing you live news updates today.

Charles Yeo, who fled Singapore after being handed criminal charges, is in the custody of the UK. He is awaiting a full extradition hearing. For more on his case, read on.

South Korean actor Song Jae-rim was found dead in his apartment in Seoul. He was 39.

Fox News host Pete Hegseth has been appointed the next defence secretary. He was said to have struck up a friendship with Trump after his appearances on the channel. For more on Hegseth's history and appointment, read here.

Live3 updates
  • Featured
    Bryan Lim

    Fugitive lawyer Charles Yeo in UK custody, awaiting extradition hearing

    Charles Yeo, who fled Singapore after being handed criminal charges, is in the custody of the UK. He is awaiting a full extradition hearing. (PHOTO: Yahoo News Singapore)
    Charles Yeo, who fled Singapore after being handed criminal charges, is in the custody of the UK. He is awaiting a full extradition hearing. (PHOTO: Yahoo News Singapore)

    Fugitive lawyer Charles Yeo is in the custody of the UK and is awaiting an extradition hearing.

    Yeo, the former chairman of Reform Party, fled Singapore after criminal charges were filed against him. He was handed three charges under the Protection from Harassment Act for harassing communication to a police officer and three charges for deliberately intending to wound religious feelings.

    The UK court told CNA that Yeo is due to attend a bail hearing on 15 Nov, and that a date for his full extradition hearing has yet to be set.

    In 2022, Yeo was given permission to travel to Vietnam for work but failed to return to Singapore. He then announced in Instagram that he was seeking "political asylum" in the UK.

    According to CNA, the UK government said it doesn't comment on individual cases and it's unclear if political asylum was granted.

  • Bryan Lim

    Trump names Fox News host Pete Hegseth as defence secretary

    Fox News host Pete Hegseth has been appointed the next defence secretary. (PHOTO: John Lamparski/Getty Images)
    Fox News host Pete Hegseth has been appointed the next defence secretary. (PHOTO: John Lamparski/Getty Images)

    He was a Fox News host who supposedly struck up a friendship with US president-elect Donald Trump after his appearances on the show.

    Now, Pete Hegseth will be deciding on the nation's defence policies.

    In a statement on Tuesday (12 Nov) evening, Trump announced that he has "nominated Pete Hegseth to serve in my Cabinet as the Secretary of Defence".

    He added, "Pete has spent his entire life as a warrior for the troops, and for the country. Pete is tough, smart and a true believer in America First."

    Hegseth's appointment follows a series of other nominations on Tuesday, including John Ratcliffe as the director of the Central Intelligence Agency.

    It was also reported on Monday that Trump is thinking of tapping on Marco Rubio to be his secretary of state.

    For more of Pete Hegseth's history and appointment, read here.

  • Bryan Lim

    South Korean actor Song Jae-rim dead at 39

    South Korean actor Song Jae-rim was found dead in his apartment in Seoul. He was 39. (PHOTO: Instagram/jaelim_song)
    South Korean actor Song Jae-rim was found dead in his apartment in Seoul. He was 39. (PHOTO: Instagram/jaelim_song)

    South Korean actor Song Jae-rim died at 39.

    He was found dead in his apartment in Seoul. The police said there are no signs of foul play and they are investigating his death.

    Song, known for his roles in South Korean TV dramas The Moon Embracing the Sun and Two Weeks, began his career as a runway model. He made his big screen debut in the South Korean film Actresses in 2009.

    He then landed a string of notable parts in shows like Queen Woo and Unkind Ladies.

    It was reported that Song's family have been informed and his funeral is scheduled for later this week.

Latest stories