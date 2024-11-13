Fugitive lawyer Charles Yeo in UK custody, awaiting extradition hearing: Singapore live news

Fugitive lawyer Charles Yeo in UK custody, awaiting extradition hearing
Fugitive lawyer Charles Yeo is in the custody of the UK and is awaiting an extradition hearing.
Yeo, the former chairman of Reform Party, fled Singapore after criminal charges were filed against him. He was handed three charges under the Protection from Harassment Act for harassing communication to a police officer and three charges for deliberately intending to wound religious feelings.
The UK court told CNA that Yeo is due to attend a bail hearing on 15 Nov, and that a date for his full extradition hearing has yet to be set.
In 2022, Yeo was given permission to travel to Vietnam for work but failed to return to Singapore. He then announced in Instagram that he was seeking "political asylum" in the UK.
According to CNA, the UK government said it doesn't comment on individual cases and it's unclear if political asylum was granted.