HDB resale market booms amid tight supply and high demand: Singapore live news

Singapore's Housing Development Board (HDB) resale prices have surged 2.7 per cent in the third quarter 2024, marking 18 straight quarters of growth.

The transaction volume for HDB resale flats has increased significantly, jumping 10.7 per cent from the previous quarter.

With demand rising and supply tightening, buyers are scrambling for flats, especially in popular areas like Geylang and the Central Area.

Towns like Sengkang and Punggol have emerged as hot spots, indicating robust market activity.

An impressive 750 flats sold for over a million dollars in 2024, with mature estates leading this trend.

Buyers are increasingly drawn to larger units, pushing overall prices upward.

While the HDB market thrives, private home prices fell 0.7 per cent in the previous quarter, showcasing contrasting trends within Singapore's housing sector.

However, rental prices are experiencing a rebound, signalling potential shifts in demand.

In response to market dynamics, the government plans to launch about 5,000 new BTO flats in early 2025.

These measures aim to address growing housing needs amid rising prices.

