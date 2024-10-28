Joel Balbin
Live
HDB resale market booms amid tight supply and high demand: Singapore live news
We feature a curated selection of some of the biggest, most important, and fascinating news that’s making waves online
Hello to all our readers, Yahoo Singapore will be bringing you live news updates today.
Singapore's Housing Development Board (HDB) resale market continues to thrive, posting a significant price increase in the third quarter of 2024. In Q3 2024, HDB resale prices climbed 2.7 per cent, driven by tight supply and increasing demand for larger flats. Transaction volumes surged, with a notable increase in million-dollar sales. Conversely, private home prices fell 0.7 per cent, but rental prices rebounded, indicating evolving market conditions. The government plans to increase housing supply, launching thousands of new flats in early 2025. More on the HDB resale market boom here.
Live1 update