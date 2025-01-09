Live

Individuals who use NRIC numbers as password should change it, says Josephine Teo; How Singapore police tackle in-flight theft concerns: Singapore live news

Individuals who have been using their NRIC numbers as passwords should change it immediately, said Minister Josephine Teo. (PHOTO: Yahoo News Singapore)
Hello to all our readers, Yahoo Singapore will be bringing you live news updates today.

Individuals who are using their National Registration Identity Card (NRIC) numbers as passwords should change it, said Minister for Digital Development and Information Josephine Teo said on Wednesday (8 Jan). Similarly, private sector organisations that are using NRIC numbers as authentication factors or default passwords should stop this practice as soon as possible.

However, Teo stressed that NRIC numbers are personal data and can only be collected when there is a need to do so. Existing guidelines on the use of NRIC numbers and protection the data will not change. For more regarding Teo's remarks on NRIC numbers, read on.

Singapore has laws pertaining to tackling in-flight theft, under the Convention on Offences and Certain Other Acts Committed on Board Aircraft. But, NUS law school professor Alan Tan told CNA it was "never meant to deal with small-time criminals like thieves". So how does the law apply? Read on to find out.

Read more in our live blog below, including the latest local and international news and updates.

    How Singapore police tackle in-flight theft concerns

    In-flight theft cases have risen in other countries, with Hong Kong and Japan seeing an increase in 2024 compared to a year ago. How does Singapore tackle such cases? (PHOTO: Getty Images)
    There have been rising concerns over the issue of in-flight theft cases, but the Singapore police are warning potential thieves to not "take chances".

    The Singapore Police Force (SPF) told CNA that between January 2023 and September 2024, there were four cases of persons charged with theft on board an aircraft – with one case occurring on a Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight.

    Singapore has laws pertaining to tackling in-flight theft, under the Convention on Offences and Certain Other Acts Committed on Board Aircraft.

    However, National University of Singapore's law school professor Alan Tan told CNA that it was "never meant to deal with small-time criminals like thieves".

    He said, "Its main purpose is to deal with perpetrators who jeopardise the safety of the aircraft or the good order and discipline on board."

    Prof Tan also said that the laws would apply to Singapore-registered aircraft such as those operated by Singapore carriers SIA, Scoot, and Jetstar Asia.

    For flights heading outside of Singapore, it depends on whether the receiving country is prepared to apprehend and prosecute the offender.

    For foreign-registered aircrafts flying into Singapore, it depends on whether local authorities will apprehend and prosecute the offender for a crime that likely occurred outside Singapore airspace.

    Under the Act, Singapore’s Public Prosecutor must consent to take up proceedings. But, Prof Tan pointed out that there is precedent as a credit card thief onboard AirAsia was charged.

    The SPF told CNA the police will investigate where the facts and circumstances warrant one.

    "The investigation generally includes receiving a report, conducting interviews and statement recording, gathering of evidence, and referring the case to the Attorney-General's Chambers for prosecutorial action."

    Individuals who use NRIC numbers as password should change it, says Josephine Teo

    Individuals who have been using their NRIC numbers as passwords should change it immediately, said Minister Josephine Teo. (PHOTO: Yahoo News Singapore)
    Individuals who are using their National Registration Identity Card (NRIC) numbers as passwords should change it, said Minister for Digital Development and Information Josephine Teo said on Wednesday (8 Jan).

    Similarly, private sector organisations that are using NRIC numbers as authentication factors or default passwords should stop this practice as soon as possible.

    She also clarified that private sector organisations that collect partial NRIC numbers to identify people can continue to do so.

    "The guidelines for the private sector have not yet changed and we will only consider how they should be updated after consulting the public," said Teo.

    Teo shared all this during her speech in Parliament which addressed the NRIC unmasking incident in December 2024.

    The saga came about after the public discovered that full NRIC numbers were obtainable on the Bizfile portal. Upon receiving a curriculum in July 2024 to "cease any planned use of masked NRIC numbers", Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (ACRA) "proceeded on the misunderstanding that it should unmask NRIC numbers in the new Bizfile portal".

    On 19 Dec 2024, the government apologised to the public for the error.

    Teo apologised again on 8 Jan for causing "much anxiety" to the public and explained, "It was not our intention to make the full NRIC number widely disclosed, and we are not heading in that direction."

    She stressed that NRIC numbers are personal data and can only be collected when there is a need to do so. Existing guidelines on the use of NRIC numbers and protection the data will not change.

    But, there are some "incorrect uses" of the NRIC numbers now that the government plans to stop while the problem is "relatively contained", said Teo.

    For individuals who have been using their NRIC numbers as a password, Teo urged them to change it immediately. This will better protect them against those who use NRIC numbers to get access to information or services.

    Teo likened the NRIC number to an individual's name where even if it's not widely disclosed, it's not a secret.

    "If someone we don't recognise calls out our names and starts to behave as though they know us well, we would be at least slightly suspicious," said the minister.

    Teo added that if individuals stop using NRIC numbers as passwords and organisations stop using NRIC numbers as authenticators, it will go "a long way" in preventing harms from scams and identity theft.

