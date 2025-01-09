Bryan Lim
Individuals who use NRIC numbers as password should change it, says Josephine Teo; How Singapore police tackle in-flight theft concerns: Singapore live news
Individuals who are using their National Registration Identity Card (NRIC) numbers as passwords should change it, said Minister for Digital Development and Information Josephine Teo said on Wednesday (8 Jan). Similarly, private sector organisations that are using NRIC numbers as authentication factors or default passwords should stop this practice as soon as possible.
However, Teo stressed that NRIC numbers are personal data and can only be collected when there is a need to do so. Existing guidelines on the use of NRIC numbers and protection the data will not change. For more regarding Teo's remarks on NRIC numbers, read on.
Singapore has laws pertaining to tackling in-flight theft, under the Convention on Offences and Certain Other Acts Committed on Board Aircraft. But, NUS law school professor Alan Tan told CNA it was "never meant to deal with small-time criminals like thieves". So how does the law apply? Read on to find out.
