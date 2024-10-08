Iswaran gets single-man cell because of 'higher safety and security risk'; Singapore ranked among world's best global cities for a workcation: Singapore live news

Live

Iswaran gets single-man cell because of 'higher safety and security risk'; Singapore ranked among world's best global cities for a workcation

We feature a curated selection of some of the biggest, most important, and fascinating news that’s making waves online

Singapore's former Minister for Transport and Minister-in-charge for Trade Relations S. Iswaran arrives at the State Court for the start of his 12-month jail sentence in Singapore on October 7, 2024.
Hello to all our readers, Yahoo Singapore will be bringing you live news updates today.

Former transport minister S Iswaran will be placed in a single-man cell. The Singapore Prison Service explained that it was due to the "higher safety and security risk". For more clarity on their processes, read on.

Singapore made the list of best places to have a 'workcation'. It shares the 7th spot (on a list of 30) with Los Angeles and Jakarta. Our "futuristic" attractions are a draw for visitors, but let's not forget our colourful neighbourhoods that brings gives people a look at our local culture. Here's the full analysis.

    Bryan Lim

    Iswaran gets single-man cell because of 'higher safety and security risk'

    Former transport minister S Iswaran will be placed in a single-man cell. The Singapore Prison Service explained that it was due to the "higher safety and security risk". (PHOTO: Roslan Rahman/AFP via Getty Images)
    Former transport minister S Iswarahas been placed in a single-man cell, according to the Singapore Prison Service (SPS).

    It was reported by CNA that the cell is about 6.9 sq m including toilet space and he has been provided with a straw mat and two blankets on which to sleep.

    In response to queries by CNA, SPS explained, "S Iswaran underwent safety, security and medical assessment, as per other inmates. As we assessed that there is a higher safety and security risk for S Iswaran to be housed with other inmates, we have housed him in a single-man cell."

    SPS said that all inmates receive the same treatment and are subject to the same prison rules and processes. They can be "housed in different types of cells" depending on their "safety and security risk, as well as medical needs".

    They added, "Inmates with severe medical conditions or clinical needs, upon the Prison Medical Officer’s assessment, may be housed in an Assisted Living Correctional Unit or a Medical Ward for medical monitoring."

    Iswaran was sentenced to 12 months' jail after being convicted of four charges of obtaining valuable items as a public servant and one charge of obstruction of justice.

    He turned himself in at the State Courts on Monday (7 Oct) afternoon to start his sentence.

    On the same day, he also released a statement addressing the issue where he announced that he won't be appealing the sentence.

    He said, "It was important to me that the Public Prosecutor amended the charges against me under the Prevention of Corruption Act to those under section 165 of the Penal Code regarding the acceptance of gifts by public servants.

    "I accept that as a Minister what I did was wrong under section 165. I accept full responsibility for my actions and apologise unreservedly to all Singaporeans."

  • Bryan Lim

    Singapore ranked among world's best global cities for a workcation

    Singapore ranks among the top 10 places to have a 'workcation'. (PHOTO: Getty Images)
    With remote working becoming more prevalent after COVID-19, a 'workcation' has become more common.

    For the uninitiated, a 'workcation' (a portmanteau of work and vacation) is when you combine, well, work and a vacation – quite literally.

    People might stay in one place for a couple months, or a year depending on the visas available, or they might just country hop.

    Despite a high cost of living, Singapore placed 7th on the list of 30 places, sharing the spot with Los Angeles and Jakarta.

    Singapore's "luxurious" and "futuristic" attractions, like the Marina Bay Sands, is a draw for visitors. And, we also have colourful neighbourhoods to explore that provide a peek into our local culture and everyday life.

    To see the full list of top 'workcation' places, read here.

