Iswaran gets single-man cell because of 'higher safety and security risk'; Singapore ranked among world's best global cities for a workcation: Singapore live news

Former transport minister S Iswarahas been placed in a single-man cell, according to the Singapore Prison Service (SPS).

It was reported by CNA that the cell is about 6.9 sq m including toilet space and he has been provided with a straw mat and two blankets on which to sleep.

In response to queries by CNA, SPS explained, "S Iswaran underwent safety, security and medical assessment, as per other inmates. As we assessed that there is a higher safety and security risk for S Iswaran to be housed with other inmates, we have housed him in a single-man cell."

SPS said that all inmates receive the same treatment and are subject to the same prison rules and processes. They can be "housed in different types of cells" depending on their "safety and security risk, as well as medical needs".

They added, "Inmates with severe medical conditions or clinical needs, upon the Prison Medical Officer’s assessment, may be housed in an Assisted Living Correctional Unit or a Medical Ward for medical monitoring."

Iswaran was sentenced to 12 months' jail after being convicted of four charges of obtaining valuable items as a public servant and one charge of obstruction of justice.

He turned himself in at the State Courts on Monday (7 Oct) afternoon to start his sentence.

On the same day, he also released a statement addressing the issue where he announced that he won't be appealing the sentence.

He said, "It was important to me that the Public Prosecutor amended the charges against me under the Prevention of Corruption Act to those under section 165 of the Penal Code regarding the acceptance of gifts by public servants.

"I accept that as a Minister what I did was wrong under section 165. I accept full responsibility for my actions and apologise unreservedly to all Singaporeans."