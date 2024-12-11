Job growth continues, unemployment hits new lows in Singapore; Why billionaires are moving to Singapore in record numbers: Singapore live news

Live

Migrant workers work at a building construction site on May 3, 2023 in Singapore. (Photo by Suhaimi Abdullah/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Total employment in Singapore surged in the third quarter 2024, with job growth nearly doubling from the previous quarter, according to a report by the Ministry of Manpower. Unemployment remained low, and demand for workers stays high. (Photo: Suhaimi Abdullah/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Top of the news, Singapore's labour market in third quarter 2024 continued to show strong growth, with total employment rising by 22,300, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) reported. The resident workforce saw notable increases in high-skill sectors, while non-resident employment surged in blue-collar industries like construction and manufacturing. Unemployment rates remained low, reflecting the stability of the labour market, and retrenchments showed a slight decline. Despite a drop in job vacancies, demand for workers is still high, particularly in sectors requiring skilled labour. Moving forward, economic growth is expected to continue, with the government focusing on upskilling the workforce to ensure Singapore remains competitive in a fast-evolving global market. Find out the latest on Singapore's labour market here.

Singapore has become a magnet for billionaires, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report by UBS. Long known for its financial prowess, the city-state ranks among the top relocation spots alongside Switzerland and the UAE. As billionaires increasingly prioritise healthcare, safety, and tax benefits, Singapore’s combination of modern infrastructure, political stability, and green living make it a prime destination. The pandemic has underscored the need for quality health systems, security, and a business-friendly environment, all of which Singapore offers in abundance. With more billionaires on the move than ever before, Singapore's reputation as a global powerhouse is further solidified. Here's why more billionaires are choosing to call Singapore home.

    Ex-Singapore Idol judge Ken Lim cleared of sexual comments in first trial

    Former Singapore Idol judge Ken Lim makes a court appearance.
    Ken Lim, former Singapore Idol judge, has been acquitted of sexual comments made to an aspiring singer in 2012. His legal battles, however, are far from over. (Photo: Malay Mail)

    FormerSingapore Idol judge Ken Lim has been acquitted of making sexual comments to a 26-year-old aspiring singer-songwriter in a trial that marks the first of five ongoing cases against him.

    The acquittal was handed down by District Judge Wong Peck on Wednesday (11 December), who ruled that the woman’s testimony was not convincing enough to support the charges.

    Lim, 60, had been accused of asking the woman about her virginity and what would happen if he had sex with her during a meeting at his Hype Records office in 2012.

    The woman, who was seeking career advice at the time, only reported the incident more than a decade later in 2023, after news coverage of Lim’s other alleged offences.

    In court, Lim denied the allegations, claiming that the woman had fabricated the story.

    His defence team called witnesses, including singer-songwriter Corinne May, to support Lim’s version of events.

    Judge Wong ruled that the woman’s evidence was inconsistent and lacked credibility.

    She noted that the woman had embellished parts of her account, was unable to recall crucial details of the meeting, and her reaction afterward did not suggest the trauma she claimed to have experienced.

    The absence of supporting evidence, such as incriminating text messages, further weakened the case against Lim.

    Lim expressed relief after the verdict, thanking his family and legal team for their support.

    The trial, which lasted for several months, was closely watched as it was the first of multiple charges Lim faces.

    The former music producer is currently fighting six more charges involving four different women, including allegations of molestation and sexual misconduct.

    Despite his acquittal in this case, Lim's legal battles are far from over.

    He will return to court in February 2025 for his next trial, where he faces a more serious charge of molesting a woman in 2021.

    If convicted on any of the remaining charges, Lim could face significant penalties, including jail time, fines, or both.

    Read on former Singapore Idol judge Ken Lim's acquittal here.

  • Joel Balbin

    ICA to roll out QR code and biometric clearance at Woodlands, Tuas and MBCCS

    From 16 December, Singapore introduces passport-less immigration clearance for travellers at land checkpoints and Marina Bay Cruise Centre, reducing wait times with QR codes and biometrics. (Photo: ICA)
    From 16 December, Singapore introduces passport-less immigration clearance for travellers at land checkpoints and Marina Bay Cruise Centre, reducing wait times with QR codes and biometrics. (Photo: ICA)

    Travellers in Singapore will experience faster and more convenient immigration clearance with the introduction of passport-less clearance at the Woodlands and Tuas land checkpoints, and at the Marina Bay Cruise Centre (MBCCS) from 16 December.

    This innovative system, initially trialled in late 2024, will allow travellers to use QR codes and biometric data for seamless immigration clearance, reducing wait times and enhancing overall efficiency.

    The QR code clearance system will be implemented across all automated lanes and special assistance lanes at Tuas and Woodlands checkpoints.

    Following a successful trial with over 48,000 participants, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) aims to complete the rollout at both checkpoints by mid-January 2025.

    The system will be available for all bus passengers, including those with disabilities and family groups of up to four members, who will benefit from time savings of up to 40 seconds by presenting a single group QR code.

    Additionally, residents at MBCCS will be able to clear immigration with just their facial and iris biometrics, bypassing the need for a passport.

    This move, which is already in effect at Changi Airport, will further streamline the immigration process at Singapore’s cruise terminal. Foreign travellers departing Singapore from MBCCS will also enjoy the same convenience.

    ICA has indicated that token-less clearance will eventually be extended to other sea checkpoints.

    Though passport-less clearance will significantly speed up the process, travellers are still advised to carry their passports, as they may be required for immigration checks at their destination countries or for ICA verification purposes.

    ICA also encourages travellers to use the MyICA app to present their QR codes, as it offers a smoother, more secure experience than using printed or screenshot copies.

    The push toward passport-less clearance is part of Singapore’s broader initiative to modernise its immigration systems, offering faster, safer, and more user-friendly travel experiences.

    Read more on Singapore's push for passport-less immigration clearance here.

  • Joel Balbin

    Why more billionaires are calling Singapore home

    Aristocratic Asian family.
    Singapore is now a top destination for billionaires. Its blend of healthcare, safety, and green living make it a favourite among the ultra-wealthy. (Photo: Getty Images)

    Singapore has become one of the most sought-after destinations for billionaires, particularly following the global disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a recent UBS report.

    The city-state is among the top countries attracting the ultra-wealthy alongside Switzerland, the UAE, and the United States.

    This surge is part of a broader trend where billionaires are relocating more frequently, with health care, safety, and tax benefits playing significant roles in their decision-making.

    Over the past four years, 176 billionaires have moved across the globe, with a notable shift in their preferences for residence.

    The pandemic emphasised the importance of access to top-tier healthcare and secure environments, factors that Singapore has long excelled at.

    Singapore's robust healthcare system and political stability, combined with its reputation as a financial hub, have made it a magnet for those seeking both a safe haven and a thriving business environment.

    The country’s appeal goes beyond its modern infrastructure and fiscal policies. Its strategic emphasis on sustainability and green spaces, exemplified by its “City in a Garden” vision, adds to its allure.

    Not only is Singapore a financial powerhouse, but its seamless blending of urban development with nature offers a high quality of life that resonates with billionaires seeking luxury and livability in equal measure.

    While much of the billionaire migration has been focused on regions like the Middle East and Africa, Southeast Asia has seen a net outflow, with Singapore standing out as an exception.

    UBS reports a decline in billionaire populations in countries such as Eastern Europe and Southeast Asia, yet Singapore has continued to thrive as a destination for the super-rich.

    The trend of billionaire relocations underscores larger shifts in global wealth dynamics.

    From 2015 to 2024, billionaire wealth rose by an astounding 121 per cent, with the number of billionaires growing by 50 per cent.

    Read on why Singapore is a top choice for billionaires here.

  • Joel Balbin

    Unemployment drops, employment rises in Singapore’s latest report

    Foreign kitchen staff take out the trash while in the background, a line of parallel old shophouses lead out into new residential development, Thursday Feb. 17, 2011 in Singapore. A flood of cheap immigrant labor, and stiff competition for manufacturing jobs from Asian neighbors like China and Vietnam, has kept wages stagnant for many and widened the gulf between a very wealthy minority and the island's poorest.(AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)
    Total employment in Singapore surged in Q3 2024, with job growth nearly doubling from the previous quarter. Unemployment remained low, and demand for workers stays high. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

    Singapore's labour market saw continued growth in the third quarter of 2024, following a positive trajectory of economic recovery, according to a report by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM).

    Total employment surged by 22,300, nearly doubling the 11,300 new jobs added in Q2 2024. Resident employment increased by 4,000, while non-resident employment, particularly in construction and manufacturing, rose by 18,200.

    Unemployment rates remained impressively low, with the overall rate at 1.9 per cent, resident rate at 2.6 per cent, and citizen rate at 2.7 per cent.

    Retrenchments also declined slightly, dropping to 3,050 workers in Q3, a sign of stable business confidence.

    With demand for workers still high, the number of job vacancies fell from 81,200 in June 2024 to 63,400 in September, yet there were still more job openings than unemployed persons – 1.39 job vacancies for every jobseeker.

    Resident employment growth was strongest in high-skill sectors like Information & Communications, Professional Services, and Financial Services.

    This trend marks a continued shift from low-skill, domestic-oriented sectors like Retail and Food Services.

    Meanwhile, non-resident employment growth came mostly from Work Permit holders in the construction and manufacturing industries, sectors where local workers are scarce.

    Despite a decline in job vacancies, employers continue to face challenges filling positions, especially in lower-skilled sectors.

    The overall tight labour market suggests that while some adjustment may occur, demand for labour is expected to remain strong, particularly as the year-end festive season boosts hiring.

    The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) predicts the labour market will continue expanding in tandem with Singapore's resilient economic growth. However, the demand for skilled foreign workers is likely to persist, as resident workforce growth moderates.

    To maintain competitiveness, the government is investing heavily in upskilling Singaporeans, with new programmes and incentives to help workers transition into evolving job roles.

    Find out more about Singapore's labour market here.

