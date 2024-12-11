Joel Balbin
Job growth continues, unemployment hits new lows in Singapore; Why billionaires are moving to Singapore in record numbers: Singapore live news
Top of the news, Singapore's labour market in third quarter 2024 continued to show strong growth, with total employment rising by 22,300, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) reported. The resident workforce saw notable increases in high-skill sectors, while non-resident employment surged in blue-collar industries like construction and manufacturing. Unemployment rates remained low, reflecting the stability of the labour market, and retrenchments showed a slight decline. Despite a drop in job vacancies, demand for workers is still high, particularly in sectors requiring skilled labour. Moving forward, economic growth is expected to continue, with the government focusing on upskilling the workforce to ensure Singapore remains competitive in a fast-evolving global market. Find out the latest on Singapore's labour market here.
Singapore has become a magnet for billionaires, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report by UBS. Long known for its financial prowess, the city-state ranks among the top relocation spots alongside Switzerland and the UAE. As billionaires increasingly prioritise healthcare, safety, and tax benefits, Singapore’s combination of modern infrastructure, political stability, and green living make it a prime destination. The pandemic has underscored the need for quality health systems, security, and a business-friendly environment, all of which Singapore offers in abundance. With more billionaires on the move than ever before, Singapore's reputation as a global powerhouse is further solidified. Here's why more billionaires are choosing to call Singapore home.
