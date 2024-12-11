Job growth continues, unemployment hits new lows in Singapore; Why billionaires are moving to Singapore in record numbers: Singapore live news

Ken Lim, former Singapore Idol judge, has been acquitted of sexual comments made to an aspiring singer in 2012. His legal battles, however, are far from over. (Photo: Malay Mail)

FormerSingapore Idol judge Ken Lim has been acquitted of making sexual comments to a 26-year-old aspiring singer-songwriter in a trial that marks the first of five ongoing cases against him.

The acquittal was handed down by District Judge Wong Peck on Wednesday (11 December), who ruled that the woman’s testimony was not convincing enough to support the charges.

Lim, 60, had been accused of asking the woman about her virginity and what would happen if he had sex with her during a meeting at his Hype Records office in 2012.

The woman, who was seeking career advice at the time, only reported the incident more than a decade later in 2023, after news coverage of Lim’s other alleged offences.

In court, Lim denied the allegations, claiming that the woman had fabricated the story.

His defence team called witnesses, including singer-songwriter Corinne May, to support Lim’s version of events.

Judge Wong ruled that the woman’s evidence was inconsistent and lacked credibility.

She noted that the woman had embellished parts of her account, was unable to recall crucial details of the meeting, and her reaction afterward did not suggest the trauma she claimed to have experienced.

The absence of supporting evidence, such as incriminating text messages, further weakened the case against Lim.

Lim expressed relief after the verdict, thanking his family and legal team for their support.

The trial, which lasted for several months, was closely watched as it was the first of multiple charges Lim faces.

The former music producer is currently fighting six more charges involving four different women, including allegations of molestation and sexual misconduct.

Despite his acquittal in this case, Lim's legal battles are far from over.

He will return to court in February 2025 for his next trial, where he faces a more serious charge of molesting a woman in 2021.

If convicted on any of the remaining charges, Lim could face significant penalties, including jail time, fines, or both.

Read on former Singapore Idol judge Ken Lim's acquittal here.