Johor police say Singapore loan sharks behind petrol bomb attacks; Singaporeans can share their views on Budget 2025: Singapore live news

A series of Molotov cocktail attacks in Johor has been linked to an illegal money-lending syndicate in Singapore. Johor police had arrested a 17-year-old teenage girl in connection with the attacks and further investigations revealed she was paid by a criminal gang in Singapore. Police said she was paid RM1,000 ($300) to torch a vehicle or house and RM600 ($180) for splashing red paint.

Let your concerns and voices be heard. The Ministry of Finance (MOF) has invited Singaporeans to share their views for the upcoming Budget 2025. Individuals, organisations and businesses can submit their feedback from 2 December 2024 to 12 January 2025. In an announcement on 2 December, MOF also suggested several themes and questions to consider.

