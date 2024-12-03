Johor police say Singapore loan sharks behind petrol bomb attacks; Singaporeans can share their views on Budget 2025: Singapore live news

Budget 2025: Singaporeans can share their views until 12 January
Singaporeans can share their views for the upcoming Budget 2025 which is to be presented in February next year.
The Ministry of Finance (MOF) has invited individuals, organisations and businesses to provide their input from 2 December 2024 to 12 January 2025.
The MOF also suggested several themes and questions on Monday (2 December).
One of the topics was titled ‘SG60: Building Our Singapore Together’. “SG60 is an opportunity for all of us to reflect on our shared values, who we are as Singaporeans, and what we stand for,” said MOF in a statement.
For the 'SG60' theme it listed questions such as:
How can we strengthen our collective Singaporean identity, and better cultivate unity across Singaporeans from different backgrounds?
How can we enhance our living environment to ensure that Singapore remains a home where we can live, work, and play in harmony?
How can we encourage a more caring and generous society and develop the conditions for Singaporeans to support one another?
Other topics suggested included ‘Developing a More Vibrant Business Ecosystem’, ‘Providing Opportunities for Skills Upgrading and Jobs for Workers’, and ‘Supporting Singaporeans Across Different Life Stages’.
Feedback can be submitted through the channels below: