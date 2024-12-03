Johor police say Singapore loan sharks behind petrol bomb attacks; Singaporeans can share their views on Budget 2025: Singapore live news

Live

Johor police say Singapore loan sharks behind petrol bomb attacks; Singaporeans can share their views on Budget 2025

Johor police believe Singapore loan sharks hired a teen girl for Molotov attacks on local targets. (Photo: Malay Mail)
A series of Molotov cocktail attacks in Johor has been linked to an illegal money-lending syndicate in Singapore. Johor police had arrested a 17-year-old teenage girl in connection with the attacks and further investigations revealed she was paid by a criminal gang in Singapore. Police said she was paid RM1,000 ($300) to torch a vehicle or house and RM600 ($180) for splashing red paint.

Let your concerns and voices be heard. The Ministry of Finance (MOF) has invited Singaporeans to share their views for the upcoming Budget 2025. Individuals, organisations and businesses can submit their feedback from 2 December 2024 to 12 January 2025. In an announcement on 2 December, MOF also suggested several themes and questions to consider.

Read more in our live blog below, including the latest local and international news and updates.

    Marcus Chhan

    Budget 2025: Singaporeans can share their views until 12 January

    Budget 2025 will be presented in February next year.
    Singaporeans can share their views for the upcoming Budget 2025 which is to be presented in February next year.

    The Ministry of Finance (MOF) has invited individuals, organisations and businesses to provide their input from 2 December 2024 to 12 January 2025.

    The MOF also suggested several themes and questions on Monday (2 December).

    One of the topics was titled ‘SG60: Building Our Singapore Together’. “SG60 is an opportunity for all of us to reflect on our shared values, who we are as Singaporeans, and what we stand for,” said MOF in a statement.

    For the 'SG60' theme it listed questions such as:

    • How can we strengthen our collective Singaporean identity, and better cultivate unity across Singaporeans from different backgrounds?

    • How can we enhance our living environment to ensure that Singapore remains a home where we can live, work, and play in harmony?

    • How can we encourage a more caring and generous society and develop the conditions for Singaporeans to support one another?

    Other topics suggested included ‘Developing a More Vibrant Business Ecosystem’, ‘Providing Opportunities for Skills Upgrading and Jobs for Workers’, and ‘Supporting Singaporeans Across Different Life Stages’.

    Feedback can be submitted through the channels below:

    Singapore Budget website

    REACH Budget 2025 microsite

    REACH Singapore Facebook

    REACH Singapore instagram

    PA Ask Kopi Kakis #shareyourviews

  • Marcus Chhan

    DBS hires private bankers for rich Russians: Report

    DBS expand their team of Russian-speaking private bankers in Singapore to ‘at least nine’ with recent hires. (Photo: Getty)
    DBS Group has ‘beefed up its wealth management team to cater to rich Russians’ according to a Bloomberg report.

    The report said DBS had hired two people in recent months to expand their team of Russian-speaking private bankers to ‘at least nine’ in Singapore.

    In an emailed response to Bloomberg, a DBS spokesperson said: “Like any other responsible bank, we welcome any client who favours our suite of products and services and we thank them for choosing us.”

    “However, we will not deal with anyone who falls afoul of our controls (including sanctions screening or money laundering surveillance) or our risk appetite,” said DBS.

    The spokesperson claimed that DBS doesn’t have a specific team serving only Russian clients nor does it specifically target Russian clients alone.

    More details can be found in the Bloomberg story, here.

  • Marcus Chhan

    Pets will be allowed at outdoor dining areas without SFA approval from 2025

    You will be able to bring your pet along for al fresco dining at restaurants but they must not serve pet food. (Photo: Getty)
    Restaurants without a pet cafe licence will be able to seat patrons together with their pets outdoors from 1 January 2025. However, no pet food is allowed to be served.

    Currently, all retail food businesses must convert their licence to a pet cafe licence in order for ‘fur-parents’ to dine-in with their ‘fur-kids’ accompanying them. This will change next year but operators will still need a pet cafe licence if the business intends to serve food for human consumption and pet food.

    The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) announced the impending change yesterday (2 December) as part of a ‘regular review of our food safety regulatory framework’ which looks at food safety risks, while enabling a pro-enterprise regulatory environment.

    The SFA revealed there are 120 businesses with pet cafe licences currently and they expect some 40 food businesses to benefit every year from their latest decision.

    Pets will still not be allowed at hawker centres island-wide. “This is in consideration that hawker centres are communal spaces,” said SFA.

  • Marcus Chhan

    Shaw Theatres Seletar to shut on 15 December

    The last screening for Shaw Theatres at its Seletar outlet will be on 15 December 2024. (Photo: Shaw Theatres)
    Shaw Theatres has announced today (3 December) it will close its outlet at The Seletar Mall on 15 December 2024.

    In a statement, the Singapore-based cinema chain cited the end of its lease as the reason for the closure, adding that the mall had “alternative plans for the space".

    The company opened its Shaw Theatres Seletar outlet 10 years ago in December 2014.

    “Thank you and we are truly grateful to have had you as part of our journey at Shaw Theatres Seletar,” said Shaw Theatres in a Facebook post.

    A message on the Shaw Theatres website advised that after 15 December patrons may visit the nearest Shaw Theatres at Nex in Serangoon or Waterway Point in Punggol.

  • Marcus Chhan

    Elton John says he couldn't watch his new musical as he has lost his eyesight

    Elton John updates fans on his health issues while speaking onstage at 'The Devil Wears Prada Musical' charity gala night on 1 December. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for The Devil Wears Prada Musical)
    Icon Sir Elton John revealed he was unable to watch his new show, 'The Devil Wears Prada: The Musical' because he currently has next to no vision in both eyes.

    The 77-year-old lost vision in his right eye due to a severe infection contracted in July and he only has limited vision in his left eye. He has described the recovery as an ‘extremely slow process’ that will take some time for sight to return.

    John wrote the score for the musical production of the ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ and he spoke about his health issues while at the show's charity gala night in support of the Elton John Aids Foundation.

    “I haven’t been able to come to many of the previews because, as you know, I have lost my eyesight. So it’s hard for me to see it. But I love to hear it and boy it sounded good tonight,” John said.

  • Marcus Chhan

    Korean actor Park Min-jae dies at age 32 after cardiac arrest

    Park Min-jae reportedly died on 29 November while travelling in China. (Photo: bigtitle_official/IG)
    Actor Park Min-jae has died at the age of 32, according to multiple media outlets in South Korea.

    Park, who appeared in titles such as ‘Little Women’ and ‘Mr. Lee’, reportedly suffered cardiac arrest while travelling in China on 29 November.

    “My beloved brother has gone to rest. I hope as many people as possible can remember my brother,” said the late actor’s brother in Korean on Instagram yesterday (2 December).

    Park’s agency Big Title also paid tribute on social media: “We are truly grateful for the love and interest you have shown actor Park Min-jae.”

    “Although we will no longer be able to see his acting, we will remember him and be proud of him as an actor at Big Title. We pray that the deceased may rest in peace,” the company said in a statement.

  • Marcus Chhan

    Johor police say Singapore loan sharks hired teen girl for petrol bomb attacks

    Johor police believe Singapore loan sharks hired a teen girl for Molotov attacks on local targets. (Photo: Malay Mail)
    A Singaporean illegal money-lending syndicate has been linked to a series of Molotov cocktail attacks in Johor, Malaysia.

    According to Johor police, a 17-year-old teenage girl is believed to have been paid by the gang to petrol bomb homes in Taman Bukit Indah, Kangkar Pulai, and Taman Damai Jaya late last month.

    The teenage suspect was also hired to splash red paint and to leave threatening notes in a bid to scare the victims to pay up on money allegedly owed.

    She was paid RM1,000 ($300) to torch a vehicle or house and RM600 ($180) for splashing red paint.

    “Police investigations found that the suspect received money from a Singapore loan shark syndicate as payment to petrol bomb the homes of its loan defaulters,” said M. Kumarasan, Iskandar Puteri police chief Assistant Commissioner on Monday (2 December).

    “Further checks also showed that the syndicate uses Singapore-registered mobile phone numbers in the notes left behind,” he said.

    The police said the teenage girl is unemployed and applied for the ‘job’ for the loan sharks through a Facebook ad.

    She was arrested in connection to the attacks on 27 November.

