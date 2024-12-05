Lawrence Wong succeeds Lee Hsien Loong as PAP leader; Aupen founder hopes Singapore embraces brand in the same fashion as the West: Singapore live news

We feature a curated selection of some of the biggest, most important, and fascinating news that’s making waves online

Singapore PM Lawrence Wong will lead the PAP into the next general election. (Photo by Peerapon Boonyakiat/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Hello to all our readers, Yahoo Singapore will be bringing you live news updates today.

Read more in our live blog below, including the latest local and international news and updates.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has succeeded Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong as secretary general in Singapore's ruling People’s Action Party (PAP). The development completes the leadership transition in the PAP, leaving Wong to lead his party into the next general election which must be held by November 2025.