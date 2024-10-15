Lee Hsien Yang seeks to demolish Oxley Road home; Stamford Catering suspended after 51 people fall ill: Singapore live news

Lee Hsien Yang, youngest son of Lee Kuan Yew, posted on Facebook his plans to demolish his late father's home. (Photo by Suhaimi Abdullah/Getty Images)

Lee Hsien Yang is seeking permission from authorities to demolish the home of his late father Lee Kuan Yew.

“To honour my parents’ last wishes, I am applying to demolish the house at 38 Oxley Road and thereafter to build a small private dwelling, to be held within the family in perpetuity,” Hsien Yang said on Facebook on Tuesday (15 October).

The property at 38 Oxley Road has long been a subject of contention.

Lee Kuan Yew, Singapore’s first Prime Minister, passed away in 2015 and had been vocal about not wanting his private residence to become a public monument. He left instructions for it to be demolished immediately after his death, or when his daughter Lee Wei Ling decided to move out of the home.

However, elder brother and Singapore’s third Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong had sought to explore options for the property through a ministerial committee in 2018. No decision was made as Wei Ling was “likely to continue residing there for the foreseeable future.”

She passed away last week.

“I am the sole legal owner of 38 Oxley Road. After my sister's passing, I am the only living executor of my father Lee Kuan Yew’s estate. In his will, he wished for the house to be demolished ‘immediately after’ Wei Ling moved out of the house. It is my duty to carry out his wishes to the fullest extent of the law,” Hsien Yang said in his recent FB post.

Bloomberg reports that while the bungalow is owned by Hsien Yang, Singapore’s laws empower a minister to make a preservation order for a property designated as a monument. This is subject to a government board that can consider objections from the property’s owners and occupiers.