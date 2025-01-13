Man arrested after allegedly urinating on escalator handrail at Outram Park MRT station; 'We want to fight a clean fight', says PSP chairman Tan Cheng Bock: Singapore live news
Yahoo News Singapore
Updated
Hello to all our readers, Yahoo Singapore will be bringing you live news updates today.
A 41-year-old man was arrested for being a public nuisance after he was caught urinating on an escalator handrail at Outram Park MRT station on 10 Jan. Facebook user Stella Kee shared on the Facebook group Complaint Singapore that her friend witnessed the man in the act at about 10.03pm. She wrote, "[He] walked up to and started urinating on the handrail of the escalator near Exit 3. He stood there for an extended period of time." For more on the incident, read on.
Dr Tan Cheng Bock said the PSP wants to fight a clean fight in the next general elections. Referencing the alleged altercation between PSP and PAP volunteers, he said, "We don’t want to use tactics that shouldn’t be carried out in Singapore. Let us not be involved in any other kind of rude or any other behaviour that’s uncalled for." To find out more about Dr Tan's remarks, read on.
Read more in our live blog below, including the latest local and international news and updates.
Live2 updates
Bryan Lim
'We want to fight a clean fight', says PSP chairman Tan Cheng Bock
Tan Cheng Bock, the chairman for Progress Singapore Party (PSP), said the party wants to fight a clean fight in the next general election.
He made the remarks while speaking to the media after a walkabout in Keat Hong on 12 Jan.
Addressing the 4 Jan incident between PSP and PAP volunteers, Dr Tan said, "We don’t want to use tactics that shouldn’t be carried out in Singapore. Let us not be involved in any other kind of rude or any other behaviour that’s uncalled for."
For the uninitiated, both sides have alleged harassment from the other, and provided a different account of what happened.
According to Chua Chu Kang GRC MP Low Yen Ling, PSP volunteers started the altercation after both team crossed paths during their block visits. One man from PSP intimidated a PAP volunteer and slapped his face twice, and the same man also taunted a second PAP volunteer, she said.
However, PSP member and former election candidate S. Nallakaruppan said that PAP volunteers had started following PSP's Chua Chu Kang team during their block visits at Goodview Gardens in Bukit Gombak.
Dr Tan also previously shared a video allegedly taken by a PSP volunteer in a lift. In the video, a man can be seen filming PSP volunteers at close range. It's unclear if he is a PAP volunteer.
A police report was filed by a PSP volunteer and investigations are ongoing. PSP and Low confirmed that the police have been in touch regarding the incident.
Since the incident, both Dr Tan and Low have shared on social media that there is no place for violence during political activities in Singapore.
On 10 Jan, Dr Tan wrote on Facebook, "If any of our volunteers acted aggressively, we will take disciplinary actions. If they are accused falsely, then together we will fight the allegations all the way."
During the Keat Hong walkabout, he told the media that the residents have not asked him about the incident.
He said, "I would expect all my people here to conduct themselves well... So I think for this incident, let the police investigate and clear the matter."
Bryan Lim
Man arrested after allegedly urinating on escalator handrail at Outram Park MRT station
A 41-year-old man was arrested for being a public nuisance after he was caught urinating on an escalator handrail at Outram Park MRT station on 10 Jan.
On 11 Jan, Facebook user Stella Kee shared on the Facebook group Complaint Singapore that her friend witnessed the man in the act at about 10.03pm. She wrote, "[He] walked up to and started urinating on the handrail of the escalator near Exit 3. He stood there for an extended period of time."
One of the witnesses rushed to inform the staff at the nearest passenger service counter while another witness stayed to keep an eye on the man. Just as the witness was about to confront the man, he realised he was being watched and quickly left using the lift.
In a Facebook post on 12 Jan, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) shared that they were aware of the incident and worked together with SMRT and SBS Transit staff to identify the offender. He has been arrested and the police are investigating the matter.
They added, "After receiving news of the incident, staff from SMRT and SBS Transit worked together to handle the case. SBS Transit staff promptly arranged for the affected area to be cleaned and lodged a police report."
The police confirmed to The Straits Times that a report was lodged and they have established the man's identity.
“Given the egregious nature of the act, the man was arrested for public nuisance,” they said.
In Kee's post, concerns were raised about SMRT and SBS Transit's procedures as her friend was told by SMRT staff that Exit 3 was under SBS Transit's jurisdiction so they can only help inform them about the incident.
Outram Park MRT station is an interchange on the East-West Line, North East Line (NEL) and Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL).
LTA explained in their post that the member of public who spoke to SMRT staff at the TEL station wanted them to use their CCTV system to identify the culprit. However, SMRT staff explained that the CCTV at NEL Exit 3 belongs to SBS Transit, who is the operator for NEL, and they could not access it from the TEL Passenger Service Centre.
They added that SMRT "immediately alerted" SBS Transit to check their CCTV footage, which enabled the police to "quickly identify and arrest the offender".
LTA said they, along with the transport operators "strongly condemn such anti-social behaviour, which not only deface public spaces but also pose health and sanitation concerns for commuters".
"Such actions are unacceptable, and LTA will work with Police to push for the maximum possible penalty to be taken against the culprit. We thank the member of public for alerting us on this issue," wrote LTA.
Police are searching for a shirtless, heavily tattooed tourist who caused a blaze that damaged several shops in Pattaya, Thailand on December 26, 2024. The man is accused of placing a box of fireworks upside-down in front of a bar and igniting them, causing several explosions that started the fire.
Caroline Darian, the daughter of Gisèle Pelicot who was a victim of mass rape by her husband and 49 other men in a trial that shocked the world, has told how she’s certain her father drugged her and strongly suspects she was raped too.
As the fire roared down a hillside toward their Altadena home, Vanessa Prata and her parents hurried to pack their car. Instead, the Pratas have remained in their family home of 27 years, which is somehow still standing amid widespread devastation from the Los Angeles wildfires, even as homes just over a block away burned. The fires raging around Los Angeles have consumed an area larger than San Francisco.
Despite it all, Tristin Perez never left his Altadena home during the deadly Eaton fire. A police officer told him and his neighbors to evacuate early on Wednesday morning as the fire raced down the hillside above them. Instead, Perez insisted on trying to save his property and his neighbors’ homes along El Molino Avenue.
A video from late December last year captured the curious moment local monkeys were seen relaxing in a hot spring in the icy Yuntai Mountains in Jiaozuo, Henan, China. The animals huddled together to escape the cold.
A Canadian “Super Scooper” aircraft fighting the Palisades Fire in Los Angeles had to be grounded after it hit a drone flying in restricted airspace over the devastating blaze on Thursday, the local fire department said.