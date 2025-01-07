Bryan Lim
Man finds $10k 4D winning ticket but it's allegedly doctored; Woman repays Katong restaurant after being caught using fake PayNow screenshot: Singapore live news
Hello to all our readers, Yahoo Singapore will be bringing you live news updates today.
A man found a 4D winning ticket on bus service 925 that was headed towards Marsiling MRT station. The ticket had the number 6777 on it – the first prize for the 29 Dec draw. The prize money was $10,000. He wanted to do a good deed and turned the ticket in to the police. However, after the photo of the ticket was circulated, members of the public observed that the ticket appears to have been doctored. For more on the allegedly doctored 4D ticket, read on.
A woman who was caught using a fake PayNow screenshot to deceive staff of a restaurant in Katong has repaid almost $200. She attempted to use the same method twice, and only succeeded on the first attempt. On 1 Jan, the restaurant owner shared CCTV footage of the woman online to warn other eateries about her. To find out more, read on.
Read more in our live blog below, including the latest local and international news and updates.
Fock Siew Wah, founding chairman of SMRT and LTA, dies at 84
