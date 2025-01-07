Man finds $10k 4D winning ticket but it's allegedly doctored; Woman repays Katong restaurant after being caught using fake PayNow screenshot: Singapore live news

A woman who was caught using a fake PayNow screenshot to deceive staff of a restaurant in Katong has repaid almost $200. (PHOTO: Getty Images)

A woman who was caught using a fake PayNow screenshot to deceive staff of a Thai restaurant in Katong has repaid almost $200.

Shin Min Daily News reported that the woman wrote an apology note to the restaurant owner on 3 Jan. She owned up to her actions and promised not to trick other eateries in the same way. She also claimed to suffer from bulimia and hence, couldn't think clearly.

The woman tried to trick the restaurant twice. The owner of Khao Hom by Rung Mama, surnamed Cai, told Shin Min that the first attempt occurred on 6 July, 2024.

The woman supposedly paid for her bill of $196.20 via PayNow and showed the staff a screenshot of the transfer. However, Cai realised the payment wasn't made when she was checking the bank transactions a week later. She didn't make a police report as the woman's face wasn't captured on the CCTV footage and some time had passed.

The second attempt was on 28 Dec, when the woman racked up a bill of $138.10. She reportedly attempted to use the same method but the restaurant staff was suspicious of the large amount of food ordered. The staff texted Cai to check on the payment.

Realising the payment wasn't made, Cai instructed her staff to stop the woman from leaving.

Cai told the Chinese evening daily, "The woman even shouted that she could leave her phone number, and I could contact her if there were any issues."

The woman eventually paid with a credit card.

She then returned on 30 Dec and ordered $95.50 worth of food. She paid for her meal by card, though Cai suspected that she wanted to use a fake PayNow screenshot.

On 1 Jan, Cai shared CCTV footage of the woman online to warn other eateries. On 3 Jan, the woman returned to the restaurant to repay the first bill of $196.20 and gave the restaurant staff a handwritten note addressed to Cai.

Cai told Shin Min that she has changed the restaurant's PayNow name to differ from the one printed on the QR code, so that her staff can easily identify fake screenshots.