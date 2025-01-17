Man jailed for choking grandmother when she refused to give him money; Woman openly vapes on Jetstar flight from Singapore to Bangkok: Singapore live news

A 33-year-old man was jailed for choking his grandmother and pulling her hair. (PHOTO: Getty Images)

A man was jailed for choking his 84-year-old grandmother and pulling her hair when she refused to give him money.

He had also breached a personal protection order (PPO) that restrained him from using violence against her.

Jeremy Su Zhiwei, 33, pleaded guilty to one charge of voluntarily causing hurt and another charge of contravening a protection order on 16 Jan. He was sentenced to 12 weeks' jail, reported The Straits Times (ST).

The PTO has been put in place since 2022 after Su had multiple physical altercations with his grandmother.

According to ST, Su went to his grandmother's house on 22 Nov, 2024, and demanded money from her. She refused as he didn't want to tell her what the money was for. Court documents also didn't state what the money was for.

After they argued, the grandmother went to bed. Su followed, and kicked her bed frame vigorously as he was unhappy.

He then choked his grandmother, and pulled her hair when she grabbed his hands to break free.

After he released her and went to the living room, the grandmother called her son, who is Su's uncle, to tell him about the assault.

The police were called and Su was arrested on the same day.

The prosecution said the victim had bruising on her neck and redness on her scalp.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Cheah Wenjie sought a jail term of 12 to 14 weeks and said, "After years of repeated abusive behaviour towards his 84-year-old grandmother, the accused has now strangled her and then pulled her hair all because she refused to give in to his demands for money from her.

"His actions were a repeated breach of the PPO that his grandmother had tried to protect herself with."