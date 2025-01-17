Bryan Lim
Live
Man jailed for choking grandmother when she refused to give him money; Woman openly vapes on Jetstar flight from Singapore to Bangkok: Singapore live news
Hello to all our readers, Yahoo Singapore will be bringing you live news updates today.
A man was jailed for choking his 84-year-old grandmother and pulling her hair when she refused to give him money. He had also breached a personal protection order (PPO) that restrained him from using violence against her. Su has had multiple physical altercations with his grandmother, hence the PPO was put in place since 2022. To find out more about the incident, read on.
A woman was caught on video vaping on a Jetstar flight from Singapore to Bangkok. The video was uploaded to Exploring Singapore's TikTok account on 15 Jan, and the woman can be seen exhaling clouds of vapour. For more on Jetstar's statement on the incident, read on.
Read more in our live blog below, including the latest local and international news and updates.
ADVERTISEMENT
Singapore 'not averse' to more property cooling measures, says Minister Desmond Lee
Bak kwa prices in Singapore for CNY 2025: Lim Chee Guan, Kim Hock Guan and more
Nintendo Switch 2: Everything you need to know about the new handheld console
Live5 updates