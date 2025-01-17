Live

Man jailed for choking grandmother when she refused to give him money; Woman openly vapes on Jetstar flight from Singapore to Bangkok: Singapore live news

A 33-year-old man was jailed for choking his grandmother and pulling her hair. (PHOTO: Getty Images)
Hello to all our readers, Yahoo Singapore will be bringing you live news updates today.

A man was jailed for choking his 84-year-old grandmother and pulling her hair when she refused to give him money. He had also breached a personal protection order (PPO) that restrained him from using violence against her. Su has had multiple physical altercations with his grandmother, hence the PPO was put in place since 2022. To find out more about the incident, read on.

A woman was caught on video vaping on a Jetstar flight from Singapore to Bangkok. The video was uploaded to Exploring Singapore's TikTok account on 15 Jan, and the woman can be seen exhaling clouds of vapour. For more on Jetstar's statement on the incident, read on.

Read more in our live blog below, including the latest local and international news and updates.

  • Bryan Lim

    Nintendo Switch 2: Everything you need to know about the new handheld console

    PHOTO: Screengrab from YouTube/Nintendo of America
    After much ado about a leaked model, Nintendo has finally released the first look at the Nintendo Switch 2.

    The handheld console has been the subject of much speculation and rumours since last year, but it is real. The reveal of the console came in the form of a two-minute teaser trailer which showcased the design that looks largely similar to its seven-year-old predecessor.

    The Joy-Cons are all black now, with blue and orange colour accents.

    The Switch 2 is scheduled to be released in 2025.

    Fans will also be pleased to know that the console can play Switch games, so don't toss away your old games just yet.

    Details were sparse in the trailer, but some of its design and features have already leaked. For more on the Switch 2, read here.

  • Bryan Lim

    Bak kwa prices in Singapore for CNY 2025: Lim Chee Guan, Kim Hock Guan and more

    Shopping for bak kwa? Here's an updated price guide for 2025.
    The Lunar New Year is just around the corner and buying bak kwa has become a tradition.

    It's also around this time that prices traditionally spike, which makes buying bak kwa quite tricky. You can't buy it too early to avoid the price hike because it doesn't keep for too long, but if you buy it closer to the Lunar New Year, you're paying a little more for it.

    However, a price increase is inevitable due to the rising cost of ingredients. That said, some shops have tried to keep prices low this year, according to a CNA report on 7 Jan.

    If you're in the market for some bak kwa, then here's a guide for bak kwa prices in 2025 across the various shops.

  • Bryan Lim

    Singapore 'not averse' to more property cooling measures, says Minister Desmond Lee

    Singapore is "not averse" to more property cooling measures. (PHOTO: Getty Images)
    The government is "not averse" to implementing more property cooling measures if required, but they are waiting for current measures to work, said Minister for National Development Desmond Lee.

    In August 2024, Singapore introduced new curbs on public housing, which included a lower loan-to-value limit on financing from the public housing authority.

    Singapore has introduced four sets of cooling measures since December 2021.

    Speaking to Singapore media, Lee said, "We are not averse to putting in new measures if necessary, because we need to ultimately make sure there's no property bubble, whether it's on the private side or the public housing side."

    For more on Minister Desmond Lee's views on the cooling measures, read here.

  • Bryan Lim

    Woman openly vapes on Jetstar flight from Singapore to Bangkok

    A woman was caught on video vaping onboard a Jetstar flight from Singapore to Bangkok. (PHOTO: Screengrab from Tiktok/Exploring Singapore, Getty Images)
    A woman was caught on video vaping on a Jetstar flight from Singapore to Bangkok.

    The video was uploaded to Exploring Singapore's TikTok account on 15 Jan, and the woman can be seen exhaling clouds of vapour.

    The video then cut to a clip of an in-flight magazine with the safety rules clearly stating that the use of e-cigarettes and vaping are strictly prohibited. The final clip shows the woman returning to her seat after seemingly talking to a male flight attendant.

    In the comments, the TikTok user said the flight attendant was the cabin crew manager and they confirmed the woman was vaping.

    The TikTok user shared that the cabin crew spoke to the woman as well, but "seemed more concern about us deleting the footage".

    According to AsiaOne, a Jetstar Asia spokesperson said the vape was confiscated by cabin crew, and the incident has been reported to local authorities.

    It is illegal to purchase, possess and use vapes in Singapore, and offenders can be fined up to $2,000.

    Vaping is also illegal in Thailand.

  • Bryan Lim

    Man jailed for choking grandmother when she refused to give him money

    A 33-year-old man was jailed for choking his grandmother and pulling her hair. (PHOTO: Getty Images)
    A man was jailed for choking his 84-year-old grandmother and pulling her hair when she refused to give him money.

    He had also breached a personal protection order (PPO) that restrained him from using violence against her.

    Jeremy Su Zhiwei, 33, pleaded guilty to one charge of voluntarily causing hurt and another charge of contravening a protection order on 16 Jan. He was sentenced to 12 weeks' jail, reported The Straits Times (ST).

    The PTO has been put in place since 2022 after Su had multiple physical altercations with his grandmother.

    According to ST, Su went to his grandmother's house on 22 Nov, 2024, and demanded money from her. She refused as he didn't want to tell her what the money was for. Court documents also didn't state what the money was for.

    After they argued, the grandmother went to bed. Su followed, and kicked her bed frame vigorously as he was unhappy.

    He then choked his grandmother, and pulled her hair when she grabbed his hands to break free.

    After he released her and went to the living room, the grandmother called her son, who is Su's uncle, to tell him about the assault.

    The police were called and Su was arrested on the same day.

    The prosecution said the victim had bruising on her neck and redness on her scalp.

    Deputy Public Prosecutor Cheah Wenjie sought a jail term of 12 to 14 weeks and said, "After years of repeated abusive behaviour towards his 84-year-old grandmother, the accused has now strangled her and then pulled her hair all because she refused to give in to his demands for money from her.

    "His actions were a repeated breach of the PPO that his grandmother had tried to protect herself with."

