Man jailed for threatening to crash planes at Changi Airport; Trump's defence pick Pete Hegseth cannot name an ASEAN country: Singapore live news
He returned to Singapore and hours later, was escorted to an aerobridge at Changi Airport to board a Jetstar flight back to Perth. He then said he wanted to aircraft to crash and kill everyone. He made subsequent threats as well. For more on the incident, read on.
Bryan Lim
Man jailed for threatening to crash planes at Changi Airport
An Australian man was jailed eight weeks after pleading guilty to a charge of harassment on Wednesday (15 Jan).
The Straits Times reported that Marli Curtis Philip Moncrieff, 36, was on a holiday to Phuket and stopped over in Singapore. He was barred from entering by Thai authorities as his passport had a page of visas torn out, and returned to Singapore shortly before 1.30am on 20 Nov, 2024.
He was denied entry into Singapore for the same reason and about four hours later, was escorted to an aerobridge at Changi Airport to board a Jetstar flight back to Perth.
The flight was scheduled to depart at 6.55am on 20 Nov, 2024.
Moncrieff was upset and said, "I want the aircraft to crash and kill everyone."
A flight attendant who heard him was alarmed and informed her manager and captain. Moncrieff was removed from the flight as a precaution. Nothing incriminating was found among his belongings.
He was then handed over to Singapore authorities and taken to an arrival immigration counter at Terminal 4. Then, he was asked to wait at a lounge area for another flight at the airline's expense.
Over there, Moncrieff had a conversation with his girlfriend and said he would crash the plane.
An officer from the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) overheard his conversation and asked Moncrieff about it. He reiterated, "If they put me on another flight, I will tell them I will crash the plane again."
Deputy Public Prosecutor Shaun Lim said the accused was "agitated" but "did not raise his voice or use vulgarities".
Moncrieff also repeatedly said, "I don’t want to go home, send me to jail, I want to die."
The ICA officer asked Moncrieff to confirm that he would tell the cabin crew that he would crash the plane if put on another flight. Moncrieff replied, "Yes, I do not want to get another flight."
After discussing the issue with her colleagues, the police were alerted and he was arrested at 5.15pm that day.
According to The Straits Times, Principal District Judge Toh Han Li stressed that the case involved threats pertaining to aviation security, and said, "Words can have serious consequences."
The DPP also said that when Moncrieff flew back to Singapore from Thailand, ICA officers helped him retrieve his medication, ordinarily prescribed for depression and anxiety, from his checked-in luggage.
South Korea's impeached president, Yoon Suk Yeol, was sent to a detention center near Seoul on Wednesday night, after being questioned by anti-corruption officials who took him into custody over his imposition of martial law last month. Yoon was detained in a major law enforcement operation at the presidential compound earlier in the day. Yoon defiantly insisted that the country’s anti-corruption agency, which led the raid with police, didn’t have the authority to investigate his actions, but said he complied to prevent violence.
Police in India's southern state of Kerala have arrested 44 men accused of raping an 18-year-old girl over a period of five years, a police official said on Tuesday, in a case that has shocked the coastal tourist resort. Police have identified 58 of those men, some of whom are minors and arrested 44 over the last two days, officials said. The case came to light after the girl narrated the gang rape to a volunteer during a gender awareness programme.
WARNING: This article contains details of abuse.A former southwestern Manitoba teacher will spend time behind bars for the sexual exploitation of a teenage student, which a judge called "an abuse of a position of trust."Troy Innes pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation in 2022 in the historic sex crime, which happened over a year in 2010. He was sentenced Tuesday in a Killarney provincial circuit court to six months in jail and 18 months probation, following sentencing submissions last October.In
A man convicted in the first trial highlighting U.S. claims that China harasses its critics overseas was sentenced Wednesday to two years in prison for his role in a creepy campaign to get a former official to return to his homeland. Zhu Yong, a Chinese retiree who faces likely deportation from the U.S. after his prison term, expressed regret while suggesting he didn't initially think through the implications of what he was doing. The target, a former Chinese city official named Xu Jin, was subjected to subtle and overt pressure to go back to China, where he and his wife have been accused of bribery, according to testimony.
A military doctor who pleaded guilty to sexually abusing dozens of male soldiers at Joint Base Lewis-McChord was sentenced Wednesday to just over 13 years in prison, was ordered to forfeit all pay and allowances and was dismissed from the U.S. Army. Maj. Michael Stockin, an anesthesiologist and pain management specialist at the base’s Madigan Army Medical Center, pleaded guilty on Jan. 8 to 36 specifications, or counts, of abusive sexual contact and five of indecent viewing, said Michelle McCaskill, spokesperson with the U.S. Army Office of Special Trial Counsel. “The sentence imposed by the court holds Maj. Stockin accountable for every person he victimized through his crimes," Maj. Allyson Montgomery, prosecutor, Army Office of Special Trial Counsel, said in a statement.