Man jailed for threatening to crash planes at Changi Airport; Trump's defence pick Pete Hegseth cannot name an ASEAN country: Singapore live news

An Australian man was jailed eight weeks after pleading guilty to a charge of harassment on Wednesday (15 Jan).

The Straits Times reported that Marli Curtis Philip Moncrieff, 36, was on a holiday to Phuket and stopped over in Singapore. He was barred from entering by Thai authorities as his passport had a page of visas torn out, and returned to Singapore shortly before 1.30am on 20 Nov, 2024.

He was denied entry into Singapore for the same reason and about four hours later, was escorted to an aerobridge at Changi Airport to board a Jetstar flight back to Perth.

The flight was scheduled to depart at 6.55am on 20 Nov, 2024.

Moncrieff was upset and said, "I want the aircraft to crash and kill everyone."

A flight attendant who heard him was alarmed and informed her manager and captain. Moncrieff was removed from the flight as a precaution. Nothing incriminating was found among his belongings.

He was then handed over to Singapore authorities and taken to an arrival immigration counter at Terminal 4. Then, he was asked to wait at a lounge area for another flight at the airline's expense.

Over there, Moncrieff had a conversation with his girlfriend and said he would crash the plane.

An officer from the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) overheard his conversation and asked Moncrieff about it. He reiterated, "If they put me on another flight, I will tell them I will crash the plane again."

Deputy Public Prosecutor Shaun Lim said the accused was "agitated" but "did not raise his voice or use vulgarities".

Moncrieff also repeatedly said, "I don’t want to go home, send me to jail, I want to die."

The ICA officer asked Moncrieff to confirm that he would tell the cabin crew that he would crash the plane if put on another flight. Moncrieff replied, "Yes, I do not want to get another flight."

After discussing the issue with her colleagues, the police were alerted and he was arrested at 5.15pm that day.

According to The Straits Times, Principal District Judge Toh Han Li stressed that the case involved threats pertaining to aviation security, and said, "Words can have serious consequences."

The DPP also said that when Moncrieff flew back to Singapore from Thailand, ICA officers helped him retrieve his medication, ordinarily prescribed for depression and anxiety, from his checked-in luggage.