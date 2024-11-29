Ministers, govt agencies victims of deepfake blackmail campaign; Woman who fractured spine on SQ321 can walk unaided: Singapore live news

We feature a curated selection of some of the biggest, most important, and fascinating news that’s making waves online

The Ministry of Health was one of the 31 agencies affected.

Five ministers and over 100 public servants across 31 government agencies in Singapore have been sent extortion emails containing deepfakes since 26 November. The digitally altered content superimposed the faces of the victims on individuals in compromising situations and demanded cryptocurrency in return for not releasing the obscene material.

The brave Malaysian student, who fractured her spine onboard the Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight SQ321 that was hit by extreme turbulence, is on the road to recovery. Hong Mun Ying is able to walk unaided but still requires assistance to carry 'heavy' objects. She is currently back in Malaysia and hopes to return to her university studies late next year.

