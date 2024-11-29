Live

Ministers, govt agencies victims of deepfake blackmail campaign; Woman who fractured spine on SQ321 can walk unaided: Singapore live news

The Ministry of Health was one of the 31 agencies affected.
Hello to all our readers, Yahoo Singapore will be bringing you live news updates today.

Five ministers and over 100 public servants across 31 government agencies in Singapore have been sent extortion emails containing deepfakes since 26 November. The digitally altered content superimposed the faces of the victims on individuals in compromising situations and demanded cryptocurrency in return for not releasing the obscene material.

The brave Malaysian student, who fractured her spine onboard the Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight SQ321 that was hit by extreme turbulence, is on the road to recovery. Hong Mun Ying is able to walk unaided but still requires assistance to carry 'heavy' objects. She is currently back in Malaysia and hopes to return to her university studies late next year.

Read more in our live blog below, including the latest local and international news and updates.

Live2 updates
  • Marcus Chhan

    SQ321 passenger who fractured spine can walk unaided, hopes to return to studies late 2025

    The interior of Singapore Airline flight SG321 is pictured after an emergency landing at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi International Airport, Thailand, May 21, 2024. REUTERS/Stringer
    Hong Mun Ying was on Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight SQ321 when it plummeted 178 feet in 4.6 seconds.

    The 23-year-old fractured her spine in the incident and had to lie on the floor as the turbulent-hit plane diverted to Bangkok.

    “I really wanted to live,” Hong told the Straits Times in a recent interview.

    She spent over 10 weeks recovering in Bangkok’s Samitivej Srinakarin Hospital where titanium plates were attached to her spine.

    Hong was lucky to escape paralysis but had to endure a long recovery process.

    It took a month before she could sit up in bed, and another month to stand and take her first steps.

    Today, she can walk without assistance but needs help carrying objects such as laptops or even opening sliding doors.

    Hong is currently back home recovering in Malaysia after she courageously got herself back on an airplane.

    She told the Straits Times that she hopes to make enough progress to be ready to return to university in September 2025.

  • Marcus Chhan

    Ministers, govt agencies victims of deepfake blackmail campaign

    The Ministry of Health was one of the 31 agencies affected.
    Over 100 public servants – including five ministers – across 31 government agencies in Singapore were victims of extortion emails since 26 November, it was reported.

    The emails contained images of screenshots from deepfake or digitally altered videos which have superimposed the faces of the victims on individuals in compromising situations.

    The e-mails demanded 50,000 USDT – a cryptocurrency pegged to the US dollar – to stop the content from being released.

    According to reports, the five ministers who were targeted are Chee Hong Tat (Transport Minister), Edwin Tong (Culture, Community and Youth Minister), Desmond Lee (National Development Minister), Masagos Zulkifli (Social and Family Development Minister), and Maliki Osman (Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office).

    "Scammers are using cheapfake technology to superimpose victims’ faces found online onto fake images," said Josephine Teo, Minister for Digital Development and Information, on Facebook on 28 November.

    "The criminals’ tactics are despicable," she added.

    The Ministry of Health (MOH), one of the 31 agencies affected, advised staff to report any blackmail attempts to the police. It noted that ‘no monetary loss has been reported from the affected individuals.’

    A statement from MOH read: "MOH and our healthcare clusters adopt a zero-tolerance stance against any form of staff harassment and abuse, and strongly condemn this malicious act against our healthcare workers and their families."

