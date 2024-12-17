Singapore ministers to take legal action against Bloomberg over ‘libellous’ article; CPF changes for 2025: Lower interest, higher savings, Special Accounts close: Singapore live news

As part of a slew of updates set for the new year, Singapore’s Central Provident Fund (CPF) system will see interest rate adjustments, with savings in the Special, MediSave, and Retirement Accounts earning a 4 per cent return in the first quarter of 2025 while the Basic Healthcare Sum will rise to $75,500 for those under 65. (Photo: Yahoo News Singapore)

Starting 1 January 2025, several key changes to Singapore's Central Provident Fund (CPF) system will impact account holders, including adjustments in interest rates, healthcare savings, and retirement provisions.

Source: MOH

The interest rates for the CPF Special, MediSave, and Retirement accounts will drop slightly to 4 per cent per annum for the first quarter of 2025, from 4.14 per cent in the previous quarter.

This decline reflects the decrease in the 12-month average yield of the 10-year Singapore Government Securities, which the rate is pegged to.

In contrast, the Ordinary Account interest rate will remain at 2.5 per cent per annum.

The HDB concessionary interest rate, tied to the Ordinary Account rate, will also stay at 2.6 per cent.

Additionally, the government will continue offering extra interest on CPF balances to boost retirement savings.

Members under 55 will earn an additional 1 per cent on the first S$60,000 of their combined CPF balances, while members aged 55 and above will receive a 2 per cent bonus on the first S$30,000, with further ! per cent interest on the next S$30,000.

As part of efforts to address healthcare needs in old age, the Basic Healthcare Sum (BHS) for 2025 will be raised to S$75,500 for members under 65, up from the previous S$71,500.

For those turning 65, the BHS will be fixed at this new amount.

The BHS is a savings target for MediSave to cover subsidised healthcare expenses in retirement.

One of the more significant changes is the closure of the Special Account (SA) for those aged 55 and above, effective from the second half of January 2025.

Affected members will see their Special Account balances transferred to their Retirement Accounts.

Any excess funds will be moved to their Ordinary Accounts, and members will have the option to withdraw or transfer them to the Retirement Account for long-term retirement savings.

The Enhanced Retirement Sum (ERS) will increase to S$426,000, four times the Basic Retirement Sum (BRS), allowing those who top it up to receive about S$3,330 in monthly payouts from age 65.

The CPF salary ceiling will also rise to S$7,400 per month, reflecting the growth in wages.

The CPF changes for 2025 are aimed at enhancing retirement adequacy, particularly for seniors, while helping workers in gig economy jobs save for their future.

Find out more on the upcoming CPF changes for 2025 here.