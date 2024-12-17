Singapore ministers to take legal action against Bloomberg over ‘libellous’ article; CPF changes for 2025: Lower interest, higher savings, Special Accounts close: Singapore live news

Live

Singapore ministers to take legal action against Bloomberg over 'libellous' article; CPF changes for 2025: Lower interest, higher savings, Special Accounts close

Minister for Home Affairs and Law K Shanmugam and Minister for Manpower Dr Tan See Leng have announced they will be issuing legal letters to Bloomberg over a

Ministers for Home Affairs and Law, K Shanmugam, and Manpower, Dr Tan See Leng have announced they will take legal action against Bloomberg over a "libellous" article that discussed secretive mansion deals, including their own property transactions. The two Singapore ministers cited defamation in the article titled “Singapore mansion deals are increasingly shrouded in secrecy” published on 12 December, The report caused an uproar as it implied that the ministers’ good class bungalow (GCB) dealings were part of a broader pattern of secrecy in Singapore’s luxury property market. The ministers’ response has been swift, with plans to pursue similar legal actions against other media outlets that repeated these allegations.

Starting 1 January 2025, several important updates will affect Central Provident Fund (CPF) members, including a drop in the interest rate for the Special, MediSave, and Retirement accounts to 4 per cent per annum for the first quarter of the year. The Ordinary Account interest rate will remain unchanged at 2.5 per cent. As part of efforts to bolster retirement savings, members will continue to receive extra interest, particularly those aged 55 and above. In healthcare, the Basic Healthcare Sum (BHS) will increase to $75,500 for those under 65. Moreover, a major change is the closure of the Special Account (SA) for seniors, with balances moved to the Retirement Account. The Enhanced Retirement Sum (ERS) will also rise, offering higher payouts in retirement for those who top it up. The CPF salary ceiling will also be adjusted to $7,400 to reflect rising wages. Read on the upcoming CPF updates for 2025 here.

    Joel Balbin

    Shanmugam, Tan See Leng to issue Letters of Demand to Bloomberg over 'libellous' report

    Minister for Home Affairs and Law K Shanmugam and Minister for Manpower Dr Tan See Leng have announced they will be issuing legal letters to Bloomberg over a

    Singapore's Home Affairs and Law Minister, K Shanmugam, and Manpower Minister, Dr Tan See Leng, have vowed to take legal action against Bloomberg and other media outlets for publishing what they describe as a "libellous" article.

    The ministers announced their intentions in separate identical social media posts on Monday (16 Dec), stating they would issue Letters of Demand concerning an article that was published on 12 Dec.

    The Bloomberg article, titled “Singapore mansion deals are increasingly shrouded in secrecy,” explored the rising trend of secretive property transactions among Singapore’s ultra-wealthy, particularly those involving good class bungalows (GCB).

    Both ministers were named in the piece, which led them to seek legal recourse, citing that the article had made defamatory claims about their property dealings.

    “We take a serious view of the allegations,” said the ministers in their posts, emphasising that the issue was not only with Bloomberg, but with any other media outlets that had picked up and published similar statements regarding the transactions.

    The article, which was based on data from Bloomberg News and List Sotheby’s International Realty, raised questions about the lack of transparency in high-value property deals in Singapore.

    The GCBs mentioned in the article have become highly sought-after properties for the affluent, and the report suggested that some transactions were shrouded in secrecy to avoid public scrutiny.

    When reached for comment by The Straits Times, Bloomberg declined to provide a statement, though it is expected that the legal process will unfold in the coming days.

    The ministers’ actions signal their firm stance against what they consider a baseless and damaging portrayal of their financial dealings.

    Legal experts predict that this case could set a precedent for how public figures address alleged defamatory media reports in Singapore.

  • Featured
    Joel Balbin

    CPF announces key changes for 2025: Interest rates dip, healthcare sum rises, Special Accounts close

    CPF logo. (Yahoo News Singapore file photo)

    Starting 1 January 2025, several key changes to Singapore's Central Provident Fund (CPF) system will impact account holders, including adjustments in interest rates, healthcare savings, and retirement provisions.

    The interest rates for the CPF Special, MediSave, and Retirement accounts will drop slightly to 4 per cent per annum for the first quarter of 2025, from 4.14 per cent in the previous quarter.

    This decline reflects the decrease in the 12-month average yield of the 10-year Singapore Government Securities, which the rate is pegged to.

    In contrast, the Ordinary Account interest rate will remain at 2.5 per cent per annum.

    The HDB concessionary interest rate, tied to the Ordinary Account rate, will also stay at 2.6 per cent.

    Additionally, the government will continue offering extra interest on CPF balances to boost retirement savings.

    Members under 55 will earn an additional 1 per cent on the first S$60,000 of their combined CPF balances, while members aged 55 and above will receive a 2 per cent bonus on the first S$30,000, with further ! per cent interest on the next S$30,000.

    As part of efforts to address healthcare needs in old age, the Basic Healthcare Sum (BHS) for 2025 will be raised to S$75,500 for members under 65, up from the previous S$71,500.

    For those turning 65, the BHS will be fixed at this new amount.

    The BHS is a savings target for MediSave to cover subsidised healthcare expenses in retirement.

    One of the more significant changes is the closure of the Special Account (SA) for those aged 55 and above, effective from the second half of January 2025.

    Affected members will see their Special Account balances transferred to their Retirement Accounts.

    Any excess funds will be moved to their Ordinary Accounts, and members will have the option to withdraw or transfer them to the Retirement Account for long-term retirement savings.

    The Enhanced Retirement Sum (ERS) will increase to S$426,000, four times the Basic Retirement Sum (BRS), allowing those who top it up to receive about S$3,330 in monthly payouts from age 65.

    The CPF salary ceiling will also rise to S$7,400 per month, reflecting the growth in wages.

    The CPF changes for 2025 are aimed at enhancing retirement adequacy, particularly for seniors, while helping workers in gig economy jobs save for their future.

    Find out more on the upcoming CPF changes for 2025 here.

  • Joel Balbin

    Malaysia’s Mahathir talks longevity and moderation

    Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, at 99, says moderation is key to longevity. But with a criminal probe over Singapore’s Pedra Branca dispute, his long life is hardly drama-free. REUTERS/Hasnoor Hussain

    Mahathir Mohamad, Malaysia’s 99-year-old former prime minister, has defied the limits of age, continuing to offer advice on health and politics.

    His secret to a long life?

    Moderation in everything, from eating to working.

    In a recent interview, he shared that the true measure of age is not years, but health and function.

    As a political force, Mahathir’s longevity is remarkable, but his life is also filled with controversies.

    Recently, he faces scrutiny for a decision made in 2018 involving Malaysia’s sovereignty claims over Pedra Branca, an island disputed with Singapore.

    Despite calls for a criminal investigation, Mahathir stands by his actions, claiming they were made in consultation with the cabinet.

    Read on Mahathir's longevity secret here.

  • Joel Balbin

    Trust barriers stall AI projects in Singapore businesses

    Singapore’s businesses are scaling back on AI investments due to trust concerns, with over 74% of companies reporting that skepticism from senior management, employees, and customers is hindering AI adoption, a study by data integration and analytics solution platform Qlik. (Photo: Getty Images)

    Singaporean businesses are taking a cautious approach to AI investments, with 74 per cent of companies scaling back due to trust concerns, according to a global report by data integration and analytics solution platform Qlik.

    The research surveyed 4,200 senior decision-makers worldwide, highlighting significant barriers to AI adoption in Singapore, where over 74 per cent of businesses report reduced AI investment due to trust issues, various media reported.

    The study reveals that while 90 per cent of senior decision-makers in Singapore acknowledge AI’s potential to drive strategic goals and increase profits, many AI projects are stalling in the planning stages.

    A staggering 34 per cent of businesses have more than 50 AI initiatives stuck in the scoping phase, a number far exceeding the global average of 11 per cent.

    Furthermore, 11 per cent of companies have cancelled or paused more than 50 projects after they reached the planning phase.

    Data governance challenges, budget constraints, and a shortage of trusted data are significant obstacles contributing to these delays.

    According to Qlik’s findings, nearly 30 per cent of businesses cite these issues as major barriers, with data governance and untrusted data affecting AI effectiveness.

    Additionally, a shortage of skilled personnel to both develop and deploy AI solutions has hampered progress, slowing down the overall adoption.

    Trust, however, remains the most critical hurdle.

    The research shows that 37 per cent of global AI decision-makers believe their senior management lacks confidence in AI, while 42 per cent feel the same about their employees.

    In Singapore, this issue is even more pronounced, with 74 per cent of local businesses saying trust concerns are slowing AI investments.

    This lack of trust has led many companies to favour developing AI solutions internally (72 per cent), rather than adopting ready-made solutions, despite 79 per cent of decision-makers acknowledging the value of off-the-shelf AI tools.

    Read more on global firms' cut back on AI spending due to trust issues here.

  • Joel Balbin

    Proton launches Malaysia's first locally made electric vehicle

    Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim touches the first locally produced electric vehicle (EV), the e.MAS 7, during its launch event at Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC) in Kuala Lumpur on December 16, 2024. The e.MAS 7, produced by Malaysian automaker Proton and backed by Chinese automotive giant Geely, will be manufactured at Proton's plant in Tanjung Malim, Perak. (Photo: ARIF KARTONO/AFP via Getty Images)

    Malaysia's Proton launched its first-ever electric vehicle, the e.MAS 7, in Kuala Lumpur Tuesday (17 Dec).

    With prices starting at RM105,800 ($32,000), the e.MAS 7 is a competitive addition to the Malaysian EV market, which has been dominated by foreign players like Tesla and BYD.

    The vehicle comes in two models, offering impressive range – up to 410km on the Premium model – and fast-charging capabilities.

    The launch is part of Malaysia’s wider plan to see electric vehicles account for 20% of new vehicle sales by 2030.

    Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim hailed the launch as a key step in advancing local manufacturing and green technology.

    Geely’s substantial investment in Proton’s Tanjong Malim plant will further enhance the company’s EV production capacity.

    Read on Proton unveiling of first Malaysia-made electric vehicle here.

  • Joel Balbin

    Singapore Airlines Group sees strong November growth in passengers and cargo

    Singapore Airlines Group's passenger traffic rose by 8.3 per cent in November, carrying 3.3 million passengers. Cargo loads increased by 10.3 per cent, supported by a rise in freighter charters. (Photo: ADEK BERRY/AFP via Getty Images)

    Singapore Airlines (SIA) Group reported strong growth in November 2024, with passenger traffic rising by 8.3 per cent year-on-year, reaching 3.3 million passengers.

    The group's combined capacity grew by 9.3 per cent, with both SIA and Scoot benefiting from increased global demand.

    Cargo operations also performed well, rising by 10.3 per cent, driven by a surge in freighter charters.

    While the group's passenger load factor was slightly down to 87 per cent, the growth in capacity suggests confidence in continued expansion.

    Additionally, SIA launched daily services to Beijing's Daxing International Airport, further solidifying its presence in China.

    Despite some minor declines in load factors, the airline's continued network expansion signals a positive trajectory for the future.

    Read on SIA Group's robust growth in November 2024 here.

  • Joel Balbin

    Food delivery rider from China jailed iInvolvement in Singapore burglary

    A 28-year-old Chinese national was sentenced to seven months in prison for retrieving nearly half a million dollars' worth of stolen luxury goods in Singapore.

    Wu Jinxing, a food delivery rider in China, was flown to Singapore on a one-day mission to retrieve stolen luxury items.

    Wu was recruited by his longtime friend, Wu Jianxin, to recover goods that had been stolen in a burglary earlier in the year.

    The items, including a luxury Hermès Birkin bag and cash, were hidden along Singapore's Rail Corridor.

    The police, who had been alerted to the crime, set up surveillance and arrested Wu on 27 July as he arrived to collect more loot.

    Wu was paid 30,000 yuan ($5,600) for his involvement, which prosecutors noted was part of a larger transnational crime syndicate.

    Despite his limited role as a “runner,” the court sentenced him to seven months for facilitating a complex criminal operation.

    He could have been jailed for up to 10 years’ or fined up to $500,000, or both for handling the benefits of criminal conduct.

    Read on how the police caught Wu retrieving $500k of stolen luxury goods here.

  • Joel Balbin

    India’s demographic shift: More children or more challenges?

    India, now the most populous country, faces the challenge of declining fertility rates, particularly in the south. With a rapidly ageing population, concerns grow over economic implications and electoral shifts. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)

    India’s population has surged to 1.45 billion, surpassing China, but its fertility rate has dropped dramatically, particularly in the southern states.

    Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka now have fertility rates lower than many European countries, raising concerns about an ageing population and its impact on economic growth.

    Leaders in these states are advocating for policies to encourage higher birth rates, but demographers warn that the country is ageing too quickly, and the focus should instead be on extending the working age and promoting active ageing.

    With the first delimitation exercise since 1976 scheduled for 2026, there are fears that southern states may lose political power due to their declining populations.

    India’s demographic dividend is at risk, and urgent steps are needed to support the elderly population, which is already facing economic hardship.

    Read on India's changing demographics here.

  • Joel Balbin

    Drier weather expected for last week of 2024 in Singapore

    After record-breaking heat and heavy rain earlier this month, Singapore is expected to see drier weather in the last week of December, the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) said Monday (16 Dec).

    The second fortnight of December is expected to see below-average rainfall, with the last week of 2024 being particularly dry.

    However, brief periods of wind and passing showers are anticipated due to a strengthening of northerly winds.

    The first half of December brought a mix of scorching heat and heavy showers.

    A record-breaking 36.2°C was recorded at Paya Lebar on 7 Dec, surpassing the previous highest daily temperature for December of 35.9°C.

    Thundery showers were frequent, especially in the afternoon, with a particularly heavy rainfall event on 3 Dec, when 109.6mm was recorded in Bedok.

    As the year draws to a close, daily maximum temperatures are expected to hover between 32°C and 34°C, with the possibility of exceeding 34°C on a few days.

    The weather conditions are reflective of the ongoing Northeast Monsoon, which has dominated the island's weather patterns for much of December.

    Though the last week of December will be drier, Singaporeans should still prepare for sporadic showers and gusty winds.

    For those hoping for a dry Christmas, there’s good news – it looks like Singaporeans may get some respite, with rain likely to ease up just in time for the holiday season.

    For ongoing updates on the weather, residents are encouraged to check the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) website or download the myENV app for real-time alerts and forecasts.

