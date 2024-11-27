Marcus Chhan
More than 8,800 BTO flats completed in Tengah; Actor Ryan Lian suffers facial injuries after shocking attack: Singapore live news
Hello to all our readers, Yahoo Singapore will be bringing you live news updates today.
Almost 40% of the estimated 23,000 flats offered, to date, in Tengah across eight BTO projects have been completed, according to the Housing Development Board (HDB) on Tuesday evening (26 November). Residents have started moving into Tengah’s Garden District which was the second district after Plantation to be developed in Tengah.
