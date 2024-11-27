Live

More than 8,800 BTO flats completed in Tengah; Actor Ryan Lian suffers facial injuries after shocking attack: Singapore live news

We feature a curated selection of some of the biggest, most important, and fascinating news that’s making waves online

Yahoo News Singapore
Updated
The Garden Vale @ Tengah project was launched in May 2019 and completed in August 2024. (Photo: Ho Lee Construction)
Hello to all our readers, Yahoo Singapore will be bringing you live news updates today.

Almost 40% of the estimated 23,000 flats offered, to date, in Tengah across eight BTO projects have been completed, according to the Housing Development Board (HDB) on Tuesday evening (26 November). Residents have started moving into Tengah’s Garden District which was the second district after Plantation to be developed in Tengah.

    More than 8,800 BTO flats completed in Tengah

    The Garden Vines @ Tengah project features eight residential blocks, and was launched in November 2019 and completed in August 2024. (Photo: Ho Lee Construction)
    More than 8,800 flats have been completed across eight BTO projects in Tengah, announced the Housing Development Board (HDB) on Tuesday evening (26 November).

    This is almost 40% of the estimated 23,000 flats offered in Tengah to date.

    Residents have also begun moving into their new homes in Tengah’s Garden District which was the second district after Plantation to be developed in Tengah. The other districts are Park, Brickland, and Forest Hill.

    As of 15 November 2024, 2,936 households in the four housing projects at Garden District have collected their keys, according to HDB. This figure is around 89% of the 3,306 flats booked.

