NS defaulter Ben Davis returns to spotlight in Singapore; Man buys gift for wife at Mustafa Jewellery and becomes millionaire: Singapore live news

It remains unclear if Ben Davis will travel with the Thai squad to play in Singapore next month. (Photo by Amphol Thongmueangluang/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

When Thailand announced its squad for the upcoming Asean Mitsubishi Electric Cup earlier this week, it became big news in Singapore.

It was not only for the fact that Thailand have been drawn in the same group with Singapore which sets football fans up for a mouth-watering Group A clash between the two teams at National Stadium on 17 December.

The other reason for the sudden interest from local media was the Thai’s squad inclusion of National Service (NS) defaulter Ben Davis.

Davis was born in Phuket but moved to Singapore with his family when he was five and became a citizen a few years later.

He played for Singapore at youth level and by the age of 17 made headlines as the first Singaporean to sign professionally for an English Premier League club when he inked a deal with Fulham.

However, Davis was unsuccessful in his bid to defer NS and eventually ended up playing for the Thai national team.

The Straits Times contacted the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) this week for comment about his potential return to Singapore for next month’s Asean Championship.

They were referred to the MINDEF statement in February 2019 which set out that Davis did not report for NS as required and had defaulted on his NS commitments.

This means he could face punishment for offences under the Enlistment Act which includes being fined up to $10,000 and/or imprisonment of up to three years.