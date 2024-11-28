Live

NS defaulter Ben Davis returns to spotlight in Singapore; Man buys gift for wife at Mustafa Jewellery and becomes millionaire: Singapore live news

We feature a curated selection of some of the biggest, most important, and fascinating news that’s making waves online

Yahoo News Singapore
Updated
Benjamin James Davis of Thailand in action during the Sea Games 2022 match between Thailand and Vietnam. (Photo by Amphol Thongmueangluang/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
Benjamin James Davis of Thailand in action during the Sea Games 2022 match between Thailand and Vietnam. (Photo by Amphol Thongmueangluang/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Hello to all our readers, Yahoo Singapore will be bringing you live news updates today.

Ben Davis, who made headlines a few years ago for being the first Singaporean to sign for a top flight English club, is back in the public spotlight after he was selected by the Thai national team for the upcoming Asean Championship. Davis is still considered by the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) as a National Service (NS) defaulter meaning he could face punishment should he travel to Singapore for Thailand's match against the Lions next month.

Balasubramanian Chithambaram spent $6,000 on gold chains for his wife around three months ago and found out on Sunday (24 November) that he was the main winner of the Mustafa Jewellery Grand Draw. His prize: US$1million (S$1.3m).

Read more in our live blog below, including the latest local and international news and updates.

Live5 updates
  • Featured
    Marcus Chhan

    NS defaulter Ben Davis returns to spotlight in Singapore

    It remains unclear if Ben Davis will travel with the Thai squad to play in Singapore next month. (Photo by Amphol Thongmueangluang/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
    It remains unclear if Ben Davis will travel with the Thai squad to play in Singapore next month. (Photo by Amphol Thongmueangluang/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

    When Thailand announced its squad for the upcoming Asean Mitsubishi Electric Cup earlier this week, it became big news in Singapore.

    It was not only for the fact that Thailand have been drawn in the same group with Singapore which sets football fans up for a mouth-watering Group A clash between the two teams at National Stadium on 17 December.

    The other reason for the sudden interest from local media was the Thai’s squad inclusion of National Service (NS) defaulter Ben Davis.

    Davis was born in Phuket but moved to Singapore with his family when he was five and became a citizen a few years later.

    He played for Singapore at youth level and by the age of 17 made headlines as the first Singaporean to sign professionally for an English Premier League club when he inked a deal with Fulham.

    However, Davis was unsuccessful in his bid to defer NS and eventually ended up playing for the Thai national team.

    The Straits Times contacted the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) this week for comment about his potential return to Singapore for next month’s Asean Championship.

    They were referred to the MINDEF statement in February 2019 which set out that Davis did not report for NS as required and had defaulted on his NS commitments.

    This means he could face punishment for offences under the Enlistment Act which includes being fined up to $10,000 and/or imprisonment of up to three years.

  • Marcus Chhan

    Singapore's gambling participation rate at 40%: NCPG

    4D followed by TOTO are the most popular gambling activities in Singapore according to NCPG's 2023 survey. (Photo: Getty)
    4D followed by TOTO are the most popular gambling activities in Singapore according to NCPG's 2023 survey. (Photo: Getty)

    The overall gambling participation rate among Singaporeans has been decreasing, according to findings from the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) on 28 November.

    The NCPG’s 2023 survey states the participation rate among Singapore residents was 40%. This figure was 44% in the 2020 study and even higher at 52% in the 2017 report.

    However, there was a slight increase in those who gambled illegally online which rose from 0.3% of respondents in the 2020 survey to 1% in the 2023 survey.

    The probable pathological and problem gambling (PPG) rate among Singaporeans remains low at around 1.1%.

    Overall, the NCPG concluded the gambling and problem gambling situation has remained 'stable and under control.'

    “It is heartening that our efforts have contributed towards maintaining Singapore’s low problem gambling rate,” said Sim Gim Guan, Chairman of the NCPG.

    Other key findings from the 2023 survey include:

    • 4D was the most popular gambling activity (30% of respondents), followed by TOTO (29% of respondents).

    • 69% of gamblers bet less than once a week (38% less than once a month and 31% less than once a week), while the remaining 31% bet once or more than once a week.

    • 92% of gamblers bet via Singapore Pools.

    Individuals or families who need help can call the NCPG Helpline at 1800-6-668-668 or use the Webchat service at www.ncpg.org.sg.

  • Marcus Chhan

    Labubu tops Taylor Swift in searches by Carousell’s Singapore users this year

    Labubu is the fifth most searched term on Carousell in Singapore this year. (Photo by Sun Weitong/Xinhua via Getty Images)
    Labubu is the fifth most searched term on Carousell in Singapore this year. (Photo by Sun Weitong/Xinhua via Getty Images)

    The huge popularity in Singapore of Popmart’s collectible Labubu was reflected in data recently released by online secondhand marketplace Carousell.

    Labubu dethroned Taylor Swift to rise to fifth place among Carousell’s top searches for the year, according to the company’s Year-in-Secondhand insights report on 26 November.

    The five most common searches by Carousell’s Singapore users this year were “Rolex”, “chair”, “iPhone”, “free” and “Labubu”.

    “Our leadership across key markets gives us unparalleled insights into how and what people are buying and selling every day, helping us develop features and programmes that drive demand for secondhand goods,” said Jing Zhi Peh, Regional Head of Goods, Carousell.

    The furry plushie with a toothy-grin has taken Asia by storm.

    Retail analysts largely attribute the Labubu craze to when Blackpink’s Lisa posted the Labubu doll on her Instagram in April.

    Recently, a Malaysian woman was scammed out of $6,000 (almost RM20,000) when she tried to buy Labubu dolls from an online seller on IG.

  • Marcus Chhan

    Singapore Airlines plane rolls backwards after parking at New Delhi airport

    Flight SQ406 from Singapore to New Delhi experienced a rollback after parking at Indira Gandhi International Airport on 25 November. (Photo: REUTERS/Edgar Su)
    Flight SQ406 from Singapore to New Delhi experienced a rollback after parking at Indira Gandhi International Airport on 25 November. (Photo: REUTERS/Edgar Su)

    A Singapore Airlines (SIA) plane rolled backwards after it was parked at Delhi Airport as the pilots reportedly forgot to apply the parking brake.

    The incident happened on Monday (25 November) and caused a stewardess to suffer a bruise on her thigh. No other injuries were reported on the flight which had a total of 459 passengers and 25 crew on board.

    In a statement published by the Times of India, SIA said: "A Singapore Airlines (SIA) Airbus A380, operating flight SQ406 from Singapore to New Delhi experienced a rollback after parking at IGIA on Nov 25, 2024. The pilot immediately applied the brakes to halt the aircraft."

    The statement added: "Once the aircraft was stationary, the pilots informed air traffic control, and ground staff safely towed the aircraft back to its designated parking bay."

    According to the Times of India, the parking bay is designed with a slight slope to ensure water flows out towards the apron when it rains.

  • Marcus Chhan

    Man buys gift for wife at Mustafa Jewellery and becomes millionaire

    Balasubramanian Chithambaram won US$1million (S$1.3m) from the Mustafa Jewellery Grand Draw. (Photo: Mustafa Jewellery)
    Balasubramanian Chithambaram won US$1million (S$1.3m) from the Mustafa Jewellery Grand Draw. (Photo: Mustafa Jewellery)

    A $6,000 purchase at a jewellery store turned out to be a million-dollar investment for one lucky Mustafa Jewellery customer.

    Balasubramanian Chithambaram spent $6,000 on gold chains for his wife around three months ago. He found out on Sunday (24 November) that he was selected as the main winner for the company’s annual lucky draw which would see him pocket a cool US$1million (S$1.3m).

    The draw for the annual event was held at the Civil Service Club @ Tessensohn. And in a brilliant move by the organisers, they managed to get Chithambaram on a video call to break the news to him in front of the live audience.

    During his interview, the teary-eyed man revealed that it was father's fourth death anniversary. “It's a blessing,” he said.

    Chithambaram also said that he is employed as a project engineer and has been working in Singapore for 21 years. He then informed the host that he wants to give some of the money back to the community as a token of appreciation for the years he worked in Singapore.

Latest stories