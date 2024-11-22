Live

NUS student allegedly deflated car tyres in Woodlands, charged with being a public nuisance; Singapore's economic growth upgraded to around 3.5% in 2024: Singapore live news

NUS student Benjamin Chia Yit Loong has been charged with being a public nuisance. (PHOTO: Yahoo News Singapore)
NUS student Benjamin Chia Yit Loong allegedly deflated the tyres of five cars at two multi-storey carparks in Woodlands. The 23-year-old was charged on 21 Nov with being a public nuisance. He is also accused of leaving fliers on windscreens of the vehicles, which were linked to a climate activist group that is against the use of sport utility vehicles. This is believed to be the first case in Singapore linked to the group.

Singapore increased its projected economic growth to about 3.5 per cent on Friday (22 Nov). In August, the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) projected the gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecast to be between 2 per cent and 3 per cent. However, the "better-than-expected performance" of the economy in the first three quarters of the year led to MTI upgrading its forecast.

Read more in our live blog below, including the latest local and international news and updates.

  • Bryan Lim

    Trump taps Pam Bondi for US Attorney General after Matt Gaetz withdraws

    Pam Bondi has been tapped to replace Matt Gaetz as Trump's nominee for US Attorney General. (PHOTO: MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
    US President-elect Donald Trump has chosen Pam Bondi to replace former nominee Matt Gaetz for the position of US Attorney General.

    Gaetz withdrew from consideration after a federal sex trafficking investigation and ethics probe. He has denied wrongdoing.

    Bondi, 59, is the former Florida attorney general, and has been associated with Trump for a long time. She was a potential candidate for the role during Trump's first term, and was part of his defense team during his first impeachment trial.

    When announcing his pick on social media, Trump said Bondi will end the politicisation of federal prosecutions.

    He said, "Pam will refocus the DOJ to its intended purpose of fighting Crime, and Making America Safe Again."

    For more on Pam Bondi's nomination, read here.

  • Bryan Lim

    NUS student allegedly deflated car tyres in Woodlands, charged with being a public nuisance

    NUS student Benjamin Chia Yit Loong has been charged with being a public nuisance. (PHOTO: Yahoo News Singapore)
    NUS student Benjamin Chia Yit Loong allegedly deflated the tyres of five cars at two multi-storey carparks in Woodlands.

    The 23-year-old was charged on 21 Nov with being a public nuisance.

    He reportedly committed the offences between 10am and 12pm on Tuesday (19 Nov) at the multi-storey carparks at Block 517A and Block 519A Woodlands Drive 14.

    Chia was arrested within eight hours.

    He is also accused of leaving fliers on windscreens of the vehicles, which were linked to a climate activist group against the use of sport utility vehicles. This is believed to be the first case in Singapore linked to the group.

    A police prosecutor requested that the case be adjourned pending further investigations. They added that Chia would likely face more charges.

    Chia's lawyer, Anil Sandhu, said it was the exam period for his client and requested that the next mention of the case be after his exams.

    District Judge Lorraine Ho set his bail at $5,000, and his case will be heard again on 9 Dec.

    For each charge of causing annoyance to the public, he could face a jail term of up to three months, a fine of up to S$2,000, or both.

    For more on this Chia's charges, read here.

  • Bryan Lim

    Singapore's economic growth upgraded to around 3.5% in 2024

    Singapore increased its projected economic growth to 3.5%. (PHOTO: Getty Images)
    Singapore increased its projected economic growth to about 3.5 per cent on Friday (22 Nov).

    In August, the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) projected the gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecast to be between 2 per cent and 3 per cent.

    However, the "better-than-expected performance" of the economy in the first three quarters of the year led to MTI upgrading its forecast.

    MTI sees next year’s growth in a 1 per cent to 3 per cent range, reflecting global volatility given likely trade tensions generated by Donald Trump’s presidency, China’s slowdown, and other geopolitical fissures in the Middle East and Ukraine.

    It also cautioned on risks for 2025 given an expected barrage of tariffs from Trump.

    MTI noted that Singapore’s overall external demand outlook is "expected to remain resilient for the rest of 2024", but added that "global economic uncertainties have increased."

    For more on Singapore's 2024 economic forecast, read here.

