NUS student allegedly deflated car tyres in Woodlands, charged with being a public nuisance; Singapore's economic growth upgraded to around 3.5% in 2024: Singapore live news

NUS student Benjamin Chia Yit Loong has been charged with being a public nuisance. (PHOTO: Yahoo News Singapore)

Hello to all our readers, Yahoo Singapore will be bringing you live news updates today.

NUS student Benjamin Chia Yit Loong allegedly deflated the tyres of five cars at two multi-storey carparks in Woodlands. The 23-year-old was charged on 21 Nov with being a public nuisance. He is also accused of leaving fliers on windscreens of the vehicles, which were linked to a climate activist group that is against the use of sport utility vehicles. This is believed to be the first case in Singapore linked to the group.

Singapore increased its projected economic growth to about 3.5 per cent on Friday (22 Nov). In August, the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) projected the gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecast to be between 2 per cent and 3 per cent. However, the "better-than-expected performance" of the economy in the first three quarters of the year led to MTI upgrading its forecast.

Read more in our live blog below, including the latest local and international news and updates.