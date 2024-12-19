Oatly to close Singapore plant, 34 employees affected; FAS to offer free bus ride to KL for Singapore-Malaysia match on Friday: Singapore live news

Oatly is closing its Singapore plant as part of a cost-reduction strategy. (PHOTO: Reuters)

Hello to all our readers, Yahoo Singapore will be bringing you live news updates today.

Oatly is closing its Singapore plant in Senoko after three years in operation. The company made the announcement on Thursday (18 Dec) and explained that it was part of a cost-reduction strategy to ensure profitability of the business. An Oatly spokesperson told CNA that 34 employees in Singapore will be affected by the plant closure. For more on Oatly's plant closure, read here.

The Football Association of Singapore is offering a free bus ride on Friday (20 Dec) for the Singapore-Malaysia ASEAN football championship match in Kuala Lumpur. The round-trip ride is slated to depart Singapore at 11am and return at 6am on 21 Dec. Fans who are interested need to register via this Google Form by 3pm on Thursday (19 Dec).