Oatly to close Singapore plant, 34 employees affected; FAS to offer free bus ride to KL for Singapore-Malaysia match on Friday: Singapore live news

Oatly is closing its Singapore plant as part of a cost-reduction strategy. (PHOTO: Reuters)
Hello to all our readers, Yahoo Singapore will be bringing you live news updates today.

Oatly is closing its Singapore plant in Senoko after three years in operation. The company made the announcement on Thursday (18 Dec) and explained that it was part of a cost-reduction strategy to ensure profitability of the business. An Oatly spokesperson told CNA that 34 employees in Singapore will be affected by the plant closure. For more on Oatly's plant closure, read here.

The Football Association of Singapore is offering a free bus ride on Friday (20 Dec) for the Singapore-Malaysia ASEAN football championship match in Kuala Lumpur. The round-trip ride is slated to depart Singapore at 11am and return at 6am on 21 Dec. Fans who are interested need to register via this Google Form by 3pm on Thursday (19 Dec).

    Oatly to close Singapore plant, 34 employees affected

    Oatly is closing its Singapore plant in Senoko after three years in operation. The S$30 million plant opened in October 2021.

    The company made the announcement on Thursday (18 Dec) and explained that it was part of a cost-reduction strategy to ensure profitability of the business.

    According to CNA, Oatly was in a partnership with Singapore food and beverage company Yeo's to produce its oat milk. An Oatly spokesperson also told the digital media outlet that 34 employees in Singapore will be affected by the plant closure.

    "We are committed to supporting all impacted employees and ensuring they are treated with respect and care in line with the company’s values; this includes offering outplacement assistance and training," they added.

    For more on Oatly's plant closure in Singapore, read here.

    FAS to offer free bus ride to KL for Singapore-Malaysia match on Friday

    The Football Association of Singapore (FAS) is offering a free bus ride to Kuala Lumpur for Friday's (Dec 20) ASEAN football championship match between Singapore and Malaysia.

    The Lions will play against Malaysia's team at Bukit Jalil Stadium following a 4-2 defeat to Thailand on Tuesday.

    The free transport will be a round trip from Singapore to Kuala Lumpur, with the pick-up point at Jalan Besar Stadium at 11am. The estimated time of arrival at the venue will be 6pm, three hours before the game.

    The bus will depart at 11.30pm from the stadium and is estimated to arrive in Singapore at 6am on 21 Dec.

    Fans who are interested need to register on this Google Form by Thursday (19 Dec), 3pm.

