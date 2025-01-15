Over $15k worth of branded goods, cash stolen from Singaporean tourists on Europe tour bus; $2k fine for man who urinated at Outram Park MRT station: Singapore live news
Yahoo News Singapore
Updated
Hello to all our readers, Yahoo Singapore will be bringing you live news updates today.
Singapore tourists lost over $15,000 worth of branded goods and cash after their belongings were stolen from a tour bus in Milan, Italy. One of the five victims, surnamed Huang, told Shin Min Daily News that the theft occurred on the last night of their 11-day Europe tour. The group had left the bus at about 9pm for dinner in Milan and when they returned to the bus about 45 minutes later, they realised their valuables were gone. For more on the missing items, read on.
A man was fined $2,000 for urinating on an escalator handrail at Outram Park MRT station. The 41-year-old Chinese national, Li Guorui, pleaded guilty to one charge of being a public nuisance on 14 Jan. Deputy Public Prosecutor Jeremy Bin said Li on the only part of the escalator that members of the public would touch and the act "concerns issues of sanitation and disease-spreading". For more on the sentencing, read on.
Read more in our live blog below, including the latest local and international news and updates.
Singaporean charged with urinating at Potong Pasir MRT station
Live3 updates
Bryan Lim
Singaporean charged with urinating at Potong Pasir MRT station
A man has been charged with committing public nuisance for urinating at Potong Pasir MRT.
CNA reported that Zhou Hongwei, a 57-year-old Singaporean, is accused of urinating in front of the passenger service centre of the station at 7.30pm on Monday (13 Jan).
Zhou appeared in court on Wednesday and said he'll plead guilty. He was given a date to do so on 26 Feb.
Zhou is out on bail of $5,000, and according to CNA, when instructed not to re-offend while on bail, Zhou said, "Okay, can."
This is the third case of public urination at MRT stations in less than a week.
The 41-year-old Chinese national, Li Guorui, pleaded guilty to one charge of being a public nuisance on 14 Jan.
The Straits Times (ST) reported that Li had arrived on 2 Jan for a business trip. On 10 Jan, Li attended a business dinner at Westgate from 7pm to 9pm, where he became heavily intoxicated.
On the way back to his hotel at Upper Cross Street, at about 10pm at Outram Park MRT station, Li unzipped his pants and urinated on a downward-moving escalator. He then exited the station and returned to his hotel.
According to ST, Deputy Public Prosecutor Jeremy Bin sought a fine of between $1,500 and $2,000. He said, "It goes without saying that the accused’s actions here were completely unacceptable and rather disconcerting, and his sentence should reflect that."
DPP Bin also said that Li urinated in an area with high footfall and on the only part of the escalator that members of the public would touch. He added, "His act extends beyond just causing annoyance, and concerns issues of sanitation and disease-spreading."
The prosecution noted that that Li's case was one of three public urination cases at MRT stations this week, and a message should be sent by the court to deter such behaviour.
ST reported that District Judge Paul Chan agreed with the prosecution.
"SMRT is now required to service the escalator, on top of its usual service routines. This has cost implications. What the accused has done has an impact on the reputation of SMRT and its ability to provide a safe and clean transportation environment," said the judge.
Bryan Lim
Over $15k worth of branded goods, cash stolen from Singaporean tourists on Europe tour bus
Singapore tourists lost over $15,000 worth of branded goods and cash after their belongings were stolen from a tour bus in Milan, Italy.
One of the five victims, surnamed Huang, told Shin Min Daily News that the theft occurred on the last night of their 11-day Europe tour.
There were a total of 33 tourists on the tour which ran from 13 Dec to 23 Dec, and covered France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, Switzerland and Italy.
Huang, 38, was with her mother on the tour, and the group had left the bus at about 9pm for dinner in Milan. When the group returned to the bus about 45 minutes later, the secretary realised her newly-purchased items, including a Saint Laurent bag worth $2,734, were missing.
She told Shin Min, "Before getting off the bus, I put the new bag in a luggage bag and stowed it in the overhead compartment. The luggage bag was gone but the bag of snacks next to it was still there."
Huang also said she was heartbroken because it was the first time she had bought a branded bag.
Another victim, Li Meiling (transliteration), lost more than $9,000 worth of items and cash, including a newly purchased Fendi bag, Tag Heuer watch and Louis Vuitton wallet.
Li, 52, was travelling with her husband and 24-year-old son. It was her first time in Europe and she said she "didn't expect to encounter something like this on a tour bus".
According to the victims, they were instructed by the tour guide and bus driver to return to the hotel to rest as it was very late. They made a police report the next day.
Both Huang and Li said the tour guide assured them at the bus was the "safest" place to leave their belongings.
However, Huang felt it was "too much of a coincidence" that the bus driver claimed the door was "faulty" when the group arrived in Milan.
She told Shin Min that his statements were also inconsistent. The day the incident occurred, he claimed he never left the bus. However, he told the police that he stepped away briefly when they were filing the report.
The tour was organised by EU Holidays and when contacted by Shin Min, a spokesperson refuted claims that the tour guide had said the bus was the safest place to store their valuables. The guide also did not ask them to leave their things in the bus, said the spokesperson.
This isn't the first time tourists have lost valuables on a tour operated by EU Holidays.
In December 2021, The Straits Times reported that a mother-daughter duo lost their luggage containing $15,000 worth of new designer shoes, bags and clothing in Italy. It was stolen from their tour bus as well.
A total of eight pieces of luggage belonging to 12 people on a vaccinated travel lane (VTL) tour were stolen from the cargo hold of the bus.
South Korea’s impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol was detained in a massive law enforcement operation at the presidential compound Wednesday, defiantly insisting the anti-corruption agency didn’t have the authority to investigate his actions but saying he complied to prevent violence. In a video message recorded before he was escorted to the headquarters of the anti-corruption agency, Yoon lamented the “rule of law has completely collapsed in this country.” Yoon, the country’s first sitting president to be apprehended, had been holed up in the Hannam-dong residence in the capital, Seoul, for weeks while vowing to “fight to the end” the efforts to oust him.
Senior lawyer Datuk Seri Dr Jahaberdeen Mohamed Yunoos says it’s too late for the government to apply for a gag order on the royal addendum regarding Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s house arrest, as the matter has been in the public domain for nearly a year.
WARNING: This article contains details of abuse.A former southwestern Manitoba teacher will spend time behind bars for the sexual exploitation of a teenage student, which a judge called "an abuse of a position of trust."Troy Innes pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation in 2022 in the historic sex crime, which happened over a year in 2010. He was sentenced Tuesday in a Killarney provincial circuit court to six months in jail and 18 months probation, following sentencing submissions last October.In
Tens of thousands of naked Hindu ascetics and millions of pilgrims took dips in freezing water at the confluence of sacred rivers in northern India on Tuesday, in the first of a series of major baths in the Maha Kumbh festival, the largest religious congregation on Earth. Holding tridents, swords, spears and small two-headed drums, ash-smeared Hindu holy men marched and rode chariots at sunrise toward the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati rivers in the northern city of Prayagraj.
Police in India's southern state of Kerala have arrested 44 men accused of raping an 18-year-old girl over a period of five years, a police official said on Tuesday, in a case that has shocked the coastal tourist resort. Police have identified 58 of those men, some of whom are minors and arrested 44 over the last two days, officials said. The case came to light after the girl narrated the gang rape to a volunteer during a gender awareness programme.
"I was in the middle of a conversation when everything took a sudden turn. I heard yelling and screaming outside. I rushed toward the front door, and my heart plummeted when I saw my father sitting on the steps. Blood was rushing down his face from an open wound on his forehead."