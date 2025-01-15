Over $15k worth of branded goods, cash stolen from Singaporean tourists on Europe tour bus; $2k fine for man who urinated at Outram Park MRT station: Singapore live news

Huang (left) and Li Meiling lost branded items after it was stolen from their tour bus. (PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News)

Singapore tourists lost over $15,000 worth of branded goods and cash after their belongings were stolen from a tour bus in Milan, Italy.

One of the five victims, surnamed Huang, told Shin Min Daily News that the theft occurred on the last night of their 11-day Europe tour.

There were a total of 33 tourists on the tour which ran from 13 Dec to 23 Dec, and covered France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, Switzerland and Italy.

Huang, 38, was with her mother on the tour, and the group had left the bus at about 9pm for dinner in Milan. When the group returned to the bus about 45 minutes later, the secretary realised her newly-purchased items, including a Saint Laurent bag worth $2,734, were missing.

She told Shin Min, "Before getting off the bus, I put the new bag in a luggage bag and stowed it in the overhead compartment. The luggage bag was gone but the bag of snacks next to it was still there."

Huang also said she was heartbroken because it was the first time she had bought a branded bag.

Another victim, Li Meiling (transliteration), lost more than $9,000 worth of items and cash, including a newly purchased Fendi bag, Tag Heuer watch and Louis Vuitton wallet.

Li, 52, was travelling with her husband and 24-year-old son. It was her first time in Europe and she said she "didn't expect to encounter something like this on a tour bus".

According to the victims, they were instructed by the tour guide and bus driver to return to the hotel to rest as it was very late. They made a police report the next day.

Both Huang and Li said the tour guide assured them at the bus was the "safest" place to leave their belongings.

However, Huang felt it was "too much of a coincidence" that the bus driver claimed the door was "faulty" when the group arrived in Milan.

She told Shin Min that his statements were also inconsistent. The day the incident occurred, he claimed he never left the bus. However, he told the police that he stepped away briefly when they were filing the report.

The tour was organised by EU Holidays and when contacted by Shin Min, a spokesperson refuted claims that the tour guide had said the bus was the safest place to store their valuables. The guide also did not ask them to leave their things in the bus, said the spokesperson.

This isn't the first time tourists have lost valuables on a tour operated by EU Holidays.

In December 2021, The Straits Times reported that a mother-daughter duo lost their luggage containing $15,000 worth of new designer shoes, bags and clothing in Italy. It was stolen from their tour bus as well.

A total of eight pieces of luggage belonging to 12 people on a vaccinated travel lane (VTL) tour were stolen from the cargo hold of the bus.