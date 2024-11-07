PM Wong calls Singapore-US ties ‘mutually beneficial’: Singapore live news

Joel Balbin
PM Wong calls Singapore-US ties 'mutually beneficial'
Singapore’s Prime Minister Lawrence Wong congratulated US President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance on their election victories. Highlighting the longstanding and mutually beneficial partnership between the US and Singapore, Wong expressed confidence that the two countries would continue to work together on critical issues like defense, trade, and emerging technologies. The 20th anniversary of the US-Singapore Free Trade Agreement marked a key milestone in the relationship, with bilateral trade nearly tripling since its inception. Singapore remains committed to supporting US leadership in the Asia-Pacific and looks forward to further cooperation under the new administration. Read PM Wong's congratulatory letters to Trump and Vance here.
