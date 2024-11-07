Live

PM Wong calls Singapore-US ties ‘mutually beneficial’: Singapore live news

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong congratulated US President-elect Donald Trump on his victory and emphasised Singapore’s commitment to advancing the strong partnership between the two nations. (Photo: REUTERS/Brian Snyder – Trump; Athit Perawongmetha – Wong)
Hello to all our readers, Yahoo Singapore will be bringing you live news updates today.

Singapore’s Prime Minister Lawrence Wong congratulated US President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance on their election victories. Highlighting the longstanding and mutually beneficial partnership between the US and Singapore, Wong expressed confidence that the two countries would continue to work together on critical issues like defense, trade, and emerging technologies. The 20th anniversary of the US-Singapore Free Trade Agreement marked a key milestone in the relationship, with bilateral trade nearly tripling since its inception. Singapore remains committed to supporting US leadership in the Asia-Pacific and looks forward to further cooperation under the new administration. Read PM Wong's congratulatory letters to Trump and Vance here.

    PM Wong sees bright future in US-Singapore partnership

    Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong congratulated Donald Trump on his presidential win, noting the importance of the US-Singapore partnership in shaping regional security and economic growth.

    With trade surging thanks to the US-Singapore Free Trade Agreement, Wong emphasised the deepening economic ties, with Singaporean investments creating over 270,000 high-quality jobs in the US.

    He also touched on the key defence pact that allows American forces access to Singapore’s military facilities, vital for regional peace.

    As both nations look toward the future, Wong expressed his readiness to build on this strong foundation for even greater collaboration.

    Read on Singapore PM Wong’s congratulatory messages to Trump and Vance here.

