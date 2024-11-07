PM Wong calls Singapore-US ties ‘mutually beneficial’: Singapore live news

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong congratulated US President-elect Donald Trump on his victory and emphasised Singapore’s commitment to advancing the strong partnership between the two nations. (Photo: REUTERS/Brian Snyder – Trump; Athit Perawongmetha – Wong)

Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong congratulated Donald Trump on his presidential win, noting the importance of the US-Singapore partnership in shaping regional security and economic growth.

With trade surging thanks to the US-Singapore Free Trade Agreement, Wong emphasised the deepening economic ties, with Singaporean investments creating over 270,000 high-quality jobs in the US.

He also touched on the key defence pact that allows American forces access to Singapore’s military facilities, vital for regional peace.

As both nations look toward the future, Wong expressed his readiness to build on this strong foundation for even greater collaboration.

Read on Singapore PM Wong’s congratulatory messages to Trump and Vance here.